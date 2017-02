EE.UU. ordena sanciones contra el vicepresidente de Venezuela, Tareck El Aissami

Se le acusa de jugar un papel clave en el tráfico internacional de drogas.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (not framed) and his vice-president Tareck El Aissami (L) participate in a rally with workers of PDVSA state-owned oil company in Carcas January 31, 2017. Maduro broadened the powers of his hardline number two in a decree Tuesday that analysts said showed he may be grooming him to take over as president. / AFP / JUAN BARRETO (Photo credit should read JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)