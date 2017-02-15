FOTOS: Cascada de lava atrae a turistas a Yosemite

(Noticias Ya).- Turistas y fotógrafos se han dirigido en los últimos días al parque nacional Yosemite para ser testigo de las cascadas de lava, un fenómeno natural que se registra en el lugar a lo largo de dos semanas en febrero.
De acuerdo con SFGate, los visitantes realizan un largo recorrido para ser testigos del espectáculo al atardecer en Horsetail Falls.
El impactante fenómeno pudo ser captado en imágenes el año pasado, pues los cuatro años anteriores el clima no permitió obtener imágenes claras. Además, es conocido por algunos fotógrafos como “el secreto peor guardado del internet”.
“Mientras estés en el lugar indicado, hasta una cámara de celular dará increíbles resultados. Lo único que se interpone entre la cascada de fuego y la gente que quiere verla es el clima. La gente debe asegurarse que visitará en un día despejado”, explicó la fotógrafa Sangeeta Dey.
Aquí algunas imágenes del fenómeno natural.
chasing firefalls; when the stars align, and the conditions are just perfect, during the second week of feb, an almost supernatural phenomenon occurs with this waterfall. the angle of the earth's rotation allows the sun's rays to illuminate horsetail falls and turns it from a normal waterfall into a stream of gold; ending in a red lava-esque downpour as the sun sets
