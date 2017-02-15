FOTOS: Cascada de lava atrae a turistas a Yosemite

chasing firefalls; when the stars align, and the conditions are just perfect, during the second week of feb, an almost supernatural phenomenon occurs with this waterfall. the angle of the earth's rotation allows the sun's rays to illuminate horsetail falls and turns it from a normal waterfall into a stream of gold; ending in a red lava-esque downpour as the sun sets

A post shared by Jimmy H | 🤓 (@itsjimmyh) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:29pm PST