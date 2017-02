VIDEO: Massachusetts se unió al “Día sin inmigrantes”

Shojo and BLR by Shojo will be closed tomorrow, February 16th, to participate in the Day Without Immigrants Strike. We are choosing to participate in solidarity with all immigrants as a reflection of our resolute belief in diversity . . The beauty of our location in Chinatown is its deep rooted history in migration, opportunity, and innovation. Our restaurant’s heart and soul are no exception. We hope you understand our choice to commit to this movement . @shojoboston and @blr_by_shojo will resume lunch and dinner service Friday, February 17th. We are open tonight!

