VIDEO: embarazada baila en competencia profesional de salsa

(TODO BEBÉ).- El embarazo no fue un impedimento para que esta futura mamá mostrara sus mejores pasos de baile en una competencia profesional, informó Pulzo.
La mujer de nombre Stephanie Stevenson residente de Los Ángeles, California realizó pasos de gran dificultad para su condición y se movía de manera espectacular en la pista, agregó la fuente.
Al ritmo de ‘No lo creas’, de Paul Ortiz y la Orquesta Son, la experimentada bailarina profesional publicó en sus redes el video donde muestra una improvisada coreografía que realizo junto a su compañero de baile Zweli Barton.
La pareja se llevó el primer puesto del concurso y orgullosa escribió junto al video un mensaje conmovedor:
“Para todas las mujeres ahí afuera… ¡No existen los obstáculos, luchen por sus sueños!”, publicó Stephanie.
El video se volvió viral y tiene más de 5 millones de reproducciones. Míralo tú también:
Almost at 5 million views this morning🙀🙀🤰🤰🤰🙀🙀 Still on cloud9 from Friday nights win! Freestyle competition and both @zlbcaribe and myself had never danced together!! He was a great partner , allowed me to dance freely and was an outstanding leader👏👏 To my baby boy Rocky….our 1st dance together and we win🏆 #icantwaittohaveyouinmyarms @jeanpaulsanpedro thank you for always having my back…our family is what I live for and fight hard for everyday ❤👨👩👧👦 @lauraluusalsa thank you for the motivating me to do this…your competition is something I'll never forget ❤ And to all the women out there…..there are no obstacles…..fight for your dreams!!!!!! #momlife #salsa #freestyle #believeinyourself #womenempowerment #loveyourlife #loveyourself #dowhatyoulove #loveyourcurves #freestyle #salsa #competition #1stplace🏆