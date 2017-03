Suspenden las clases en Massachusetts por temporal de nieve

(Noticias Ya).- El estado de Massachusetts se prepara ante el pronóstico de una temporal de nieve, que podría traer hasta 24 pulgadas de acumulación en varias ciudades de Nueva Inglaterra, por lo que autoridades escolares anuncian el cierre de varias escuelas.

A continuación la lista completa:



-Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School

-American International College (AIC)

-Andover School of Montessori

-Avon Public Schools

-Bay State Skating School

-Belmont Public Schools

-Berkshire Country Day School

-Boxford Public Schools

-Brockton Public Schools

-Brookwood School

Bunker Hill Community College

-Cape Cod Community College

-Carlisle Public Schools

-Cedar Brook Seventh-Day Adventist School

-Chelsea Public Schools

-Danvers Public Schools

-Dartmouth Public Schools

-Elizabeth Grady School of Esthetics and Massage Th

-Elms College

-Endicott College

-Erving Public Schools

-Everett Public Schools

-Franklin Public Schools

-Frontier Regional School District

-Gardner Public Schools

-Gordon-Conwell Seminary

-Grafton Public Schools

-Greenfield Public Schools

-Halifax Public Schools

-Hanover Public Schools

-Holbrook Public Schools

-Holyoke Community College

-Hull Public Schools

-Keefe Technical School (South Middlesex Regional V

-Kingston Public Schools

-Leicester Public Schools

-Leverett Public Schools

-Lycee International de Boston – International Scho

-Malden Public Schools

-Marlborough Public Schools

-Massachusetts Maritime Academy

-MCPHS University

-Melrose Public Schools

-Metrowest Jewish Day School

-Middleton Public Schools

-Millis Public Schools

-Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical

-Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School

-Mowhawk Trail And Hawlemont Regional School Distri

-Narragansett Regional School District

-New England Academy

-New Salem – Wendell Public Schools

-Norfolk County Agricultural

-North Shore Community College

-Notre Dame Academy Worcester

-Oxford Public Schools

-Pembroke Public Schools

-Pentucket Regional School District

-Physician One Urgent Care Chestnut Hill

-Physician One Urgent Care Medford

-Physician One Urgent Care Waltham

-Plymouth Public Schools

-Plympton Public Schools

-Pope John Paul II Catholic Academy

-Prospect Hill Academy Charter School

-Quabbin Regional School District

-Revere Public Schools

-Rockland Public Schools

-Sacred Heart School – Kingston

-Sacred Heart School – Roslindale

-Scituate Public Schools

-Seven Hills Charter Public School

-Shutesbury Public Schools

-Silver Lake Regional School District

-South Shore Vocational Technical

-Springfield Technical Community College

-St. Stanislaus School

-Swampscott Public Schools

-Taunton Public Schools

-The New Testament Christian School

-Toppsfield Public Schools

-Triton Public Schools

-UMass Amherst

-UMass Lowell

-Veritas Christian Academy

-Western New England University

-Weston Public Schools

-Wheaton College

-Wheelock College

-Whitman-Hanson Regional School District

-Williams College

-Willow Hill School

-Winchendon Public Schools

-Winthrop Public Schools

-Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

-Y3K Tutor In Your Home

Si reside en Boston y desea más información sobre los recursos, servicios disponibles. reglas para limpiar la nieve y consejos de seguridad, visite boston.gov/snow.