    Lista de escuelas cerradas en el área de Washington DC

    Comparta esta importante información y entérese de lo último por noticiasya.com
    Imagen: MGN online.
    5:22 am03/14/2017

    (Noticias Ya).- Esta es la lista oficial de entidades privadas y públicas de educación que estarán cerradas debido a la tormenta invernal Stella.

    A

    Academy for Ideal Educaton
    Achievement Preparatory Academy
    Aidan Montessori School
    Al-Huda School
    Al-Qalam Academy
    Alexandria City Govt.- Abren dos horas tarde
    Alexandria City Govt. – Abren a las 10am
    Alexandria Country Day School
    Alexandria Schools
    Alexandria Transit Co.- Abren dos horas tarde
    Allegany County Schools
    Ambleside School
    American University
    Angelus Academy
    Anne Arundel County Schools
    Aquinas Montessori School Mount Vernon Campus
    Aquinas Montessori School Old Town
    Archbishop Carroll HS
    Argosy University
    Arlington Co. Govt.
    Arlington County Courts
    Arlington County Schools
    Arlington Free Clinic – Abren dos horas tarde
    Art Inst. of Washington – Sterling
    Augusta School
    Auguste Montessori School

    B

    Bar-T Child Care
    Barrie School
    Basilica of the National Shrine – Abren a las 11am y habrá misa, se cancelan las confesiones
    Beauvoir School
    Bender JCC of Greater Washington – Abren a las 10am
    Berkeley County Schools
    Bible Babies Child Dev. Center
    Bowie State University
    Breakthrough Montessori Public Charter School
    Bullis School
    Burgundy Farm Country Day

    C

    Calvary Road Christian School
    Calvert County Schools- Abren dos horas tarde
    Calverton School
    Capitol Hill Day School
    Carlos Rosario Intl’ PCS
    Carroll County Schools
    Catholic Univ. of America
    Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs
    Central Records Complex
    CentroNia
    Charles Co. District Court – Abren dos horas tarde
    Charles County Circuit Court – Abren a las 10am
    Charles County Government – Abren a las 10am
    Charles County Schools
    Charles County Schools
    Charles E. Smith Day School
    Children’s Center For Discovery – Charles County – Abren a las 7:30am
    Children’s House at Hud – Abren a las 9:15am
    Children’s Therapy Center Springfield
    Children’s Therapy Center Sterling
    Childrens Center for Discovery – Northern MD
    Childrens’ House of Old Town
    Christ Chapel Academy
    Christ Episcopal School
    City Arts+Prep PCS
    City of Annapolis – Abierto
    City of Bowie – Abierto
    City of Frederick
    City of Gaithersburg
    City of Winchester
    Clarke County General District Court
    Clarke County Schools
    Clifton Children’s Academy
    Coffeewood Correctional Center – Abren una hora más tarde
    College of Southern MD – Abren a las 10:30am
    Colonial Beach Public Schools
    Colonial Beach Public Schools
    Columbia College
    Commonwealth Academy
    Community of Hope – Abren dos horas tarde
    Congressional Schools of VA
    Cortona Academy & TLC Tutoring
    Council of the District of Columbia
    Country Day School in McLean
    Countryside Children’s Academy
    Crossway Comm. Montessori School
    Culpeper Christian School
    Culpeper County Schools

    D

    Dale City Christian Church Academy
    DC Courts – Abren a las 11am
    DC Housing Authority
    DC Internationals MESALI
    DC Prep – Abren dos horas tarde
    DC Public Libraries – Abren a las 11:30am
    DC Public Schools
    Dreams and Visions Christian Learning

    E

    Eagle Academy PCS Wheeler Rd
    Easter Seals Child Dev/Falls Ch – Abren a las 10am
    Eastern Virginia Career College
    Edmund Burke School
    Edmund Burke School
    Emmanuel Christian School
    Evergreen Academy
    Excel Academy Public Charter School
    Excellence Christian School

    F

    Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy
    Fairfax Christian School
    Fairfax City Govt.
    Fairfax Co. Govt.
    Fairfax Connector – Horario de sábados
    Fairfax County Schools
    Falls Church Govt.- Abren a las 10am
    Falls Church Govt.
    Falls Church Govt.
    Falls Church Schools
    Fauquier County Courts – Abren a las 10am
    Fauquier County Government – Abren dos horas tarde
    Fauquier County Schools
    FBCW Early Learning Center
    Federal Government – 3 horas de retraso
    Federal Government – Empleados pueden trabajar remoto 
    Field School
    Fleming Speech Therapy-Centreville
    Fleming Speech Therapy-Fredericksburg
    Fleming Therapy Services-Alexandria
    Fleming Therapy Services-Stafford
    Fort Detrick
    Fortis College – Abren dos horas tarde
    Franklin Montessori School – Abren a las 9:30am
    Franklin Schools-Rockville
    Frederick Christian Academy
    Frederick Community College
    Frederick County Schools (MD)
    Frederick County Schools (VA)
    Frederick School of Cosmetology
    Fredericksburg Bible Institute and Seminary
    Fredericksburg Public Schools
    Fresta Valley Christian School
    Friends Meeting School
    Friendship Public Charter Schools
    From the Heart Christian School  – Abren dos horas tarde
    Front Royal Christian School
    Frostburg State University

    G

    Gallaudet University
    Gatari Child Development Center
    Geneva Day School
    George Mason University
    George Mason University
    George Washington University
    George Washington University
    George Washington University
    Georgetown Day School
    Georgetown Meals on Wheels
    Georgetown University
    Germanna Community College
    Global Children’s Center
    Golden Dreams Riding Center
    Grace Christian Academy
    Grace Preparatory School
    Graduate School USA – 3 horas tarde
    Grant County Schools – Abren dos horas tarde
    Greater Mt. Calvary PreSch/Academy
    Green Hedges School
    GW Community School

    H

    Hair Academy Hillcrest Heights – Abren dos horas tarde
    Hair Academy New Carrollton – Abren dos horas tarde
    Hampshire County Schools
    Hanna’s Hope
    Happy Home Child Learning Ctr.
    Hardy County Schools – Abren dos horas tarde
    Highland School
    Hillside Child Care & Dev. Ctr.
    Holton Arms School
    Hope Community PCS-Lamond – Abren dos horas tarde
    Hope Community PCS-Tolson Campus – Abren dos horas tarde
    Howard Community College
    Howard County Circuit Court
    Howard County Schools
    Howard Middle Math/Sci

    I

    Ideal Academy Public Charter
    Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School – Abren dos horas tarde
    Inspired Teaching PCS – Abren dos horas tarde
    Iqra Elementary School
    Israel Child Development Ctr. – Abren a las 9am

    J

    J Hopkins Univ.-Main Campus
    Jamon Montessori Day School
    Jefferson County Schools

    K

    Kay School
    Kendall Elementary School
    Kid’s Corner
    Kiddie Academy Of Laurel
    Kiddie Academy of Oxon Hill
    Kiddie Country Developmental Learning Centers – Abren a las 9:30am
    KidsCo, Inc.
    King George County Public Schools
    King’s Kids Child Dev Center
    Kingdom Kids Child Dev.
    Kipp DC
    Kuumba Learning Center

    L

    Lab School of Washington
    Landon School
    Langley School-McLean
    Leesburg Open Arms
    Levine School-All Locations
    Little Angels Learning Center – Abren 2 horas tarde
    Little Angels Learning Center – Abren 3 horas tarde
    Little Busy Bee Preschool
    Little Smiling Faces Daycare Ctr.1
    Little Smiling Faces Daycare Ctr.2
    LoK Fashion Academy
    Loudoun Co. Commuter Bus Service
    Loudoun Co. Govt.
    Loudoun Country Day School
    Loudoun County Schools
    Loudoun General District Court
    Love of Learning Montessori School
    Loving Care Christian
    Loyola University

    M

    Manassas Christian
    Manassas City Schools
    Manassas Park City Schools
    Maret School
    Maria Teresa’s Babies Early Enrichment Center
    Marine Corps Base – Quantico – Abren a las 10am
    Mary’s Cntr for Maternal & Child Care
    Maryland Int’l Day School
    Marymount University
    Matthew’s Center for Visual Learning
    McLean Children’s Academy
    MD School for the Deaf/Frederick
    MD Univ. of Integrative Health
    Meals on Wheels College Park
    Merit School of Prince William County
    Middleburg Academy
    Middleton Lane Child Care
    Mineral County Schools
    Model Sec. School for the Deaf
    Montessori School-Chevy Chase
    Montgomery Beauty School
    Montgomery Co. Govt.
    Montgomery College
    Montgomery County Circuit Court
    Montgomery County Register of Wills
    Montgomery County Schools
    Montrose Christian School
    Morgan County Schools
    Mother’s Love Child Care
    Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens
    Muhammad University of Islam
    My Own Place, Inc

    N

    NAPE Educational Foundation
    NASA Goddard
    Nat’l Museum of Women in the Arts – Abren a la 1pm
    National Cathedral School
    National Christian Academy
    National Collegiate Prep PCS
    Natl. Inst. of Standards & Tech.
    Natl. Presbyterian School
    New Chapel Christian Academy
    New School of N. Virginia
    No. Va. Comm. College
    Northern Virginia Academy
    Nysmith School

    O

    OIC- DC
    Open Arms Ashburn – Abren a las 9:30am
    Orange County Schools

    P

    Page County Schools
    ParkView Child Dev. Ctr.
    Patuxent Montessori
    Phillips Programs-Annandale
    Phillips School Laurel
    Piedmont Child Care Center
    Powhatan School
    Primary Day School
    Prince George’s Cir. Court – Abren a las 10am
    Prince George’s Co. Govt. – Abren a las 11am
    Prince George’s Co. Govt.
    Prince George’s Co. Memorial Library
    Prince George’s Co. Memorial Library
    Prince George’s Comm. College
    Prince George’s County Schools
    Prince George’s District Court – Abren a las 10am
    Prince William Co. Govt.
    Prince William County Courts
    Prince William County Schools
    Project ReDirect Passport Club
    Prospect College
    Providence Christian Academy
    PRTC-OmniLink –  Solo servicio de emergencia
    PRTC-OmniRide – Solo servicio de emergencia

    Q

    Quantico DOD Schools

    R

    Rainbow Child Care
    Rainbow Child Care Center – Culpeper
    Rainbow Child Care Center – Locust Grove
    Rappahannock County Public Schools
    Rappahannock County Schools
    Reston Children’s Center
    Riverdale Baptist School
    Robbin’s Nest Learning Center
    Rock Creek Christian Academy
    Rockville Day Care Assoc.
    Rockville Govt.
    Rosemount Center

    S

    Seed of Righteouness Child Care Development Cntr. – Abren a las 8am
    SHABACH! Ministries Schools
    Shadenjuan Child Day Care Center
    Shenandoah County Schools
    Shenandoah University
    Small Wonders Child Care
    Small Wonders Child Care
    Somerset Prep Academy Charter DC
    Sparkles at Fair Oaks – Abren a las 10am
    Spotsylvania County Schools
    Spotsylvania Juveniles & Domestic Courts
    Spring Dell Center
    St. Albans School
    St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
    St. John’s Episcopal School
    St. Matthew’s Lutheran Day School
    St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School
    St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School
    Star of Bethlehem Christian Academy
    Strictly Rhythm Dance
    Sunbeam Children’s Center-STUMC
    Sunshine Daycare Center
    Super Kids Clubhouse

    T

    Tabernacle Learning Ctr.
    The Arc of DC
    The Art Institute of Washington
    The C.H.I.L.D. Center
    The Ivymount School
    The Joy of Learning Center III
    The Koinonia Foundation
    The Maddux School
    The Master’s Child Church, Inc.
    The Summit School
    Tiny Dancers
    Tiny Saints Christian Academy
    Towson University

    Trinity University

    U

    UMD-Baltimore County
    UMD-College Park
    Unity Health Care
    Univ. of Virginia-Falls Church
    Universities at Shady Grove
    University of Mary Washington
    University of MD University College
    University of the District of Columbia (UDC)
    US Courthouse-Greenbelt
    US District Court-DC – Abren a las 11am
    US District Ct. E. Virginia-Alex – Abren a las 10am
    US Naval Academy

    V

    VA Dept. of Motor Vehicles
    Victory Christian Preschool & Academy
    Vienna Baptist Children’s Center
    Virginia International University
    Virginia Regional Transit

    W

    Wakefield School-The Plains
    Warren County Public Schools
    Warrenton Tiny Tots
    Washington Adventist University
    Washington County Schools
    Washington Math Science Tech. Public Charter
    Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School
    Watch Me Grow Dev. Cntr
    Way of Faith Academy & Preschool
    Weems Creek Nursery School
    Wesley Theological Seminary
    Wesley Theological Seminary
    Westminster School
    White Flint Children’s House
    Whitman-Walker Health
    Winchester Schools
    Woodstream Christian Academy
    Word of Life Christian Academy

    Y

    YMCA Alexandria
    YMCA Capital View
    YMCA Fairfax County Reston
    YMCA Fairfax County Reston
    YMCA Loudoun County
    YMCA-Anthony Bowen
    YMCA-Arlington
    YMCA-Ayrlawn
    YMCA-Calomiris
    YMCA-Prince George’s County
    YMCA-Silver Spring

     






