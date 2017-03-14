Lista de escuelas cerradas en el área de Washington DC

(Noticias Ya).- Esta es la lista oficial de entidades privadas y públicas de educación que estarán cerradas debido a la tormenta invernal Stella.
A
Academy for Ideal Educaton
Achievement Preparatory Academy
Aidan Montessori School
Al-Huda School
Al-Qalam Academy
Alexandria City Govt.- Abren dos horas tarde
Alexandria City Govt. – Abren a las 10am
Alexandria Country Day School
Alexandria Schools
Alexandria Transit Co.- Abren dos horas tarde
Allegany County Schools
Ambleside School
American University
Angelus Academy
Anne Arundel County Schools
Aquinas Montessori School Mount Vernon Campus
Aquinas Montessori School Old Town
Archbishop Carroll HS
Argosy University
Arlington Co. Govt.
Arlington County Courts
Arlington County Schools
Arlington Free Clinic – Abren dos horas tarde
Art Inst. of Washington – Sterling
Augusta School
Auguste Montessori School
B
Bar-T Child Care
Barrie School
Basilica of the National Shrine – Abren a las 11am y habrá misa, se cancelan las confesiones
Beauvoir School
Bender JCC of Greater Washington – Abren a las 10am
Berkeley County Schools
Bible Babies Child Dev. Center
Bowie State University
Breakthrough Montessori Public Charter School
Bullis School
Burgundy Farm Country Day
C
Calvary Road Christian School
Calvert County Schools- Abren dos horas tarde
Calverton School
Capitol Hill Day School
Carlos Rosario Intl’ PCS
Carroll County Schools
Catholic Univ. of America
Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs
Central Records Complex
CentroNia
Charles Co. District Court – Abren dos horas tarde
Charles County Circuit Court – Abren a las 10am
Charles County Government – Abren a las 10am
Charles County Schools
Charles County Schools
Charles E. Smith Day School
Children’s Center For Discovery – Charles County – Abren a las 7:30am
Children’s House at Hud – Abren a las 9:15am
Children’s Therapy Center Springfield
Children’s Therapy Center Sterling
Childrens Center for Discovery – Northern MD
Childrens’ House of Old Town
Christ Chapel Academy
Christ Episcopal School
City Arts+Prep PCS
City of Annapolis – Abierto
City of Bowie – Abierto
City of Frederick
City of Gaithersburg
City of Winchester
Clarke County General District Court
Clarke County Schools
Clifton Children’s Academy
Coffeewood Correctional Center – Abren una hora más tarde
College of Southern MD – Abren a las 10:30am
Colonial Beach Public Schools
Colonial Beach Public Schools
Columbia College
Commonwealth Academy
Community of Hope – Abren dos horas tarde
Congressional Schools of VA
Cortona Academy & TLC Tutoring
Council of the District of Columbia
Country Day School in McLean
Countryside Children’s Academy
Crossway Comm. Montessori School
Culpeper Christian School
Culpeper County Schools
D
Dale City Christian Church Academy
DC Courts – Abren a las 11am
DC Housing Authority
DC Internationals MESALI
DC Prep – Abren dos horas tarde
DC Public Libraries – Abren a las 11:30am
DC Public Schools
Dreams and Visions Christian Learning
E
Eagle Academy PCS Wheeler Rd
Easter Seals Child Dev/Falls Ch – Abren a las 10am
Eastern Virginia Career College
Edmund Burke School
Edmund Burke School
Emmanuel Christian School
Evergreen Academy
Excel Academy Public Charter School
Excellence Christian School
F
Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy
Fairfax Christian School
Fairfax City Govt.
Fairfax Co. Govt.
Fairfax Connector – Horario de sábados
Fairfax County Schools
Falls Church Govt.- Abren a las 10am
Falls Church Govt.
Falls Church Govt.
Falls Church Schools
Fauquier County Courts – Abren a las 10am
Fauquier County Government – Abren dos horas tarde
Fauquier County Schools
FBCW Early Learning Center
Federal Government – 3 horas de retraso
Federal Government – Empleados pueden trabajar remoto
Field School
Fleming Speech Therapy-Centreville
Fleming Speech Therapy-Fredericksburg
Fleming Therapy Services-Alexandria
Fleming Therapy Services-Stafford
Fort Detrick
Fortis College – Abren dos horas tarde
Franklin Montessori School – Abren a las 9:30am
Franklin Schools-Rockville
Frederick Christian Academy
Frederick Community College
Frederick County Schools (MD)
Frederick County Schools (VA)
Frederick School of Cosmetology
Fredericksburg Bible Institute and Seminary
Fredericksburg Public Schools
Fresta Valley Christian School
Friends Meeting School
Friendship Public Charter Schools
From the Heart Christian School – Abren dos horas tarde
Front Royal Christian School
Frostburg State University
G
Gallaudet University
Gatari Child Development Center
Geneva Day School
George Mason University
George Mason University
George Washington University
George Washington University
George Washington University
Georgetown Day School
Georgetown Meals on Wheels
Georgetown University
Germanna Community College
Global Children’s Center
Golden Dreams Riding Center
Grace Christian Academy
Grace Preparatory School
Graduate School USA – 3 horas tarde
Grant County Schools – Abren dos horas tarde
Greater Mt. Calvary PreSch/Academy
Green Hedges School
GW Community School
H
Hair Academy Hillcrest Heights – Abren dos horas tarde
Hair Academy New Carrollton – Abren dos horas tarde
Hampshire County Schools
Hanna’s Hope
Happy Home Child Learning Ctr.
Hardy County Schools – Abren dos horas tarde
Highland School
Hillside Child Care & Dev. Ctr.
Holton Arms School
Hope Community PCS-Lamond – Abren dos horas tarde
Hope Community PCS-Tolson Campus – Abren dos horas tarde
Howard Community College
Howard County Circuit Court
Howard County Schools
Howard Middle Math/Sci
I
Ideal Academy Public Charter
Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School – Abren dos horas tarde
Inspired Teaching PCS – Abren dos horas tarde
Iqra Elementary School
Israel Child Development Ctr. – Abren a las 9am
J
J Hopkins Univ.-Main Campus
Jamon Montessori Day School
Jefferson County Schools
K
Kay School
Kendall Elementary School
Kid’s Corner
Kiddie Academy Of Laurel
Kiddie Academy of Oxon Hill
Kiddie Country Developmental Learning Centers – Abren a las 9:30am
KidsCo, Inc.
King George County Public Schools
King’s Kids Child Dev Center
Kingdom Kids Child Dev.
Kipp DC
Kuumba Learning Center
L
Lab School of Washington
Landon School
Langley School-McLean
Leesburg Open Arms
Levine School-All Locations
Little Angels Learning Center – Abren 2 horas tarde
Little Angels Learning Center – Abren 3 horas tarde
Little Busy Bee Preschool
Little Smiling Faces Daycare Ctr.1
Little Smiling Faces Daycare Ctr.2
LoK Fashion Academy
Loudoun Co. Commuter Bus Service
Loudoun Co. Govt.
Loudoun Country Day School
Loudoun County Schools
Loudoun General District Court
Love of Learning Montessori School
Loving Care Christian
Loyola University
M
Manassas Christian
Manassas City Schools
Manassas Park City Schools
Maret School
Maria Teresa’s Babies Early Enrichment Center
Marine Corps Base – Quantico – Abren a las 10am
Mary’s Cntr for Maternal & Child Care
Maryland Int’l Day School
Marymount University
Matthew’s Center for Visual Learning
McLean Children’s Academy
MD School for the Deaf/Frederick
MD Univ. of Integrative Health
Meals on Wheels College Park
Merit School of Prince William County
Middleburg Academy
Middleton Lane Child Care
Mineral County Schools
Model Sec. School for the Deaf
Montessori School-Chevy Chase
Montgomery Beauty School
Montgomery Co. Govt.
Montgomery College
Montgomery County Circuit Court
Montgomery County Register of Wills
Montgomery County Schools
Montrose Christian School
Morgan County Schools
Mother’s Love Child Care
Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens
Muhammad University of Islam
My Own Place, Inc
N
NAPE Educational Foundation
NASA Goddard
Nat’l Museum of Women in the Arts – Abren a la 1pm
National Cathedral School
National Christian Academy
National Collegiate Prep PCS
Natl. Inst. of Standards & Tech.
Natl. Presbyterian School
New Chapel Christian Academy
New School of N. Virginia
No. Va. Comm. College
Northern Virginia Academy
Nysmith School
O
OIC- DC
Open Arms Ashburn – Abren a las 9:30am
Orange County Schools
P
Page County Schools
ParkView Child Dev. Ctr.
Patuxent Montessori
Phillips Programs-Annandale
Phillips School Laurel
Piedmont Child Care Center
Powhatan School
Primary Day School
Prince George’s Cir. Court – Abren a las 10am
Prince George’s Co. Govt. – Abren a las 11am
Prince George’s Co. Govt.
Prince George’s Co. Memorial Library
Prince George’s Co. Memorial Library
Prince George’s Comm. College
Prince George’s County Schools
Prince George’s District Court – Abren a las 10am
Prince William Co. Govt.
Prince William County Courts
Prince William County Schools
Project ReDirect Passport Club
Prospect College
Providence Christian Academy
PRTC-OmniLink – Solo servicio de emergencia
PRTC-OmniRide – Solo servicio de emergencia
Q
Quantico DOD Schools
R
Rainbow Child Care
Rainbow Child Care Center – Culpeper
Rainbow Child Care Center – Locust Grove
Rappahannock County Public Schools
Rappahannock County Schools
Reston Children’s Center
Riverdale Baptist School
Robbin’s Nest Learning Center
Rock Creek Christian Academy
Rockville Day Care Assoc.
Rockville Govt.
Rosemount Center
S
Seed of Righteouness Child Care Development Cntr. – Abren a las 8am
SHABACH! Ministries Schools
Shadenjuan Child Day Care Center
Shenandoah County Schools
Shenandoah University
Small Wonders Child Care
Small Wonders Child Care
Somerset Prep Academy Charter DC
Sparkles at Fair Oaks – Abren a las 10am
Spotsylvania County Schools
Spotsylvania Juveniles & Domestic Courts
Spring Dell Center
St. Albans School
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
St. John’s Episcopal School
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Day School
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School
Star of Bethlehem Christian Academy
Strictly Rhythm Dance
Sunbeam Children’s Center-STUMC
Sunshine Daycare Center
Super Kids Clubhouse
T
Tabernacle Learning Ctr.
The Arc of DC
The Art Institute of Washington
The C.H.I.L.D. Center
The Ivymount School
The Joy of Learning Center III
The Koinonia Foundation
The Maddux School
The Master’s Child Church, Inc.
The Summit School
Tiny Dancers
Tiny Saints Christian Academy
Towson University
Trinity University
U
UMD-Baltimore County
UMD-College Park
Unity Health Care
Univ. of Virginia-Falls Church
Universities at Shady Grove
University of Mary Washington
University of MD University College
University of the District of Columbia (UDC)
US Courthouse-Greenbelt
US District Court-DC – Abren a las 11am
US District Ct. E. Virginia-Alex – Abren a las 10am
US Naval Academy
V
VA Dept. of Motor Vehicles
Victory Christian Preschool & Academy
Vienna Baptist Children’s Center
Virginia International University
Virginia Regional Transit
W
Wakefield School-The Plains
Warren County Public Schools
Warrenton Tiny Tots
Washington Adventist University
Washington County Schools
Washington Math Science Tech. Public Charter
Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School
Watch Me Grow Dev. Cntr
Way of Faith Academy & Preschool
Weems Creek Nursery School
Wesley Theological Seminary
Wesley Theological Seminary
Westminster School
White Flint Children’s House
Whitman-Walker Health
Winchester Schools
Woodstream Christian Academy
Word of Life Christian Academy
Y
YMCA Alexandria
YMCA Capital View
YMCA Fairfax County Reston
YMCA Fairfax County Reston
YMCA Loudoun County
YMCA-Anthony Bowen
YMCA-Arlington
YMCA-Ayrlawn
YMCA-Calomiris
YMCA-Prince George’s County
YMCA-Silver Spring