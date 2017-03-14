Lista de escuelas cerradas en el área de Washington DC

(Noticias Ya).- Esta es la lista oficial de entidades privadas y públicas de educación que estarán cerradas debido a la tormenta invernal Stella.

A

Academy for Ideal Educaton

Achievement Preparatory Academy

Aidan Montessori School

Al-Huda School

Al-Qalam Academy

Alexandria City Govt.- Abren dos horas tarde

Alexandria City Govt. – Abren a las 10am

Alexandria Country Day School

Alexandria Schools

Alexandria Transit Co.- Abren dos horas tarde

Allegany County Schools

Ambleside School

American University

Angelus Academy

Anne Arundel County Schools

Aquinas Montessori School Mount Vernon Campus

Aquinas Montessori School Old Town

Archbishop Carroll HS

Argosy University

Arlington Co. Govt.

Arlington County Courts

Arlington County Schools

Arlington Free Clinic – Abren dos horas tarde

Art Inst. of Washington – Sterling

Augusta School

Auguste Montessori School

B

Bar-T Child Care

Barrie School

Basilica of the National Shrine – Abren a las 11am y habrá misa, se cancelan las confesiones

Beauvoir School

Bender JCC of Greater Washington – Abren a las 10am

Berkeley County Schools

Bible Babies Child Dev. Center

Bowie State University

Breakthrough Montessori Public Charter School

Bullis School

Burgundy Farm Country Day

C

Calvary Road Christian School

Calvert County Schools- Abren dos horas tarde

Calverton School

Capitol Hill Day School

Carlos Rosario Intl’ PCS

Carroll County Schools

Catholic Univ. of America

Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs

Central Records Complex

CentroNia

Charles Co. District Court – Abren dos horas tarde

Charles County Circuit Court – Abren a las 10am

Charles County Government – Abren a las 10am

Charles County Schools

Charles County Schools

Charles E. Smith Day School

Children’s Center For Discovery – Charles County – Abren a las 7:30am

Children’s House at Hud – Abren a las 9:15am

Children’s Therapy Center Springfield

Children’s Therapy Center Sterling

Childrens Center for Discovery – Northern MD

Childrens’ House of Old Town

Christ Chapel Academy

Christ Episcopal School

City Arts+Prep PCS

City of Annapolis – Abierto

City of Bowie – Abierto

City of Frederick

City of Gaithersburg

City of Winchester

Clarke County General District Court

Clarke County Schools

Clifton Children’s Academy

Coffeewood Correctional Center – Abren una hora más tarde

College of Southern MD – Abren a las 10:30am

Colonial Beach Public Schools

Colonial Beach Public Schools

Columbia College

Commonwealth Academy

Community of Hope – Abren dos horas tarde

Congressional Schools of VA

Cortona Academy & TLC Tutoring

Council of the District of Columbia

Country Day School in McLean

Countryside Children’s Academy

Crossway Comm. Montessori School

Culpeper Christian School

Culpeper County Schools

D

Dale City Christian Church Academy

DC Courts – Abren a las 11am

DC Housing Authority

DC Internationals MESALI

DC Prep – Abren dos horas tarde

DC Public Libraries – Abren a las 11:30am

DC Public Schools

Dreams and Visions Christian Learning

E

Eagle Academy PCS Wheeler Rd

Easter Seals Child Dev/Falls Ch – Abren a las 10am

Eastern Virginia Career College

Edmund Burke School

Edmund Burke School

Emmanuel Christian School

Evergreen Academy

Excel Academy Public Charter School

Excellence Christian School

F

Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy

Fairfax Christian School

Fairfax City Govt.

Fairfax Co. Govt.

Fairfax Connector – Horario de sábados

Fairfax County Schools

Falls Church Govt.- Abren a las 10am

Falls Church Govt.

Falls Church Govt.

Falls Church Schools

Fauquier County Courts – Abren a las 10am

Fauquier County Government – Abren dos horas tarde

Fauquier County Schools

FBCW Early Learning Center

Federal Government – 3 horas de retraso

Federal Government – Empleados pueden trabajar remoto

Field School

Fleming Speech Therapy-Centreville

Fleming Speech Therapy-Fredericksburg

Fleming Therapy Services-Alexandria

Fleming Therapy Services-Stafford

Fort Detrick

Fortis College – Abren dos horas tarde

Franklin Montessori School – Abren a las 9:30am

Franklin Schools-Rockville

Frederick Christian Academy

Frederick Community College

Frederick County Schools (MD)

Frederick County Schools (VA)

Frederick School of Cosmetology

Fredericksburg Bible Institute and Seminary

Fredericksburg Public Schools

Fresta Valley Christian School

Friends Meeting School

Friendship Public Charter Schools

From the Heart Christian School – Abren dos horas tarde

Front Royal Christian School

Frostburg State University

G

Gallaudet University

Gatari Child Development Center

Geneva Day School

George Mason University

George Mason University

George Washington University

George Washington University

George Washington University

Georgetown Day School

Georgetown Meals on Wheels

Georgetown University

Germanna Community College

Global Children’s Center

Golden Dreams Riding Center

Grace Christian Academy

Grace Preparatory School

Graduate School USA – 3 horas tarde

Grant County Schools – Abren dos horas tarde

Greater Mt. Calvary PreSch/Academy

Green Hedges School

GW Community School

H

Hair Academy Hillcrest Heights – Abren dos horas tarde

Hair Academy New Carrollton – Abren dos horas tarde

Hampshire County Schools

Hanna’s Hope

Happy Home Child Learning Ctr.

Hardy County Schools – Abren dos horas tarde

Highland School

Hillside Child Care & Dev. Ctr.

Holton Arms School

Hope Community PCS-Lamond – Abren dos horas tarde

Hope Community PCS-Tolson Campus – Abren dos horas tarde

Howard Community College

Howard County Circuit Court

Howard County Schools

Howard Middle Math/Sci

I

Ideal Academy Public Charter

Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School – Abren dos horas tarde

Inspired Teaching PCS – Abren dos horas tarde

Iqra Elementary School

Israel Child Development Ctr. – Abren a las 9am

J

J Hopkins Univ.-Main Campus

Jamon Montessori Day School

Jefferson County Schools

K

Kay School

Kendall Elementary School

Kid’s Corner

Kiddie Academy Of Laurel

Kiddie Academy of Oxon Hill

Kiddie Country Developmental Learning Centers – Abren a las 9:30am

KidsCo, Inc.

King George County Public Schools

King’s Kids Child Dev Center

Kingdom Kids Child Dev.

Kipp DC

Kuumba Learning Center

L

Lab School of Washington

Landon School

Langley School-McLean

Leesburg Open Arms

Levine School-All Locations

Little Angels Learning Center – Abren 2 horas tarde

Little Angels Learning Center – Abren 3 horas tarde

Little Busy Bee Preschool

Little Smiling Faces Daycare Ctr.1

Little Smiling Faces Daycare Ctr.2

LoK Fashion Academy

Loudoun Co. Commuter Bus Service

Loudoun Co. Govt.

Loudoun Country Day School

Loudoun County Schools

Loudoun General District Court

Love of Learning Montessori School

Loving Care Christian

Loyola University

M

Manassas Christian

Manassas City Schools

Manassas Park City Schools

Maret School

Maria Teresa’s Babies Early Enrichment Center

Marine Corps Base – Quantico – Abren a las 10am

Mary’s Cntr for Maternal & Child Care

Maryland Int’l Day School

Marymount University

Matthew’s Center for Visual Learning

McLean Children’s Academy

MD School for the Deaf/Frederick

MD Univ. of Integrative Health

Meals on Wheels College Park

Merit School of Prince William County

Middleburg Academy

Middleton Lane Child Care

Mineral County Schools

Model Sec. School for the Deaf

Montessori School-Chevy Chase

Montgomery Beauty School

Montgomery Co. Govt.

Montgomery College

Montgomery County Circuit Court

Montgomery County Register of Wills

Montgomery County Schools

Montrose Christian School

Morgan County Schools

Mother’s Love Child Care

Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens

Muhammad University of Islam

My Own Place, Inc

N

NAPE Educational Foundation

NASA Goddard

Nat’l Museum of Women in the Arts – Abren a la 1pm

National Cathedral School

National Christian Academy

National Collegiate Prep PCS

Natl. Inst. of Standards & Tech.

Natl. Presbyterian School

New Chapel Christian Academy

New School of N. Virginia

No. Va. Comm. College

Northern Virginia Academy

Nysmith School

O

OIC- DC

Open Arms Ashburn – Abren a las 9:30am

Orange County Schools

P

Page County Schools

ParkView Child Dev. Ctr.

Patuxent Montessori

Phillips Programs-Annandale

Phillips School Laurel

Piedmont Child Care Center

Powhatan School

Primary Day School

Prince George’s Cir. Court – Abren a las 10am

Prince George’s Co. Govt. – Abren a las 11am

Prince George’s Co. Govt.

Prince George’s Co. Memorial Library

Prince George’s Co. Memorial Library

Prince George’s Comm. College

Prince George’s County Schools

Prince George’s District Court – Abren a las 10am

Prince William Co. Govt.

Prince William County Courts

Prince William County Schools

Project ReDirect Passport Club

Prospect College

Providence Christian Academy

PRTC-OmniLink – Solo servicio de emergencia

PRTC-OmniRide – Solo servicio de emergencia

Q

Quantico DOD Schools

R

Rainbow Child Care

Rainbow Child Care Center – Culpeper

Rainbow Child Care Center – Locust Grove

Rappahannock County Public Schools

Rappahannock County Schools

Reston Children’s Center

Riverdale Baptist School

Robbin’s Nest Learning Center

Rock Creek Christian Academy

Rockville Day Care Assoc.

Rockville Govt.

Rosemount Center

S

Seed of Righteouness Child Care Development Cntr. – Abren a las 8am

SHABACH! Ministries Schools

Shadenjuan Child Day Care Center

Shenandoah County Schools

Shenandoah University

Small Wonders Child Care

Small Wonders Child Care

Somerset Prep Academy Charter DC

Sparkles at Fair Oaks – Abren a las 10am

Spotsylvania County Schools

Spotsylvania Juveniles & Domestic Courts

Spring Dell Center

St. Albans School

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

St. John’s Episcopal School

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Day School

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School

St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School

Star of Bethlehem Christian Academy

Strictly Rhythm Dance

Sunbeam Children’s Center-STUMC

Sunshine Daycare Center

Super Kids Clubhouse

T

Tabernacle Learning Ctr.

The Arc of DC

The Art Institute of Washington

The C.H.I.L.D. Center

The Ivymount School

The Joy of Learning Center III

The Koinonia Foundation

The Maddux School

The Master’s Child Church, Inc.

The Summit School

Tiny Dancers

Tiny Saints Christian Academy

Towson University

Trinity University

U

UMD-Baltimore County

UMD-College Park

Unity Health Care

Univ. of Virginia-Falls Church

Universities at Shady Grove

University of Mary Washington

University of MD University College

University of the District of Columbia (UDC)

US Courthouse-Greenbelt

US District Court-DC – Abren a las 11am

US District Ct. E. Virginia-Alex – Abren a las 10am

US Naval Academy

V

VA Dept. of Motor Vehicles

Victory Christian Preschool & Academy

Vienna Baptist Children’s Center

Virginia International University

Virginia Regional Transit

W

Wakefield School-The Plains

Warren County Public Schools

Warrenton Tiny Tots

Washington Adventist University

Washington County Schools

Washington Math Science Tech. Public Charter

Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School

Watch Me Grow Dev. Cntr

Way of Faith Academy & Preschool

Weems Creek Nursery School

Wesley Theological Seminary

Wesley Theological Seminary

Westminster School

White Flint Children’s House

Whitman-Walker Health

Winchester Schools

Woodstream Christian Academy

Word of Life Christian Academy

Y

YMCA Alexandria

YMCA Capital View

YMCA Fairfax County Reston

YMCA Fairfax County Reston

YMCA Loudoun County

YMCA-Anthony Bowen

YMCA-Arlington

YMCA-Ayrlawn

YMCA-Calomiris

YMCA-Prince George’s County

YMCA-Silver Spring