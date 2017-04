Cosmopolitan presentó un ‘caso de cáncer’ como fórmula para perder peso

In June last year I signed up to a program I stumbled upon in the hopes to lose some of the weight I had rapidly gained during some difficult times. But what I achieved instead was something I can barely put into words. I got my life back, my mental health stabilised & I became a healthy, happy, patient & confident person full of self love. I created this public Instagram account to use as accountability, which was very confronting at the time, but the community & the support that now surrounds me is second to none. Ive now lost 20kgs & have achieved all this through nutrition only as I was unable to train or do any exercise due to my chronic back pain & the surgery & rehab that has followed. I have only recently been able to progress into basic exercise such as Pilates & walking which has seen my body start to change shape. I have been an ambassador for this program for 4 months now & couldn't be prouder to promote & share my story. If you are looking for a change or help & support to find yourself again. Jump on board @thebod_ My discount code is SIMONE10 for 10% off any of the 3 program levels. Find the link in my bio. ❤ . . . . . . . . #thebod #thebodbabes #bodsquad #sophieguidolin #healthy #thebodsquad #goals #bodbabes #hustle #fitmom #health #lifestyle #fitnessjourney #organic #thebodresults #healthylifestyle #happy #cleaneating #fitspo #instahealth #transformation #strongnotskinny #fitspiration #healthyliving #weightloss #fitness #wellness #transformation #progressnotperfection #beforeandafter

A post shared by THE BOD | Starter (@simone_thebod) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:53pm PST