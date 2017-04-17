Correo postal extenderá sus horario para la entrega de los impuestos

(Noticias Ya).- Las oficinas de correo postal en el centro de la Florida tendrán un horario extendido el martes por ser el último día para la entrega de los impuestos.
A continuación compartimos varias direcciones y hasta que hora estarán abiertas al público.
Port Orange 32127
6:00 p.m.
725 Dunlawton Ave
Palm Coast 32137
5:30 p.m.
2 Pine Cone Dr
Apopka 32712
6:00 p.m.
581 N Park Ave
Altamonte Springs 32714
6:00 p.m.
321 Montgomery Rd
Deland 32724
6:00 p.m.
336 E New York Ave
Lake Mary 32746
6:00 p.m.
3415 W Lake Mary Blvd
Sand Lake 32819
7:00 p.m.
10450 Turkey Lake Rd
Alafaya Retail 32828
7:00 p.m.
650 N Alafaya Trail Suite 101
South Creek 32837
6:00 p.m.
1701 W Wetherbee Rd
Orlando Main Office 32862
9:00 p.m.
10401 Post Office Blvd
Clermont 34714
6:00 p.m.
1100 US Highway 27 Suite F
Kissimmee 34744
6:30 p.m.
2600 Michigan Ave
Saint Cloud 34769
6:00 p.m.
4701 Old Canoe Creek Rd
Windermere 34786
6:30 p.m.
9300 Conroy Windermere Rd