Presiona Enter para iniciar tu búsqueda

    Hoy

    Cerrar

    1 USD =Tasas 04/17/2017

    • Peso Mexicano18.50
    • Colón Salvadoreño8.72
    • Lempira Hondureña23.41
    • Colón Costarricense554.36
    Más Tipos de Cambio

    Noticias

    Correo postal extenderá sus horario para la entrega de los impuestos

    En la Florida Central
    MGN
    9:47 am04/17/2017

    (Noticias Ya).- Las oficinas de correo postal en el centro de la Florida tendrán un horario extendido el martes por ser el último día para la entrega de los impuestos.

    A continuación compartimos varias direcciones y hasta que hora estarán abiertas al público.

    Port Orange 32127
    6:00 p.m.
    725 Dunlawton Ave

     

    Palm Coast 32137
    5:30 p.m.
    2 Pine Cone Dr

     

    Apopka 32712
    6:00 p.m.
    581 N Park Ave

     

    Altamonte Springs 32714
    6:00 p.m.
    321 Montgomery Rd

     

    Deland 32724
    6:00 p.m.
    336 E New York Ave

     

    Lake Mary 32746
    6:00 p.m.
    3415 W Lake Mary Blvd

     

    Sand Lake 32819
    7:00 p.m.
    10450 Turkey Lake Rd

     

    Alafaya Retail 32828
    7:00 p.m.
    650 N Alafaya Trail Suite 101

     

    South Creek 32837
    6:00 p.m.
    1701 W Wetherbee Rd

     

    Orlando Main Office 32862
    9:00 p.m.
    10401 Post Office Blvd

     

    Clermont 34714
    6:00 p.m.
    1100 US Highway 27 Suite F

     

    Kissimmee 34744
    6:30 p.m.
    2600 Michigan Ave

     

    Saint Cloud 34769
    6:00 p.m.
    4701 Old Canoe Creek Rd

     

    Windermere 34786
    6:30 p.m.
    9300 Conroy Windermere Rd






    Mira también:

    ¿Qué sientes? Comparte tu opinión

    Comentarios

    Quizás te interese

    Cerrar

    cuéntalo

    Ingresa con tu
    red social favorita