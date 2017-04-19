¿Cuáles son los estrenos de mayo en Netflix?

(Noticias Ya).- Si eres amante de las series y las películas de Netflix ya se acerca otro mes y con él nuevos estrenos para el entretenimiento de cada usuario.

Esta es la lista completa de todas las nuevas publicaciones que se añadirán a partir del 1 al 30 de mayo:

Mayo 1

“Anvil! The Story of Anvil” (2008)

“Blood on the Mountain” (2016)

“Chaahat” (1996)

“Chocolat” (2000)

“Decanted” (2016)

“Don’t Think Twice” (2016)

“Drifter” (2017)

“Forrest Gump” (1994)

“Happy Feet” (2006)

“In the Shadow of Iris” (2017)

“Love” (2015)

“Losing Sight of Shore” (2017)

“Malibu’s Most Wanted” (2003)

“Nerdland” (2016)

“Raja Hindustani” (1996)

“Richard Pryor: Icon” (2014)

“Under Arrest” (Temporada 5)

Mayo 2

“Bodyguards: Secret Lives From the Watchtower” (2016)

“Hija De La Laguna” (2015)

“Two Lovers and a Bear” (2016)

Mayo 5

“Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie” (2017)

“Kazoops!” (Temporada 3)

“Sense8” (Temporada 2)

“Spirit: Riding Free” (Temporada 1)

“The Last Kingdom” (Temporada 2)

“The Mars Generation” (2017)

Mayo 6

“Cold War 2” (2016)

“When the Bough Breaks” (2016)

Mayo 7

“LoveTrue” (2016)

“Stake Land II” (2016)

“The Host” (2013)

Mayo 8

“Beyond the Gates” (2016)

“Hunter Gatherer” (2016)

Mayo 9

“Queen of the South” (Temporada 1)

“All We Had” (2016)

Mayo 10

“El Apóstata” (2015)

“The Adventure Club” (2016)

Mayo 11

“Switched at Birth” (Temporada 5)

“The Fosters” (Temporada 4)

Mayo 12

“All Hail King Julien: Exiled” (Temporada 1)

“Anne With an E” (Temporada 1)

“Get Me Roger Stone” (2017)

“Master of None” (Temporada 2)

“Mindhorn” (2017)

“Sahara” (2017)

Mayo 15

“Command and Control” (2016)

“Cave” (2016)

“Lovesong” (2016)

“Sherlock” (Series 4)

“The Intent” (2016)

Mayo 16

“The Break-Up” (2006)

“The Place Beyond the Pines” (2012)

Mayo 18

“Royal Pains” (Temporada 8)

“Riverdale” (Temporada 1)

Mayo 19

“BLAME!” (2017)

“Laerte-Se” (2017)

“The Keepers” (Temporada 1)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Temporada 3)

Mayo 21

“What’s With Wheat” (2017)

Mayo 22

“Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

“They Call Us Monsters” (2017)

Mayo 23

“Dig Two Graves” (2014)

Mayo 24

“Southpaw” (2015)

Mayo 26

“Believe” (2016)

“Bloodline” (Temporada 3)

“I Am Jane Doe” (2017)

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower” (2017)

“War Machine” (2017)

May 28

“Bunk’d” (Temporada 2)

May 29

“Forever Pure” (2016)

“A New High” (2015)

Mayo 30

“F Is for Family” (Temporada 2)

“House of Cards” (Temporada 5)

“Doctor Strange” (2016)

“Masterminds” (2016)