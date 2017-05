Video de Instagram muestra a presuntos responsables de incendio en Jamul

Some crazy shit happened right next to me and my boy @dannybarka . We were shooting at BLM and the people next to us somehow started a fire and took out like 100 acres! —Update— Most people are wondering if they started the fire intentionally, no they did not, they were shooting at their target and a flame started (most likely from a spark from their ammo) in the video it was their attempt to put it out, they called the fire department and left.

A post shared by Vandal (@vandalsworld) on May 20, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT