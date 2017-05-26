Presiona Enter para iniciar tu búsqueda

    Esta es la burbujeante mascarilla de la que todos hablan en internet

    Muchos han compartido en redes el divertido efecto de este tratamiento de belleza.
    9:17 am05/26/2017

    (Noticias Ya).-Primero las miles de fotos y videos compartidos con la popular mascarilla de carbón activado, ahora llega otra que podría desbancarla.

    Una divertida mascarilla burbujeante y espumosa que nació en Corea y promete dejar la piel libre de imperfecciones, es la sensación del momento, publicó el portal de noticias Pulzo.

    Es una mascarilla, llamada ”bubble mask” o  “burbujas de oxígeno”, que al ser aplicada en la piel, se activa causando un cosquilleo y un divertido resultado espumoso, según la revista Cosmopolitan.

    Algunos que ya se han aplicado la mascarilla, aseguran que deja la piel suave y muy hidratada. El efecto divertido del espumoso tratamiento de belleza ha sido compartido en todas las redes.

    Según la fuente, pasados 5 minutos el tratamiento se debe retirar con abundante agua.






