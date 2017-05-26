Esta es la burbujeante mascarilla de la que todos hablan en internet

(Noticias Ya).-Primero las miles de fotos y videos compartidos con la popular mascarilla de carbón activado, ahora llega otra que podría desbancarla.
Una divertida mascarilla burbujeante y espumosa que nació en Corea y promete dejar la piel libre de imperfecciones, es la sensación del momento, publicó el portal de noticias Pulzo.
Es una mascarilla, llamada ”bubble mask” o “burbujas de oxígeno”, que al ser aplicada en la piel, se activa causando un cosquilleo y un divertido resultado espumoso, según la revista Cosmopolitan.
Algunos que ya se han aplicado la mascarilla, aseguran que deja la piel suave y muy hidratada. El efecto divertido del espumoso tratamiento de belleza ha sido compartido en todas las redes.
Okay soooo I tried one of those bubble masks last night and I'm obsessed! It worked so well!… however, I did learn the hard way not to put it near your nostrils or it will foam up inside your nose and try to smother you. Sure, you'll look like a rock troll from Frozen but it makes your skin feel great! #carbonatedmubbleclaymask #bubblemask #milkypiggy
Según la fuente, pasados 5 minutos el tratamiento se debe retirar con abundante agua.
