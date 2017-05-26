Presiona Enter para iniciar tu búsqueda

    Hoy

    Cerrar

    1 USD =Tasas 05/26/2017

    • Peso Mexicano18.48
    • Colón Salvadoreño8.72
    • Lempira Hondureña23.42
    • Colón Costarricense584.56
    Más Tipos de Cambio

    Club Curvas

    VIDEO: La burbujeante mascarilla asiática de la que todos hablan en redes

    Muchos han compartido ya sus fotos y videos mostrando el divertido efecto.
    Foto: Captura de pantalla YouTube/ememarcela
    9:17 am05/26/2017

    (Noticias Ya).-Primero las miles de fotos y videos compartidos con la popular mascarilla de carbón activado, ahora llega otra que podría desbancarla.

    Una divertida mascarilla burbujeante y espumosa que nació en Corea y promete dejar la piel libre de imperfecciones, es la sensación del momento, publicó el portal de noticias Pulzo.

    Es una mascarilla, llamada ”bubble mask” o  “burbujas de oxígeno”, que al ser aplicada en la piel, se activa causando un cosquilleo y un divertido resultado espumoso, según la revista Cosmopolitan.

    Algunos que ya se han aplicado la mascarilla, aseguran que deja la piel suave y muy hidratada. El efecto divertido del espumoso tratamiento de belleza ha sido compartido en todas las redes.

    Según la fuente, pasados 5 minutos el tratamiento se debe retirar con abundante agua.

    Te dejamos el video que muestra cómo se activa la mascarilla hasta quedar espumosa y burbujeante:






    Mira también:

    ¿Qué sientes? Comparte tu opinión

    Comentarios

    Quizás te interese

    Cerrar

    cuéntalo

    Ingresa con tu
    red social favorita