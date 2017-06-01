La cadena de zapatería “Payless” anuncia el cierre de más tiendas

(Noticias Ya).- Siguen las malas noticias para los clientes y empleados de la cadena de zapaterías Payless Shoe Source.

Esta semana anuncian más cierres a nivel nacional. Esta noticia se debe a que la empresa solicitó protección del capítulo 11 de bancarrota y se ha visto en la necesidad de cerrar tiendas. Esto significa que Payless, no puede pagar sus deudas o a sus acreedores.

En esta ocasión añaden el cierre de otras 400 tiendas lo que hace un total de 800 sucursales sin servicio.

Payless fue fundada en la década de los 50, ofreciendo zapatos de moda a precios accesibles. Sin embargo, en años recientes ha sufrido bajas ventas y fuertes deudas mientras los consumidores buscan otras tiendas con descuento o compran en línea.

Otras empresas como HHGregg, Wet Seal, The Limited y RadioShack se han declarado en bancarrita también este año, mientras que Sears, Macy’s, Abercrombie & Fitch y GameStop han tenido que cerrar sucursales.

Aquí la lista completa de las nuevas tiendas a cerrar en este año.

Alabama

Shops At West Bessemer

9256 Parkway East Birmingham

Decatur Mall Decatur

Merchants Cove Shopping Center Foley

Riverchase Galleria Hoover

Loop Shopping Center Mobile

Quintard Mall Oxford

University Mall Tuscaloosa

Alaska

Northway Mall Anchorage

Arizona

Crossroads Towne Center Gilbert

5122 N. 95th Ave. Glendale

Gilbert Gateway Towne Center Mesa

108 N. Morley Ave. Nogales

Tuscano Towne Center Phoenix

Metro Center Phoenix

Foothills Center Phoenix

Legacy Village Phoenix

Happy Valley Towne Center Phoenix

Indian Village Shopping Center Phoenix

The Pavilions at Talking Stick Scottsdale

Plaza Vista Mall Sierra Vista

The Groves Shopping Center Tempe

Menlo Park Shopping Center Tucson

4140 E 22nd ST Tucson

Park Mall Tucson

Tucson Mall Tucson

Arkansas

3115 Harrison Batesville

Berryville Center Berryville

Porters Common Shopping Center Blytheville

2212 N. Washington St. Forrest City

8319 Rogers Ave. Fort Smith

Ozark Mall Outlet Harrison

Arkansas Shopping Center Hope

Hot Springs Mall Hot Springs National

1518 S Caraway Road Jonesboro

Park Plaza Mall Little Rock

10101 Mablevale Plaza Little Rock

11400 W. Markham St. Little Rock

4316 Camp Robinson Road North Little Rock

Pinnacle Hills Promenade Rogers

Valley Park Center Russellville

202 Arkansas Blvd. Texarkana

Twin City Shopping Center West Helena

California

Anaheim Hills Festival Anaheim

Anaheim Plaza Anaheim

East Anaheim Shopping Center Anaheim

Shasta Factory Outlets Anderson

Center at Slatten Ranch Antioch

Jess Ranch Marketplace Apple Valley

Five Cities Center Arroyo Grande

Applegate Ranch Commercial Center Atwater

Citrus Crossing Azusa

1201 Columbus St. Bakersfield

Shops at River Walk Bakersfield

Gosford Village Bakersfield

Valley Plaza Bakersfield

Sun Lakes Village Banning

Sherwood Shopping Plaza Bell Gardens

Brea Union Plaza Brea

Sand Creek Crossing Brentwood

16 W. Birch St. Calexico

Cerritos Towne Center Cerritos

Chino Town Center Chino

Broadway Plaza Chula Vista

Clovis Commons Clovis

Gateway Towne Center Compton

Corona Hills Marketplace Corona

Butterfield Stage Square Corona

Citrus Village Corona

Crescent City Center Crescent City

Cudahy Plaza Cudahy

East County Square El Cajon

Main Street Village El Cajon

11934 Garvey Ave. El Monte

Encinitas Ranch Town Center Encinitas

Manchester Center Fresno

Fulton Mall Fresno

3235 N. First Fresno

3172 E. Tulare Ave. Fresno

Marketplace at El Paseo Fresno

Target Fullerton Shopping Center Fullerton

Fullerton Metro Center Fullerton

Garden Grove Pavilion Garden Grove

Gilroy Crossing Gilroy

Glendale Fashion Center Glendale

14300 Ocean Gate Ave. Hawthorne

11825 Hawthorne Blvd Hawthorne

Page Plaza Hemet

Highland Avenue Plaza Highland

Wal-Mart Center Huntington Beach

9842 Adams Huntington Beach

La Verne Towne Center La Verne

2710 Carson St. Lakewood

Plaza 580 Livermore

455 W. Willow St. Long Beach

Belmont Plaza Long Beach

Long Beach Towne Center Long Beach

Los Altos Plaza Long Beach

Clinging Vine Shopping Center Los Angeles

2602 N. Broadway Los Angeles

2336 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. Los Angeles

536 E. Manchester Ave. Los Angeles

Los Banos Creek Shopping Center Los Banos

Muir Station Martinez

1822 W. Olive Ave. Merced

Ceres Plaza Shopping Center Modesto

Vintage Commons Shopping Center Modesto

2601 Oakdale Road Modesto

Atlantic Square Shopping Center Monterey Park

Northridge Fashion Center Northridge

Target Center Orange

181 W. Esplande Dr. Oxnard

Shopping At The Rose Oxnard

The Place On 47th Street Palmdale

Palmdale Promenade Palmdale

Pico Rivera Towne Center Pico Rivera

Pinole Vista Crossing Pinole

Metro 580 Pleasanton

Santa Margarita Town Ctr Rancho Santa Margarita

Woodside Central Redwood City

681 E. Foothill Blvd. Rialto

Hilltop Mall Richmond

MacDonald 80 Retail Center Richmond

Crossroads Shopping Center Riverbank

10181 Magnolia Ave Riverside

Rosemead Plaza Rosemead

Country Club Plaza Sacramento

Florin Towne Center Sacramento

5095 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento

1077 W. Highland Ave. San Bernardino

Plaza Pacifica San Clemente

Clairmont Town Square San Diego

934 Market St. San Francisco

2048 Story Road San Jose

1950 Tully Road San Jose

Riverhill Plaza San Jose

The Plant Shopping Center San Jose

San Leandro Plaza San Leandro

San Luis Obispo Promenade San Luis Obispo

Border Plaza San Ysidro

Bristol Place Santa Ana

Bristol Marketplace Santa Ana

Bristol‐McFadden Plaza Santa Ana

Riverview West Marketplace Santa Ana

Turnpike Center Santa Barbara

627 State St. Santa Barbara

Stony Point Plaza Shopping Center Santa Rosa

Gateway Plaza Sante Fe Springs

Santee Trolley Square Santee

Sonora Crossroads Sonora

434 E. Charter Way Stockton

Park West Place Stockton

Canyon Plaza Shopping Center Sun Valley

Redhawk Town Center Temecula

Del Amo Fashion Center Torrance

20020 Hawthorne Blvd. Torrance

Monte Vista Crossing Turlock

Larwin Square Tustin

Union Square Marketplace Union City

Union Landing Union City

1570 W. Foothill Blvd. Upland

Colonies Crossroads Upland

Westfield Valencia Valencia

600 Redwood St. Vallejo

Vallejo Corners Vallejo

Victor Valley Town Center Victorville

Visalia Mall Visalia

Packwood Creek Visalia

North County Square Vista

Watsonville Square Watsonville

Cabrillo Center Watsonville

Westminster Mall Wesminster

Riverpoint Marketplace West Sacramento

The Quad At Whittier Whittier

Whittwood Town Center Whittier

El Super Center Wilmington

20829 Ventura Blvd. Woodland Hills

Yreka Junction Yreka

Colorado

Northridge Shopping Center Arvada

Town Center At Aurora Aurora

Mesa Mall Grand Junction

Groton Square Groton

Creekside Shopping Center Lakewood

Southwest Plaza Littleton

The Shoppes At Buckland Hills Manchester

Sand Hill Plaza Newtown

Marketplace At Northglenn Northglenn

Strawberry Hill Shopping Center Norwalk

Old Saybrook Shopping Center Old Saybrook

Tri‐City Plaza Rockville

High Plains Shopping Center Sterling

Waterbury Plaza Waterbury

950 Wolcott St Waterbury

Brass Mill Center Waterbury

Prospect Avenue Plaza West Hartford

Jordan Lane Shopping Center Wethersfield

District of Columbia

6431 Georgia Ave. Washington

Good Hope Marketplace Shopping Center Washington

Florida

Altamonte Mall Altamonte Springs

Clearwater Mall Clearwater

Lakeside Town Shops Davie

33497 S. Dixie Hwy. Florida City

Manor Plaza Fort Lauderdale

Harbor Shops Fort Lauderdale

6850 W 12th Ave Hialeah

Country Club Plaza Hialeah

Hollywood Hills Plaza Hollywood

Sheridan Plaza Hollywood

Chasewood Plaza Jupiter

Tamiami Trails Shops Miami

Shoppes Of Liberty City Miami

19400 S Dixie Hwy Miami

Flagler Park Plaza Miami

7276 S W 117th Avenue Miami

Kendall Lakes Plaza Miami

215 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach

The Fountains Of Miramar Plaza Miramar

535 Pine Island Road North Fort Myers

Shops At Skylake North Miami Beach

Mall At 163rd St. North Miami Beach

Northridge Shopping Center Oakland Park

West Oaks Mall Ocoee

Silver Hills Shopping Center Orlando

Lake Fredrica Shopping Center Orlando

Sand Lake Corners Orlando

6600 International Drive Orlando

Panama City Mall Panama City

Pembroke Commons Shopping Center Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Lakes Mall Pembroke Pines

Westfork Plaza Pembroke Pines

Perry Plaza Perry

Royal Eagle Plaza Pompano Beach

Sawgrass Mills Sunrise

Governor’s Square Mall Tallahassee

8201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa

Weston Commons Weston

7414 University Blvd. Winter Park

Georgia

North Lake Mall Atlanta

Buckhead Crossing Atlanta

Perimeter Mall Atlanta

Aurora Plaza Brixmor

Indian Hills Shopping Center Calhoun

Dublin Shopping Center Dublin

Ft Oglethorpe Shopping Center Fort Oglethorpe

Fairington Centre Lithonia

Delk Spectrum Shopping Center Marietta

Savannah Mall Savannah

Stockbridge Corners Stockbridge

Woodstock Square Woodstock

Hawaii

Kona Coast Shopping Center Kailua Kona

Windward City Shopping Center Kaneohe

Kukui Marketplace Lihue

Indiana

The Shoppes At Two Rivers Plaza Bolingbrook

Broadview Village Square Broadview

9047 S Commercial Ave. Chicago

5607 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago

Courtesy Plaza Shopping Center Chicago

13 N State St Chicago

Hall Plaza Shopping Center Chicago

Riverside Square Chicago

The Brickyard Chicago

2800 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago

4547 N Broadway Chicago

Addison Mall Chicago

Hawthorne Works Shopping Center Cicero

Brettwood Plaza Decatur

Clocktower Plaza Elgin

The Quarry Shopping Center Hodgkins

The Shops At Fox River Johnsburg

Deerpath Commons Shopping Center Lake Zurich

Lincolnwood Town Center Lincolnwood

6096 Broadway Merrillville

Stonebrook Plaza Merrionette Park

4301 Avenue Of The Cities Moline

227 E McGalliard Rd Muncie

Muncie Mall Muncie

Westridge Court Naperville

Lakeview Plaza Orland Park

Northwoods Mall Peoria

Plainfield Commons Plainfield

Quincy Mall 3255 Broadway Quincy

Village Crossing Skokie

Pine Tree Plaza Sterling

Plaza North Terre Haute

Iowa

Citicentre Plaza Carroll

Kimberly Commons Davenport

Jordan Creek Mall West Des Moines

Kansas

Derby Retail Shopping Center Derby

2326 Industrial Road Emporia

3511 10th St. Great Bend

Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson

Liberal Plaza Shopping Center Liberal

West Ridge Mall Topeka

2570 S Broadway Wichita

Towne West Square Wichita

Kentucky

Florence Mall Florence

2815 Fort Campbell Blvd. Hopkinsville

New Cut Market Center Louisville

Town Fair Center Louisville

Mall St Matthews Louisville

82 Madison Square Center Madisonville

Northside Shoppes Murray

Towne Square Mall Owensboro

Kentucky Oaks Mall Paducah

3928 7th Street Rd Shively

Louisiana

Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center Abbeville

Mall Of Louisiana Baton Rouge

Ascension Plaza Gonzales

East Side Plaza Houma

1715 Elton Road Jennings

4325 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie

Pecanland Mall Monroe

Algiers Plaza New Orleans

Belleview Plaza Shopping Center Plaquemine

2517 Hollywood Ave. Shreveport

Kmart Shopping Center Shreveport

North Shore Square Mall Slidell

610 N. Canal Blvd. Thibodaux

Maine

Broadway Shopping Center Bangor

The Shops At Biddeford Crossing Biddeford

Maine Coast Mall Ellsworth

Aroostook Centre Presque Isle

Westbrook Plaza Westbrook

Maryland

Gallery At Harborplace Baltimore

Mondawmin Mall Baltimore

White Marsh Mall Baltimore

Mall In Columbia Columbia

Uphams Corner Dorchester

Forest Village Park Forestville

Francis Scott Key Mall Frederick

Lakeforest Mall Gaithersburg

Montgomery Village Crossing Gaithersburg

Marley Station Glen Burnie

Valley Mall Hagerstown

Festival At Hyannis Hyannis

Prince Georges Plaza Hyattsville

Natick Mall Natick

Eastover Shopping Center Oxon Hill

Federal Plaza Rockville

Ellsworth Place Mall Silver Spring

White Oak Shopping Center Silver Spring

Towson Town Center Towson

Michigan

Adrian Mall Adrian

Alpena Mall Alpena

Bay City Mall Bay City

Orchards Mall Benton Harbor

Big Rapids Commons Shopping Center Big Rapids

1435 N. Mitchell St. Cadillac

8621 East Point Douglas Road Cottage Grove

12850 Michigan Avenue Dearborn

5616 W. Vernor Hwy. Detroit

Elk Park Center Elk River

Woodland Mall Grand Rapids

Rivertown Crossing Grandville

The Gateway At Detroit Highland Park

3210 E Michigan Avenue Jackson

Madison Place Madison Heights

Medford Outlet Center Medford

The Mall Of Monroe Monroe

Easten Shopping Center Moorhead

Meridian Mall Okemos

Redford Plaza Redford

Apache Mall Rochester

Sterling Ponds Shopping Center Sterling Heights

Lakeside Mall Sterling Heights

Woodbury Commons Woodbury

Mississippi

Loden Center Batesville

981 Brookway Blvd. Brookhaven

832 S. State St. Clarksdale

408 E Sunflower Rd Cleveland

Highland Park Shopping Center Greenwood

712 Bartur St. Hattiesburg

2911 Terry Road Jackson

Pinetree Village Laurel

Edgewood Mall Mccomb

Bonita Lakes Mall Meridian

North Park Mall Ridgeland

Yazooville Shopping Center Yazoo City

Missouri

Water Tower Place Arnold

North Cass Center Belton

Adams Dairy Landing Blue Springs

Chesterfield Mall Chesterfield

Southtown Shopping Center Chillicothe

Columbia Mall Columbia

Truman’s Marketplace Shopping Center Grandview

11115 E. Truman Road Independence

Hastings Plaza Kirksville

Kirkwood Commons Kirkwood

Maplewood Commons Maplewood

Maryville Shopping Center Maryville

Osage Beach Premium Outlets Osage Beach

1758 S. 20Th St. Ozark

Saint Louis Galleria Saint Louis

Southpoint Shopping Center Sikeston

New Hampshire

Epping Crossing Epping

Rochester Marketplace Rochester

Seacoast Shopping Center Seabrook

K Mart Shopping Center West Lebanon

New Jersey

574 Bloomfield Ave. Bloomfield

Acme Plaza Cape May Court House

Cherry Hill Mall Cherry Hill

Mid State Mall East Brunswick

Lowes Shopping Center East Rutherford

Marlboro Plaza Englishtown

Collegetown Shopping Center Glassboro

Hillsborough Promenade Hillsborough

Lyndhurst Towne Centre Lyndhurst

Marlton Crossing Marlton

Moorestown Mall Moorestown

Walmart Center North Bergen

Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany

Phillipsburg Mall Phillipsburg

1705 Wildwood Blvd Rio Grande

Cumberland Mall Vineland

Woodbridge Center Mall Woodbridge

New Mexico

White Sands Mall Alamogordo

Sycamore Plaza Albuquerque

Coronado Center Mall Albuquerque

Mills Plaza Shopping Center Las Vegas

2270 Main Street NW Los Lunas

501 S. Main St. Roswell

Roswell Center Roswell

New York

22‐48 31st St Astoria

Gardiner Manor Mall Bay Shore

2410 Merrick Rd Bellmore

Bridgehampton Commons Bridgehampton

29 W. Fordham Road Bronx

186 W 231st St Bronx

209 E Fordham Rd Bronx

1432 Rockaway Pky Brooklyn

1713 Church Avenue Brooklyn

Georgetown Shopping Center Brooklyn

459 Fulton St # 461 Brooklyn

510 Fulton St Brooklyn

712 Brighton Beach Avenue Brooklyn

3189 County Road 10 Canandaigua

Great Northern Mall Clay

Delaware Plaza Delmar

Shoppingtown Mall Dewitt

Vineyard Plaza Dunkirk

Aurora Village Shopping Center East Aurora

Elmont Shopping Center Elmont

Sky View Shopping Center Flushing

3122 Farrington St Flushing

42‐01 Bell Blvd Flushing

Rockbottom Shopping Center Franklin Square

Roosevelt Field Mall Garden City

Genesee Valley Shopping Center Geneseo

71 Forest Avenue Glen Cove

5999 S. Park Ave. Hamburg

The Hub At Hempstead Shopping Center Hempstead

Central Islip Town Center Islip

37‐40 74th Street Jackson Heights

Tops Mall Lockport

North Massapequa Shopping Center Massapequa

St. Lawrence Centre Massena

Galleria At Crystal Run Middletown

Cortlandt Town Center Mohegan Lake

Harriman Commons Monroe

1 Sangertown Square Mall New Hartford

Lake Success Shopping Center New Hyde Park

219 West 34Th St. #223 New York

175 Dyckman St New York

2143 3rd Ave New York

437 5th Ave New York

556 W 181st New York

600 Avenue Of The Americas New York

Northern Lights Shopping Center North Syracuse

301 Meadow Drive North Tonawanda

137 State Route 104 Oswego

45 E. Main St. Patchogue

Panorama Plaza Rochester

Village Commons Shopping Center Smithtown

South Shore Commons Staten Island

Staten Island Mall Staten Island

Salmon Run Mall Watertown

Century 21 Plaza Westbury

The Galleria At White Plains White Plains

Eastern Hills Shopping Center Williamsville

Eastgate Plaza Williamsville

Yorktown Green Shopping Center Yorktown Heights

Jefferson Valley Mall Yorktown Heights

Nebraska

Vinton Square Shopping Center Omaha

Oak View Mall Omaha

Western Springs Shopping Center Omaha

The Shoppes At Market Pointe Papillion

Nevada

Carson Valley Fair Shopping Center Gardnerville

Westland Fair Las Vegas

The Meadows Mall Las Vegas

North Carolina

Southern Park Mall Boardman

Galleria Shopping Center Charlotte

Lee Harvard Shopping Center Cleveland

3390 S. High St. Columbus

Easton Gateway Columbus

Northgate Shopping Center Fayetteville

Lawndale Crossing Greensboro

Four Seasons Town Centre Greensboro

805 Memorial Drive Lancaster

River Valley Mall Lancaster

East Gate Shopping Center Lima

1932 Lincoln Way E. Massillon

Creekside Commons Mentor

Great Lakes Mall Mentor

71 S Springboro Pike Miamisburg

Shops At Mount Airy Mount Airy

Knox Village Square Mount Vernon

Commerce Center New Bern

2332 Gallia Street Portsmouth

Broad Street Plaza Reynoldsburg

Heritage Crossing Wilson

Oklahoma

Arlington Center Ada

Bunker Hill Shopping Center Altus

1720e S. Broadway Edmond

Edmond Plaza Shopping Center Edmond

Central Mall Lawton

Riverwalk Centre Moore

Damann Plaza Norman

Sooner Mall Norman

2500 Nw 23rd St. Oklahoma City

7401 S Shields Blvd. Oklahoma City

2901 Nw 63rd St. Oklahoma City

Penn Park Shopping Center Oklahoma City

Quail Springs Mall Oklahoma City

Westgate Marketplace Oklahoma City

2720 N. 14th St. Ponca City

Springs Village Sand Springs

321 S. Main St. Sapulpa

2175 S. Sheridan Road Tulsa

Oregon

Clackamas Promenade Clackamas

Clackamas Town Center Happy Valley

Cascade Commons Hood River

11621 Island Ave. La Grande

Milwaukie Market Place Milwaukie

Pacific Plaza Shopping Center Newport

Super Walmart Plaza Salem

Pioneer Plaza Springfield

Gateway Mall Springfield

Pennsylvania

Aliquippa Shopping Center Aliquippa

West Valley Marketplace Allentown

Plank Road Commons Altoona

Logan Valley Mall Altoona

Bristol Commerce Plaza Bristol

Capital City Mall Camp Hill

Kimberly Plaza Shopping Center Cranberry

Barn Plaza Shopping Center Doylestown

Erie Market Place Erie

Exton Square Mall Exton

Rockvale Square Lancaster

Park City Center Lancaster

997 Wildlife Lodge Road Lower Burrell

Countryside Shopping Center Mount Pleasant

Montgomery Square Shopping Center North Wales

Plymouth Meeting Mall Plymouth Meeting

The Court Of Upper Providence Royersford

Viewmont Mall Scranton

Susquahanna Valley Mall Selinsgrove

Galleria At Pittsburgh Mills Tarentum

Bradford Town Center Towanda

Washington Crown Center Washington

Whitehall Mall Whitehall

Wyoming Valley Mall Wilkes Barre

Wilkes Barre Marketplace Wilkes Barre

Wind Gap Plaza Wind Gap

Rhode Island

Providence Place Mall Providence

South Carolina

Magnolia Mall Florence

South Dakota

720 25th Ave. Brookings

Rushmore Mall Rapid City

K Mart Center Sioux Falls

Yankton Mall Yankton

Tennessee

Columbia Mall Columbia

Germantown Pkwy Cordova

500 Highway 46 S Dickson

Dyersburg Mall Dyersburg

2097 S Highland Ave. Jackson

West Towne Shopping Center Jackson

Knoxville Center Knoxville

Maryville Commons Maryville

3122 Lamar Ave. Memphis

Texas

KB Plaza Amarillo

Westgate Mall Amarillo

Four Corners-Angleton Angleton

2664 Demory Lane Aransas Pass

Pioneer Parkway Arlington

Barton Creek Square Austin

Shops At Tech Ridge Austin

9300 South I‐35 Suite A‐300 Austin

Parkdale Mall Beaumont

Eastgate Shopping Center Bellmead

2011 S. Gregg St. Big Spring

1064 Fm 802 Brownsville

Las Tiendas Plaza Brownsville

308 W. Commerce Brownwood

301 Constitution Drive Copperas Cove

1813 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi

Moore Plaza Corpus Christi

Casa View Shopping Center Dallas

Denton Town Crossing Denton

Dumas Center Dumas

100 W. Main St. Eagle Pass

Cielo Vista Mall El Paso

Sunland Park Mall El Paso

119 S. Stanton St. El Paso

1900 N. Lee Trevino Drive El Paso

Sunland Plaza El Paso

500 S El Paso St El Paso

7845 N Mesa St El Paso

Las Palmas Marketplacet El Paso

Highlands Of Flower Mound Flower Mound

Beach Street Commons Fort Worth

3310 Mansfield Hwy Fort Worth

Hulen Mall Fort Worth

El Dorado Marketplace Friendswood

Broadway Plaza Garland

Lake Prairie Crossing Grand Prairie

7715 Wesley Road Greenville

Market Heights Shopping Center Harker Heights

Valle Vista Mall Harlingen

1102 S Expressway 83 Harlingen

9405 Jensen Drive Houston

Telephone Road Shopping Center Houston

Pearland Parkway Village Houston

The Crossing At Fort Bend Houston

Hearthstone Corners Houston

11003 1/2 Market Street Road Houston

9417 Mesa Houston

2219 Fulton St. Houston

Fiesta Shopping Center Houston

10100 Beechnut Drive Suite 130 Houston

Market Square At Eldridge Pkwy Houston

Antoine Town Center Houston

Harrisburg‐Wayside Shopping Center Houston

Northwest Market Place Houston

Shops At Royal Oaks Houston

Willowbrook Mall Houston

Deerbrook Mall Humble

Irving Town Center Irving

Haberle Plaza Jacksonville

Katy Shopping Center Katy

Killeen Mall Killeen

2121 S. Brahma Kingsville

Bay Park Shopping Center La Marque

The Marketplace At Bob Bullock Laredo

Laredo Crossing Laredo

201 Convent Ave. Laredo

2400 E Saunders St Laredo

Lubbock Shopping Center Lubbock

Market At Nolana Shopping Center McAllen

Central Marketplace McAllen

Mckinney Towne Crossing McKinney

The Crossing Mineral Wells

Sharyland Towne Crossing Mission

Palmhurst Shopping Center Palmhurst

Fairway Centre Pasadena

The Center At Pearland Parkway Pearland

Westview Shopping Center Plainview

Collin Creek Mall Plano

Heritage Center Plano

3712 Gulfway Drive Port Arthur

Walmart Subdivision 4524 E Hwy 83 Rio Grande City

Roanoke Crossing Shops Roanoke

Stegertown Crossing Rockwall

4605 Avenue H Rosenberg

Palm Valley Plaza Shopping Center Round Rock

5401 Kenwood Drive Rowlett

Sunset Mall San Angelo

5150 Southland Blvd. San Angelo

Parliament Plaza San Antonio

1020 Sw Military Drive San Antonio

2927 Nogalitos San Antonio

Military Drive Plaza San Antonio

Austin Highway Retail Center San Antonio

Walzem Plaza San Antonio

Madison’s Market Shopping Center San Antonio

100 Soledad San Antonio

Dellview Marketplace San Antonio

North Star Mall San Antonio

11915 Perrin Beitel Rd San Antonio

Brook Corner Shopping Center San Antonio

Buena Vista Plaza San Antonio

Rolling Oaks Mall San Antonio

The Shops At La Cantera San Antonio

Westlakes Shopping Center San Antonio

Westover Place Shopping Center San Antonio

San Benito Plaza San Benito

2201 Texoma Pkwy Sherman

Sherman Town Center Sherman

Allen Central Market South Allen

Spencer Shopping Center South Houston

First Colony Mall Sugar Land

Market Place Shopping Center Temple

The Woodlands Mall The Woodlands

Uvalde Retail Center Uvalde

Crossroads Shopping Center Vidor

Weatherford Commons Weatherford

Sikes Center Mall Wichita Falls

Utah

Castle Rock Shopping Center Price

973 W. North Temple Salt Lake City

9179 Village Shop Drive Sandy

Virginia

Plaza At Landmark Alexandria

Chantilly Crossing Chantilly

Chesapeake Square Chesapeake

Fair Lakes Center Fairfax

Virginia Center Commons Glen Allen

Battlefield Shopping Center Leesburg

Manassas Mall Manassas

Patrick Henry Mall Newport News

Chippenham Forest Square Richmond

Tanglewood Mall Roanoke

Springfield Mall Springfield

Tyson Crossings Vienna

Haygood Shopping Center Virginia Beach

Hilltop North Shopping Center Virginia Beach

46 124 Monticello Marketplace Williamsburg

Vermont

Berlin Mall Berlin

Highgate Commons Shopping Center Saint Albans

Washington

Auburn North Shopping Center Auburn

Bellis Fair Mall Bellingham

Cascade Mall Burlington

Covington Plaza Covington

Commons At Issaquah Issaquah

Three Rivers Mall Kelso

Alderwood Mall Lynnwood

Marysville Kmart Plaza Marysville

14991 N Kelsey St Monroe

College Market Place Poulsbo

South Hill Plaza Puyallup

Westwood Shopping Center Seattle

Northpointe Plaza Spokane

Shadle Shopping Center Spokane

West Virginia

Fox River Mall Appleton

Charleston Town Center Charleston

Oakwood Mall Eau Claire

Valley View Mall La Crosse

6400 N 76th St Milwaukee

Morgantown Mall Morgantown

1925 S Koeller Street Oshkosh

Grand Central Mall Vienna

Wausau Center Mall Wausau

Mayfair Mall Wauwatosa

Wyoming

Eastridge Mall Casper

Camel Plaza Gillette

101 Gateway Blvd. Rock Springs

Puerto Rico

Plaza Del Atlantico Arecibo

Plaza Rio Hondo Mall Bayamon

Rexville Towne Center Bayamon

Plaza Centro I Caguas

Plaza Escorial Carolina

Los Colobos Shopping Center Carolina Pr

Dorado Del Mar Shopping Center Dorado

Plaza Guaynabo Shopping Center Guaynabo

Plaza Del Norte Mall Hatillo

Plaza Palma Real Humacao

Plaza Isabela Isabela

65th Infantry Shopping Center San Juan

Calle Fortaleza San Juan

