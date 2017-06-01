Presiona Enter para iniciar tu búsqueda

    La cadena de zapatería “Payless” anuncia el cierre de más tiendas

    Un total de 800 sucursales en los Estados Unidos cerrarán sus puertas.
    Foto: MGN
    9:15 am06/01/2017

    (Noticias Ya).- Siguen las malas noticias para los clientes y empleados de la cadena de zapaterías Payless Shoe Source.

    Esta semana anuncian más cierres a nivel nacional. Esta noticia se debe a que la empresa solicitó protección del capítulo 11 de bancarrota y se ha visto en la necesidad de cerrar tiendas. Esto significa que Payless, no puede pagar sus deudas o a sus acreedores.

    En esta ocasión añaden el cierre de otras 400 tiendas lo que hace un total de 800 sucursales sin servicio.

    Payless fue fundada en la década de los 50, ofreciendo zapatos de moda a precios accesibles. Sin embargo, en años recientes ha sufrido bajas ventas y fuertes deudas mientras los consumidores buscan otras tiendas con descuento o compran en línea.

    Otras empresas como HHGregg, Wet Seal, The Limited y RadioShack se han declarado en bancarrita también este año, mientras que Sears, Macy’s, Abercrombie & Fitch y GameStop han tenido que cerrar sucursales.

    Aquí la lista completa de las nuevas tiendas a cerrar en este año.

    Alabama 

    Shops At West    Bessemer
    9256 Parkway East    Birmingham
    Decatur Mall    Decatur
    Merchants Cove Shopping Center    Foley
    Riverchase Galleria    Hoover
    Loop Shopping Center    Mobile
    Quintard Mall    Oxford
    University Mall    Tuscaloosa

    Alaska

    Northway Mall    Anchorage

    Arizona  

    Crossroads Towne Center    Gilbert
    5122 N. 95th Ave.    Glendale
    Gilbert Gateway Towne Center    Mesa
    108 N. Morley Ave.    Nogales
    Tuscano Towne Center    Phoenix
    Metro Center    Phoenix
    Foothills Center    Phoenix
    Legacy Village    Phoenix
    Happy Valley Towne Center    Phoenix
    Indian Village Shopping Center     Phoenix
    The Pavilions at Talking Stick    Scottsdale
    Plaza Vista Mall    Sierra Vista
    The Groves Shopping Center     Tempe
    Menlo Park Shopping Center    Tucson
    4140 E 22nd ST     Tucson
    Park Mall    Tucson
    Tucson Mall    Tucson

    Arkansas  

    3115 Harrison    Batesville
    Berryville Center    Berryville
    Porters Common Shopping Center    Blytheville
    2212 N. Washington St.    Forrest City
    8319 Rogers Ave.    Fort Smith
    Ozark Mall Outlet    Harrison
    Arkansas Shopping Center    Hope
    Hot Springs Mall    Hot Springs National
    1518 S Caraway Road    Jonesboro
    Park Plaza Mall    Little Rock
    10101 Mablevale Plaza    Little Rock
    11400 W. Markham St.    Little Rock
    4316 Camp Robinson Road    North Little Rock
    Pinnacle Hills Promenade    Rogers
    Valley Park Center    Russellville
    202 Arkansas Blvd.    Texarkana
    Twin City Shopping Center    West Helena

    California

    Anaheim Hills Festival    Anaheim
    Anaheim Plaza    Anaheim
    East Anaheim Shopping Center    Anaheim
    Shasta Factory Outlets    Anderson
    Center at Slatten Ranch    Antioch
    Jess Ranch Marketplace    Apple Valley
    Five Cities Center    Arroyo Grande
    Applegate Ranch Commercial Center    Atwater
    Citrus Crossing    Azusa
    1201 Columbus St.    Bakersfield
    Shops at River Walk    Bakersfield
    Gosford Village    Bakersfield
    Valley Plaza    Bakersfield
    Sun Lakes Village    Banning
    Sherwood Shopping Plaza    Bell Gardens
    Brea Union Plaza    Brea
    Sand Creek Crossing     Brentwood
    16 W. Birch St.    Calexico
    Cerritos Towne Center    Cerritos
    Chino Town Center    Chino
    Broadway Plaza     Chula Vista
    Clovis Commons    Clovis
    Gateway Towne Center    Compton
    Corona Hills Marketplace    Corona
    Butterfield Stage Square    Corona
    Citrus Village    Corona
    Crescent City Center    Crescent City
    Cudahy Plaza    Cudahy
    East County Square    El Cajon
    Main Street Village    El Cajon
    11934 Garvey Ave.    El Monte
    Encinitas Ranch Town Center    Encinitas
    Manchester Center    Fresno
    Fulton Mall    Fresno
    3235 N. First    Fresno
    3172 E. Tulare Ave.     Fresno
    Marketplace at El Paseo     Fresno
    Target Fullerton Shopping Center    Fullerton
    Fullerton Metro Center    Fullerton
    Garden Grove Pavilion    Garden Grove
    Gilroy Crossing    Gilroy
    Glendale Fashion Center    Glendale
    14300 Ocean Gate Ave.    Hawthorne
    11825 Hawthorne Blvd     Hawthorne
    Page Plaza    Hemet
    Highland Avenue Plaza     Highland
    Wal-Mart Center    Huntington Beach
    9842 Adams    Huntington Beach
    La Verne Towne Center    La Verne
    2710 Carson St.    Lakewood
    Plaza 580    Livermore
    455 W. Willow St.    Long Beach
    Belmont Plaza    Long Beach
    Long Beach Towne Center    Long Beach
    Los Altos Plaza    Long Beach
    Clinging Vine Shopping Center    Los Angeles
    2602 N. Broadway    Los Angeles
    2336 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave.    Los Angeles
    536 E. Manchester Ave.     Los Angeles
    Los Banos Creek Shopping Center    Los Banos
    Muir Station    Martinez
    1822 W. Olive Ave.    Merced
    Ceres Plaza Shopping Center    Modesto
    Vintage Commons Shopping Center     Modesto
    2601 Oakdale Road    Modesto
    Atlantic Square Shopping Center     Monterey Park
    Northridge Fashion Center     Northridge
    Target Center    Orange
    181 W. Esplande Dr.    Oxnard
    Shopping At The Rose    Oxnard
    The Place On 47th Street    Palmdale
    Palmdale Promenade    Palmdale
    Pico Rivera Towne Center     Pico Rivera
    Pinole Vista Crossing     Pinole
    Metro 580    Pleasanton
    Santa Margarita Town Ctr    Rancho Santa Margarita
    Woodside Central    Redwood City
    681 E. Foothill Blvd.    Rialto
    Hilltop Mall    Richmond
    MacDonald 80 Retail Center     Richmond
    Crossroads Shopping Center     Riverbank
    10181 Magnolia Ave    Riverside
    Rosemead Plaza    Rosemead
    Country Club Plaza    Sacramento
    Florin Towne Center    Sacramento
    5095 Stockton Blvd.     Sacramento
    1077 W. Highland Ave.    San Bernardino
    Plaza Pacifica    San Clemente
    Clairmont Town Square    San Diego
    934 Market St.     San Francisco
    2048 Story Road    San Jose
    1950 Tully Road    San Jose
    Riverhill Plaza    San Jose
    The Plant Shopping Center    San Jose
    San Leandro Plaza     San Leandro
    San Luis Obispo Promenade    San Luis Obispo
    Border Plaza    San Ysidro
    Bristol Place    Santa Ana
    Bristol Marketplace    Santa Ana
    Bristol‐McFadden Plaza     Santa Ana
    Riverview West Marketplace    Santa Ana
    Turnpike Center    Santa Barbara
    627 State St.     Santa Barbara
    Stony Point Plaza Shopping Center     Santa Rosa
    Gateway Plaza    Sante Fe Springs
    Santee Trolley Square     Santee
    Sonora Crossroads    Sonora
    434 E. Charter Way    Stockton
    Park West Place    Stockton
    Canyon Plaza Shopping Center     Sun Valley
    Redhawk Town Center     Temecula
    Del Amo Fashion Center    Torrance
    20020 Hawthorne Blvd.     Torrance
    Monte Vista Crossing    Turlock
    Larwin Square     Tustin
    Union Square Marketplace    Union City
    Union Landing    Union City
    1570 W. Foothill Blvd.    Upland
    Colonies Crossroads    Upland
    Westfield Valencia    Valencia
    600 Redwood St.    Vallejo
    Vallejo Corners    Vallejo
    Victor Valley Town Center     Victorville
    Visalia Mall    Visalia
    Packwood Creek     Visalia
    North County Square    Vista
    Watsonville Square    Watsonville
    Cabrillo Center     Watsonville
    Westminster Mall    Wesminster
    Riverpoint Marketplace    West Sacramento
    The Quad At Whittier    Whittier
    Whittwood Town Center    Whittier
    El Super Center    Wilmington
    20829 Ventura Blvd.    Woodland Hills
    Yreka Junction    Yreka

    Colorado    

    Northridge Shopping Center    Arvada
    Town Center At Aurora    Aurora
    Mesa Mall    Grand Junction
    Groton Square    Groton
    Creekside Shopping Center    Lakewood
    Southwest Plaza    Littleton
    The Shoppes At Buckland Hills    Manchester
    Sand Hill Plaza    Newtown
    Marketplace At Northglenn    Northglenn
    Strawberry Hill Shopping Center    Norwalk
    Old Saybrook Shopping Center    Old Saybrook
    Tri‐City Plaza    Rockville
    High Plains Shopping Center    Sterling
    Waterbury Plaza    Waterbury
    950 Wolcott St     Waterbury
    Brass Mill Center    Waterbury
    Prospect Avenue Plaza     West Hartford
    Jordan Lane Shopping Center    Wethersfield

    District of Columbia  

    6431 Georgia Ave.    Washington
    Good Hope Marketplace Shopping Center    Washington

    Florida    

    Altamonte Mall    Altamonte Springs
    Clearwater Mall    Clearwater
    Lakeside Town Shops    Davie
    33497 S. Dixie Hwy.    Florida City
    Manor Plaza    Fort Lauderdale
    Harbor Shops    Fort Lauderdale
    6850 W 12th Ave     Hialeah
    Country Club Plaza    Hialeah
    Hollywood Hills Plaza    Hollywood
    Sheridan Plaza    Hollywood
    Chasewood Plaza    Jupiter
    Tamiami Trails Shops    Miami
    Shoppes Of Liberty City    Miami
    19400 S Dixie Hwy     Miami
    Flagler Park Plaza    Miami
    7276 S W 117th Avenue     Miami
    Kendall Lakes Plaza    Miami
    215 Lincoln Rd     Miami Beach
    The Fountains Of Miramar Plaza     Miramar
    535 Pine Island Road    North Fort Myers
    Shops At Skylake    North Miami Beach
    Mall At 163rd St.    North Miami Beach
    Northridge Shopping Center    Oakland Park
    West Oaks Mall    Ocoee
    Silver Hills Shopping Center    Orlando
    Lake Fredrica Shopping Center    Orlando
    Sand Lake Corners    Orlando
    6600 International Drive     Orlando
    Panama City Mall    Panama City
    Pembroke Commons Shopping Center    Pembroke Pines
    Pembroke Lakes Mall    Pembroke Pines
    Westfork Plaza    Pembroke Pines
    Perry Plaza    Perry
    Royal Eagle Plaza    Pompano Beach
    Sawgrass Mills    Sunrise
    Governor’s Square Mall    Tallahassee
    8201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.    Tampa
    Weston Commons    Weston
    7414 University Blvd.    Winter Park

    Georgia  

    North Lake Mall    Atlanta
    Buckhead Crossing    Atlanta
    Perimeter Mall    Atlanta
    Aurora Plaza    Brixmor
    Indian Hills Shopping Center    Calhoun
    Dublin Shopping Center    Dublin
    Ft Oglethorpe Shopping Center    Fort Oglethorpe
    Fairington Centre     Lithonia
    Delk Spectrum Shopping Center    Marietta
    Savannah Mall    Savannah
    Stockbridge Corners    Stockbridge
    Woodstock Square    Woodstock

    Hawaii  

    Kona Coast Shopping Center    Kailua Kona
    Windward City Shopping Center    Kaneohe
    Kukui Marketplace    Lihue

    Indiana    

    The Shoppes At Two Rivers Plaza    Bolingbrook
    Broadview Village Square     Broadview
    9047 S Commercial Ave.    Chicago
    5607 W. Belmont Ave.    Chicago
    Courtesy Plaza Shopping Center    Chicago
    13 N State St    Chicago
    Hall Plaza Shopping Center    Chicago
    Riverside Square     Chicago
    The Brickyard    Chicago
    2800 N Milwaukee Ave    Chicago
    4547 N Broadway     Chicago
    Addison Mall    Chicago
    Hawthorne Works Shopping Center     Cicero
    Brettwood Plaza    Decatur
    Clocktower Plaza    Elgin
    The Quarry Shopping Center    Hodgkins
    The Shops At Fox River    Johnsburg
    Deerpath Commons Shopping Center    Lake Zurich
    Lincolnwood Town Center     Lincolnwood
    6096 Broadway     Merrillville
    Stonebrook Plaza    Merrionette Park
    4301 Avenue Of The Cities    Moline
    227 E McGalliard Rd     Muncie
    Muncie Mall    Muncie
    Westridge Court    Naperville
    Lakeview Plaza    Orland Park
    Northwoods Mall     Peoria
    Plainfield Commons    Plainfield
    Quincy Mall 3255 Broadway    Quincy
    Village Crossing    Skokie
    Pine Tree Plaza    Sterling
    Plaza North    Terre Haute

    Iowa  

    Citicentre Plaza    Carroll
    Kimberly Commons    Davenport
    Jordan Creek Mall    West Des Moines

    Kansas 

    Derby Retail Shopping Center    Derby
    2326 Industrial Road    Emporia
    3511 10th St.    Great Bend
    Hutchinson Mall    Hutchinson
    Liberal Plaza Shopping Center    Liberal
    West Ridge Mall    Topeka
    2570 S Broadway    Wichita
    Towne West Square    Wichita

    Kentucky    

    Florence Mall    Florence
    2815 Fort Campbell Blvd.    Hopkinsville
    New Cut Market Center    Louisville
    Town Fair Center    Louisville
    Mall St Matthews     Louisville
    82 Madison Square Center    Madisonville
    Northside Shoppes    Murray
    Towne Square Mall    Owensboro
    Kentucky Oaks Mall    Paducah
    3928 7th Street Rd     Shively

    Louisiana

    Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center    Abbeville
    Mall Of Louisiana    Baton Rouge
    Ascension Plaza    Gonzales
    East Side Plaza    Houma
    1715 Elton Road    Jennings
    4325 Veterans Memorial Blvd     Metairie
    Pecanland Mall     Monroe
    Algiers Plaza    New Orleans
    Belleview Plaza Shopping Center    Plaquemine
    2517 Hollywood Ave.    Shreveport
    Kmart Shopping Center    Shreveport
    North Shore Square Mall    Slidell
    610 N. Canal Blvd.    Thibodaux

    Maine

    Broadway Shopping Center    Bangor
    The Shops At Biddeford Crossing    Biddeford
    Maine Coast Mall    Ellsworth
    Aroostook Centre    Presque Isle
    Westbrook Plaza    Westbrook

    Maryland

    Gallery At Harborplace    Baltimore
    Mondawmin Mall    Baltimore
    White Marsh Mall    Baltimore
    Mall In Columbia    Columbia
    Uphams Corner    Dorchester
    Forest Village Park    Forestville
    Francis Scott Key Mall    Frederick
    Lakeforest Mall    Gaithersburg
    Montgomery Village Crossing    Gaithersburg
    Marley Station    Glen Burnie
    Valley Mall    Hagerstown
    Festival At Hyannis    Hyannis
    Prince Georges Plaza    Hyattsville
    Natick Mall    Natick
    Eastover Shopping Center    Oxon Hill
    Federal Plaza    Rockville
    Ellsworth Place Mall    Silver Spring
    White Oak Shopping Center     Silver Spring
    Towson Town Center    Towson

    Michigan  

    Adrian Mall    Adrian
    Alpena Mall    Alpena
    Bay City Mall    Bay City
    Orchards Mall    Benton Harbor
    Big Rapids Commons Shopping Center    Big Rapids
    1435 N. Mitchell St.    Cadillac
    8621 East Point Douglas Road    Cottage Grove
    12850 Michigan Avenue    Dearborn
    5616 W. Vernor Hwy.    Detroit
    Elk Park Center    Elk River
    Woodland Mall    Grand Rapids
    Rivertown Crossing     Grandville
    The Gateway At Detroit    Highland Park
    3210 E Michigan Avenue    Jackson
    Madison Place     Madison Heights
    Medford Outlet Center    Medford
    The Mall Of Monroe    Monroe
    Easten Shopping Center    Moorhead
    Meridian Mall    Okemos
    Redford Plaza    Redford
    Apache Mall     Rochester
    Sterling Ponds Shopping Center    Sterling Heights
    Lakeside Mall    Sterling Heights
    Woodbury Commons     Woodbury

    Mississippi

    Loden Center     Batesville
    981 Brookway Blvd.    Brookhaven
    832 S. State St.    Clarksdale
    408 E Sunflower Rd     Cleveland
    Highland Park Shopping Center    Greenwood
    712 Bartur St.    Hattiesburg
    2911 Terry Road    Jackson
    Pinetree Village     Laurel
    Edgewood Mall    Mccomb
    Bonita Lakes Mall    Meridian
    North Park Mall    Ridgeland
    Yazooville Shopping Center    Yazoo City

    Missouri 

    Water Tower Place    Arnold
    North Cass Center    Belton
    Adams Dairy Landing    Blue Springs
    Chesterfield Mall    Chesterfield
    Southtown Shopping Center    Chillicothe
    Columbia Mall    Columbia
    Truman’s Marketplace Shopping Center    Grandview
    11115 E. Truman Road    Independence
    Hastings Plaza    Kirksville
    Kirkwood Commons    Kirkwood
    Maplewood Commons    Maplewood
    Maryville Shopping Center    Maryville
    Osage Beach Premium Outlets    Osage Beach
    1758 S. 20Th St.    Ozark
    Saint Louis Galleria     Saint Louis
    Southpoint Shopping Center    Sikeston

    New Hampshire 

    Epping Crossing    Epping
    Rochester Marketplace    Rochester
    Seacoast Shopping Center    Seabrook
    K Mart Shopping Center     West Lebanon

    New Jersey  

    574 Bloomfield Ave.    Bloomfield
    Acme Plaza    Cape May Court House
    Cherry Hill Mall    Cherry Hill
    Mid State Mall    East Brunswick
    Lowes Shopping Center    East Rutherford
    Marlboro Plaza    Englishtown
    Collegetown Shopping Center    Glassboro
    Hillsborough Promenade    Hillsborough
    Lyndhurst Towne Centre    Lyndhurst
    Marlton Crossing    Marlton
    Moorestown Mall    Moorestown
    Walmart Center    North Bergen
    Morris Hills Shopping Center    Parsippany
    Phillipsburg Mall    Phillipsburg
    1705 Wildwood Blvd    Rio Grande
    Cumberland Mall    Vineland
    Woodbridge Center Mall    Woodbridge

    New Mexico 

    White Sands Mall    Alamogordo
    Sycamore Plaza    Albuquerque
    Coronado Center Mall    Albuquerque
    Mills Plaza Shopping Center    Las Vegas
    2270 Main Street NW    Los Lunas
    501 S. Main St.    Roswell
    Roswell Center    Roswell

    New York  

    22‐48 31st St     Astoria
    Gardiner Manor Mall    Bay Shore
    2410 Merrick Rd     Bellmore
    Bridgehampton Commons    Bridgehampton
    29 W. Fordham Road    Bronx
    186 W 231st St    Bronx
    209 E Fordham Rd    Bronx
    1432 Rockaway Pky    Brooklyn
    1713 Church Avenue     Brooklyn
    Georgetown Shopping Center    Brooklyn
    459 Fulton St # 461    Brooklyn
    510 Fulton St     Brooklyn
    712 Brighton Beach Avenue     Brooklyn
    3189 County Road 10    Canandaigua
    Great Northern Mall    Clay
    Delaware Plaza    Delmar
    Shoppingtown Mall    Dewitt
    Vineyard Plaza    Dunkirk
    Aurora Village Shopping Center    East Aurora
    Elmont Shopping Center    Elmont
    Sky View Shopping Center     Flushing
    3122 Farrington St     Flushing
    42‐01 Bell Blvd     Flushing
    Rockbottom Shopping Center    Franklin Square
    Roosevelt Field Mall    Garden City
    Genesee Valley Shopping Center    Geneseo
    71 Forest Avenue    Glen Cove
    5999 S. Park Ave.    Hamburg
    The Hub At Hempstead Shopping Center     Hempstead
    Central Islip Town Center    Islip
    37‐40 74th Street     Jackson Heights
    Tops Mall    Lockport
    North Massapequa Shopping Center    Massapequa
    St. Lawrence Centre    Massena
    Galleria At Crystal Run     Middletown
    Cortlandt Town Center    Mohegan Lake
    Harriman Commons    Monroe
    1 Sangertown Square Mall    New Hartford
    Lake Success Shopping Center    New Hyde Park
    219 West 34Th St. #223    New York
    175 Dyckman St    New York
    2143 3rd Ave    New York
    437 5th Ave     New York
    556 W 181st     New York
    600 Avenue Of The Americas     New York
    Northern Lights Shopping Center    North Syracuse
    301 Meadow Drive    North Tonawanda
    137 State Route 104    Oswego
    45 E. Main St.    Patchogue
    Panorama Plaza    Rochester
    Village Commons Shopping Center    Smithtown
    South Shore Commons    Staten Island
    Staten Island Mall    Staten Island
    Salmon Run Mall    Watertown
    Century 21 Plaza    Westbury
    The Galleria At White Plains     White Plains
    Eastern Hills Shopping Center    Williamsville
    Eastgate Plaza    Williamsville
    Yorktown Green Shopping Center    Yorktown Heights
    Jefferson Valley Mall    Yorktown Heights

    Nebraska 

    Vinton Square Shopping Center    Omaha
    Oak View Mall    Omaha
    Western Springs Shopping Center    Omaha
    The Shoppes At Market Pointe    Papillion

    Nevada  

    Carson Valley Fair Shopping Center    Gardnerville
    Westland Fair    Las Vegas
    The Meadows Mall    Las Vegas

    North Carolina    

    Southern Park Mall    Boardman
    Galleria Shopping Center     Charlotte
    Lee Harvard Shopping Center    Cleveland
    3390 S. High St.    Columbus
    Easton Gateway    Columbus
    Northgate Shopping Center    Fayetteville
    Lawndale Crossing    Greensboro
    Four Seasons Town Centre     Greensboro
    805 Memorial Drive    Lancaster
    River Valley Mall     Lancaster
    East Gate Shopping Center    Lima
    1932 Lincoln Way E.    Massillon
    Creekside Commons    Mentor
    Great Lakes Mall    Mentor
    71 S Springboro Pike     Miamisburg
    Shops At Mount Airy    Mount Airy
    Knox Village Square    Mount Vernon
    Commerce Center    New Bern
    2332 Gallia Street     Portsmouth
    Broad Street Plaza    Reynoldsburg
    Heritage Crossing     Wilson

    Oklahoma  

    Arlington Center    Ada
    Bunker Hill Shopping Center    Altus
    1720e S. Broadway    Edmond
    Edmond Plaza Shopping Center    Edmond
    Central Mall    Lawton
    Riverwalk Centre    Moore
    Damann Plaza    Norman
    Sooner Mall    Norman
    2500 Nw 23rd St.    Oklahoma City
    7401 S Shields Blvd.    Oklahoma City
    2901 Nw 63rd St.    Oklahoma City
    Penn Park Shopping Center    Oklahoma City
    Quail Springs Mall    Oklahoma City
    Westgate Marketplace    Oklahoma City
    2720 N. 14th St.    Ponca City
    Springs Village    Sand Springs
    321 S. Main St.    Sapulpa
    2175 S. Sheridan Road    Tulsa

    Oregon  

    Clackamas Promenade    Clackamas
    Clackamas Town Center    Happy Valley
    Cascade Commons    Hood River
    11621 Island Ave.    La Grande
    Milwaukie Market Place    Milwaukie
    Pacific Plaza Shopping Center    Newport
    Super Walmart Plaza    Salem
    Pioneer Plaza    Springfield
    Gateway Mall    Springfield

    Pennsylvania    

    Aliquippa Shopping Center    Aliquippa
    West Valley Marketplace    Allentown
    Plank Road Commons    Altoona
    Logan Valley Mall    Altoona
    Bristol Commerce Plaza    Bristol
    Capital City Mall    Camp Hill
    Kimberly Plaza Shopping Center    Cranberry
    Barn Plaza Shopping Center    Doylestown
    Erie Market Place    Erie
    Exton Square Mall    Exton
    Rockvale Square    Lancaster
    Park City Center    Lancaster
    997 Wildlife Lodge Road    Lower Burrell
    Countryside Shopping Center    Mount Pleasant
    Montgomery Square Shopping Center    North Wales
    Plymouth Meeting Mall    Plymouth Meeting
    The Court Of Upper Providence    Royersford
    Viewmont Mall    Scranton
    Susquahanna Valley Mall    Selinsgrove
    Galleria At Pittsburgh Mills    Tarentum
    Bradford Town Center    Towanda
    Washington Crown Center    Washington
    Whitehall Mall    Whitehall
    Wyoming Valley Mall    Wilkes Barre
    Wilkes Barre Marketplace    Wilkes Barre
    Wind Gap Plaza    Wind Gap

    Rhode Island    

    Providence Place Mall    Providence

    South Carolina  

    Magnolia Mall    Florence

    South Dakota  

    720 25th Ave.    Brookings
    Rushmore Mall     Rapid City
    K Mart Center    Sioux Falls
    Yankton Mall    Yankton

    Tennessee

    Columbia Mall    Columbia
    Germantown Pkwy    Cordova
    500 Highway 46 S    Dickson
    Dyersburg Mall    Dyersburg
    2097 S Highland Ave.    Jackson
    West Towne Shopping Center    Jackson
    Knoxville Center    Knoxville
    Maryville Commons    Maryville
    3122 Lamar Ave.    Memphis

    Texas  

    KB Plaza    Amarillo
    Westgate Mall    Amarillo
    Four Corners-Angleton    Angleton
    2664 Demory Lane    Aransas Pass
    Pioneer Parkway    Arlington
    Barton Creek Square    Austin
    Shops At Tech Ridge    Austin
    9300 South I‐35 Suite A‐300     Austin
    Parkdale Mall    Beaumont
    Eastgate Shopping Center    Bellmead
    2011 S. Gregg St.    Big Spring
    1064 Fm 802     Brownsville
    Las Tiendas Plaza    Brownsville
    308 W. Commerce    Brownwood
    301 Constitution Drive    Copperas Cove
    1813 South Padre Island Drive    Corpus Christi
    Moore Plaza    Corpus Christi
    Casa View Shopping Center    Dallas
    Denton Town Crossing    Denton
    Dumas Center    Dumas
    100 W. Main St.    Eagle Pass
    Cielo Vista Mall    El Paso
    Sunland Park Mall    El Paso
    119 S. Stanton St.    El Paso
    1900 N. Lee Trevino Drive    El Paso
    Sunland Plaza    El Paso
    500 S El Paso St     El Paso
    7845 N Mesa St     El Paso
    Las Palmas Marketplacet     El Paso
    Highlands Of Flower Mound     Flower Mound
    Beach Street Commons    Fort Worth
    3310 Mansfield Hwy     Fort Worth
    Hulen Mall    Fort Worth
    El Dorado Marketplace    Friendswood
    Broadway Plaza    Garland
    Lake Prairie Crossing     Grand Prairie
    7715 Wesley Road    Greenville
    Market Heights Shopping Center    Harker Heights
    Valle Vista Mall    Harlingen
    1102 S Expressway 83     Harlingen
    9405 Jensen Drive    Houston
    Telephone Road Shopping Center    Houston
    Pearland Parkway Village    Houston
    The Crossing At Fort Bend    Houston
    Hearthstone Corners    Houston
    11003 1/2 Market Street Road    Houston
    9417 Mesa    Houston
    2219 Fulton St.    Houston
    Fiesta Shopping Center    Houston
    10100 Beechnut Drive Suite 130    Houston
    Market Square At Eldridge Pkwy    Houston
    Antoine Town Center    Houston
    Harrisburg‐Wayside Shopping Center    Houston
    Northwest Market Place    Houston
    Shops At Royal Oaks    Houston
    Willowbrook Mall    Houston
    Deerbrook Mall    Humble
    Irving Town Center    Irving
    Haberle Plaza    Jacksonville
    Katy Shopping Center     Katy
    Killeen Mall    Killeen
    2121 S. Brahma    Kingsville
    Bay Park Shopping Center    La Marque
    The Marketplace At Bob Bullock    Laredo
    Laredo Crossing    Laredo
    201 Convent Ave.    Laredo
    2400 E Saunders St     Laredo
    Lubbock Shopping Center    Lubbock
    Market At Nolana Shopping Center    McAllen
    Central Marketplace    McAllen
    Mckinney Towne Crossing    McKinney
    The Crossing    Mineral Wells
    Sharyland Towne Crossing    Mission
    Palmhurst Shopping Center    Palmhurst
    Fairway Centre    Pasadena
    The Center At Pearland Parkway    Pearland
    Westview Shopping Center    Plainview
    Collin Creek Mall    Plano
    Heritage Center    Plano
    3712 Gulfway Drive    Port Arthur
    Walmart Subdivision 4524 E Hwy 83     Rio Grande City
    Roanoke Crossing Shops    Roanoke
    Stegertown Crossing     Rockwall
    4605 Avenue H    Rosenberg
    Palm Valley Plaza Shopping Center    Round Rock
    5401 Kenwood Drive    Rowlett
    Sunset Mall    San Angelo
    5150 Southland Blvd.    San Angelo
    Parliament Plaza    San Antonio
    1020 Sw Military Drive    San Antonio
    2927 Nogalitos    San Antonio
    Military Drive Plaza    San Antonio
    Austin Highway Retail Center    San Antonio
    Walzem Plaza    San Antonio
    Madison’s Market Shopping Center    San Antonio
    100 Soledad    San Antonio
    Dellview Marketplace    San Antonio
    North Star Mall    San Antonio
    11915 Perrin Beitel Rd    San Antonio
    Brook Corner Shopping Center    San Antonio
    Buena Vista Plaza    San Antonio
    Rolling Oaks Mall    San Antonio
    The Shops At La Cantera    San Antonio
    Westlakes Shopping Center    San Antonio
    Westover Place Shopping Center    San Antonio
    San Benito Plaza    San Benito
    2201 Texoma Pkwy    Sherman
    Sherman Town Center    Sherman
    Allen Central Market    South Allen
    Spencer Shopping Center    South Houston
    First Colony Mall    Sugar Land
    Market Place Shopping Center    Temple
    The Woodlands Mall    The Woodlands
    Uvalde Retail Center    Uvalde
    Crossroads Shopping Center    Vidor
    Weatherford Commons    Weatherford
    Sikes Center Mall    Wichita Falls

    Utah    

    Castle Rock Shopping Center    Price
    973 W. North Temple    Salt Lake City
    9179 Village Shop Drive    Sandy

    Virginia    

    Plaza At Landmark    Alexandria
    Chantilly Crossing    Chantilly
    Chesapeake Square    Chesapeake
    Fair Lakes Center    Fairfax
    Virginia Center Commons    Glen Allen
    Battlefield Shopping Center    Leesburg
    Manassas Mall    Manassas
    Patrick Henry Mall    Newport News
    Chippenham Forest Square    Richmond
    Tanglewood Mall    Roanoke
    Springfield Mall    Springfield
    Tyson Crossings    Vienna
    Haygood Shopping Center    Virginia Beach
    Hilltop North Shopping Center    Virginia Beach
    46 124 Monticello Marketplace    Williamsburg

    Vermont  

    Berlin Mall    Berlin
    Highgate Commons Shopping Center    Saint Albans

    Washington 

    Auburn North Shopping Center    Auburn
    Bellis Fair Mall     Bellingham
    Cascade Mall    Burlington
    Covington Plaza     Covington
    Commons At Issaquah     Issaquah
    Three Rivers Mall    Kelso
    Alderwood Mall    Lynnwood
    Marysville Kmart Plaza    Marysville
    14991 N Kelsey St    Monroe
    College Market Place    Poulsbo
    South Hill Plaza    Puyallup
    Westwood Shopping Center    Seattle
    Northpointe Plaza     Spokane
    Shadle Shopping Center    Spokane

    West Virginia 

    Fox River Mall     Appleton
    Charleston Town Center    Charleston
    Oakwood Mall     Eau Claire
    Valley View Mall     La Crosse
    6400 N 76th St     Milwaukee
    Morgantown Mall    Morgantown
    1925 S Koeller Street    Oshkosh
    Grand Central Mall    Vienna
    Wausau Center Mall    Wausau
    Mayfair Mall     Wauwatosa

    Wyoming 

    Eastridge Mall    Casper
    Camel Plaza    Gillette
    101 Gateway Blvd.    Rock Springs

    Puerto Rico

    Plaza Del Atlantico    Arecibo
    Plaza Rio Hondo Mall    Bayamon
    Rexville Towne Center     Bayamon
    Plaza Centro I     Caguas
    Plaza Escorial    Carolina
    Los Colobos Shopping Center    Carolina Pr
    Dorado Del Mar Shopping Center    Dorado
    Plaza Guaynabo Shopping Center    Guaynabo
    Plaza Del Norte Mall    Hatillo
    Plaza Palma Real     Humacao
    Plaza Isabela    Isabela
    65th Infantry Shopping Center    San Juan
    Calle Fortaleza    San Juan

     

