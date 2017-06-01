La cadena de zapatería “Payless” anuncia el cierre de más tiendas

(Noticias Ya).- Siguen las malas noticias para los clientes y empleados de la cadena de zapaterías Payless Shoe Source.
Esta semana anuncian más cierres a nivel nacional. Esta noticia se debe a que la empresa solicitó protección del capítulo 11 de bancarrota y se ha visto en la necesidad de cerrar tiendas. Esto significa que Payless, no puede pagar sus deudas o a sus acreedores.
En esta ocasión añaden el cierre de otras 400 tiendas lo que hace un total de 800 sucursales sin servicio.
Payless fue fundada en la década de los 50, ofreciendo zapatos de moda a precios accesibles. Sin embargo, en años recientes ha sufrido bajas ventas y fuertes deudas mientras los consumidores buscan otras tiendas con descuento o compran en línea.
Otras empresas como HHGregg, Wet Seal, The Limited y RadioShack se han declarado en bancarrita también este año, mientras que Sears, Macy’s, Abercrombie & Fitch y GameStop han tenido que cerrar sucursales.
Aquí la lista completa de las nuevas tiendas a cerrar en este año.
Alabama
Shops At West Bessemer
9256 Parkway East Birmingham
Decatur Mall Decatur
Merchants Cove Shopping Center Foley
Riverchase Galleria Hoover
Loop Shopping Center Mobile
Quintard Mall Oxford
University Mall Tuscaloosa
Alaska
Northway Mall Anchorage
Arizona
Crossroads Towne Center Gilbert
5122 N. 95th Ave. Glendale
Gilbert Gateway Towne Center Mesa
108 N. Morley Ave. Nogales
Tuscano Towne Center Phoenix
Metro Center Phoenix
Foothills Center Phoenix
Legacy Village Phoenix
Happy Valley Towne Center Phoenix
Indian Village Shopping Center Phoenix
The Pavilions at Talking Stick Scottsdale
Plaza Vista Mall Sierra Vista
The Groves Shopping Center Tempe
Menlo Park Shopping Center Tucson
4140 E 22nd ST Tucson
Park Mall Tucson
Tucson Mall Tucson
Arkansas
3115 Harrison Batesville
Berryville Center Berryville
Porters Common Shopping Center Blytheville
2212 N. Washington St. Forrest City
8319 Rogers Ave. Fort Smith
Ozark Mall Outlet Harrison
Arkansas Shopping Center Hope
Hot Springs Mall Hot Springs National
1518 S Caraway Road Jonesboro
Park Plaza Mall Little Rock
10101 Mablevale Plaza Little Rock
11400 W. Markham St. Little Rock
4316 Camp Robinson Road North Little Rock
Pinnacle Hills Promenade Rogers
Valley Park Center Russellville
202 Arkansas Blvd. Texarkana
Twin City Shopping Center West Helena
California
Anaheim Hills Festival Anaheim
Anaheim Plaza Anaheim
East Anaheim Shopping Center Anaheim
Shasta Factory Outlets Anderson
Center at Slatten Ranch Antioch
Jess Ranch Marketplace Apple Valley
Five Cities Center Arroyo Grande
Applegate Ranch Commercial Center Atwater
Citrus Crossing Azusa
1201 Columbus St. Bakersfield
Shops at River Walk Bakersfield
Gosford Village Bakersfield
Valley Plaza Bakersfield
Sun Lakes Village Banning
Sherwood Shopping Plaza Bell Gardens
Brea Union Plaza Brea
Sand Creek Crossing Brentwood
16 W. Birch St. Calexico
Cerritos Towne Center Cerritos
Chino Town Center Chino
Broadway Plaza Chula Vista
Clovis Commons Clovis
Gateway Towne Center Compton
Corona Hills Marketplace Corona
Butterfield Stage Square Corona
Citrus Village Corona
Crescent City Center Crescent City
Cudahy Plaza Cudahy
East County Square El Cajon
Main Street Village El Cajon
11934 Garvey Ave. El Monte
Encinitas Ranch Town Center Encinitas
Manchester Center Fresno
Fulton Mall Fresno
3235 N. First Fresno
3172 E. Tulare Ave. Fresno
Marketplace at El Paseo Fresno
Target Fullerton Shopping Center Fullerton
Fullerton Metro Center Fullerton
Garden Grove Pavilion Garden Grove
Gilroy Crossing Gilroy
Glendale Fashion Center Glendale
14300 Ocean Gate Ave. Hawthorne
11825 Hawthorne Blvd Hawthorne
Page Plaza Hemet
Highland Avenue Plaza Highland
Wal-Mart Center Huntington Beach
9842 Adams Huntington Beach
La Verne Towne Center La Verne
2710 Carson St. Lakewood
Plaza 580 Livermore
455 W. Willow St. Long Beach
Belmont Plaza Long Beach
Long Beach Towne Center Long Beach
Los Altos Plaza Long Beach
Clinging Vine Shopping Center Los Angeles
2602 N. Broadway Los Angeles
2336 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. Los Angeles
536 E. Manchester Ave. Los Angeles
Los Banos Creek Shopping Center Los Banos
Muir Station Martinez
1822 W. Olive Ave. Merced
Ceres Plaza Shopping Center Modesto
Vintage Commons Shopping Center Modesto
2601 Oakdale Road Modesto
Atlantic Square Shopping Center Monterey Park
Northridge Fashion Center Northridge
Target Center Orange
181 W. Esplande Dr. Oxnard
Shopping At The Rose Oxnard
The Place On 47th Street Palmdale
Palmdale Promenade Palmdale
Pico Rivera Towne Center Pico Rivera
Pinole Vista Crossing Pinole
Metro 580 Pleasanton
Santa Margarita Town Ctr Rancho Santa Margarita
Woodside Central Redwood City
681 E. Foothill Blvd. Rialto
Hilltop Mall Richmond
MacDonald 80 Retail Center Richmond
Crossroads Shopping Center Riverbank
10181 Magnolia Ave Riverside
Rosemead Plaza Rosemead
Country Club Plaza Sacramento
Florin Towne Center Sacramento
5095 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento
1077 W. Highland Ave. San Bernardino
Plaza Pacifica San Clemente
Clairmont Town Square San Diego
934 Market St. San Francisco
2048 Story Road San Jose
1950 Tully Road San Jose
Riverhill Plaza San Jose
The Plant Shopping Center San Jose
San Leandro Plaza San Leandro
San Luis Obispo Promenade San Luis Obispo
Border Plaza San Ysidro
Bristol Place Santa Ana
Bristol Marketplace Santa Ana
Bristol‐McFadden Plaza Santa Ana
Riverview West Marketplace Santa Ana
Turnpike Center Santa Barbara
627 State St. Santa Barbara
Stony Point Plaza Shopping Center Santa Rosa
Gateway Plaza Sante Fe Springs
Santee Trolley Square Santee
Sonora Crossroads Sonora
434 E. Charter Way Stockton
Park West Place Stockton
Canyon Plaza Shopping Center Sun Valley
Redhawk Town Center Temecula
Del Amo Fashion Center Torrance
20020 Hawthorne Blvd. Torrance
Monte Vista Crossing Turlock
Larwin Square Tustin
Union Square Marketplace Union City
Union Landing Union City
1570 W. Foothill Blvd. Upland
Colonies Crossroads Upland
Westfield Valencia Valencia
600 Redwood St. Vallejo
Vallejo Corners Vallejo
Victor Valley Town Center Victorville
Visalia Mall Visalia
Packwood Creek Visalia
North County Square Vista
Watsonville Square Watsonville
Cabrillo Center Watsonville
Westminster Mall Wesminster
Riverpoint Marketplace West Sacramento
The Quad At Whittier Whittier
Whittwood Town Center Whittier
El Super Center Wilmington
20829 Ventura Blvd. Woodland Hills
Yreka Junction Yreka
Colorado
Northridge Shopping Center Arvada
Town Center At Aurora Aurora
Mesa Mall Grand Junction
Groton Square Groton
Creekside Shopping Center Lakewood
Southwest Plaza Littleton
The Shoppes At Buckland Hills Manchester
Sand Hill Plaza Newtown
Marketplace At Northglenn Northglenn
Strawberry Hill Shopping Center Norwalk
Old Saybrook Shopping Center Old Saybrook
Tri‐City Plaza Rockville
High Plains Shopping Center Sterling
Waterbury Plaza Waterbury
950 Wolcott St Waterbury
Brass Mill Center Waterbury
Prospect Avenue Plaza West Hartford
Jordan Lane Shopping Center Wethersfield
District of Columbia
6431 Georgia Ave. Washington
Good Hope Marketplace Shopping Center Washington
Florida
Altamonte Mall Altamonte Springs
Clearwater Mall Clearwater
Lakeside Town Shops Davie
33497 S. Dixie Hwy. Florida City
Manor Plaza Fort Lauderdale
Harbor Shops Fort Lauderdale
6850 W 12th Ave Hialeah
Country Club Plaza Hialeah
Hollywood Hills Plaza Hollywood
Sheridan Plaza Hollywood
Chasewood Plaza Jupiter
Tamiami Trails Shops Miami
Shoppes Of Liberty City Miami
19400 S Dixie Hwy Miami
Flagler Park Plaza Miami
7276 S W 117th Avenue Miami
Kendall Lakes Plaza Miami
215 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach
The Fountains Of Miramar Plaza Miramar
535 Pine Island Road North Fort Myers
Shops At Skylake North Miami Beach
Mall At 163rd St. North Miami Beach
Northridge Shopping Center Oakland Park
West Oaks Mall Ocoee
Silver Hills Shopping Center Orlando
Lake Fredrica Shopping Center Orlando
Sand Lake Corners Orlando
6600 International Drive Orlando
Panama City Mall Panama City
Pembroke Commons Shopping Center Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Lakes Mall Pembroke Pines
Westfork Plaza Pembroke Pines
Perry Plaza Perry
Royal Eagle Plaza Pompano Beach
Sawgrass Mills Sunrise
Governor’s Square Mall Tallahassee
8201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa
Weston Commons Weston
7414 University Blvd. Winter Park
Georgia
North Lake Mall Atlanta
Buckhead Crossing Atlanta
Perimeter Mall Atlanta
Aurora Plaza Brixmor
Indian Hills Shopping Center Calhoun
Dublin Shopping Center Dublin
Ft Oglethorpe Shopping Center Fort Oglethorpe
Fairington Centre Lithonia
Delk Spectrum Shopping Center Marietta
Savannah Mall Savannah
Stockbridge Corners Stockbridge
Woodstock Square Woodstock
Hawaii
Kona Coast Shopping Center Kailua Kona
Windward City Shopping Center Kaneohe
Kukui Marketplace Lihue
Indiana
The Shoppes At Two Rivers Plaza Bolingbrook
Broadview Village Square Broadview
9047 S Commercial Ave. Chicago
5607 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago
Courtesy Plaza Shopping Center Chicago
13 N State St Chicago
Hall Plaza Shopping Center Chicago
Riverside Square Chicago
The Brickyard Chicago
2800 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago
4547 N Broadway Chicago
Addison Mall Chicago
Hawthorne Works Shopping Center Cicero
Brettwood Plaza Decatur
Clocktower Plaza Elgin
The Quarry Shopping Center Hodgkins
The Shops At Fox River Johnsburg
Deerpath Commons Shopping Center Lake Zurich
Lincolnwood Town Center Lincolnwood
6096 Broadway Merrillville
Stonebrook Plaza Merrionette Park
4301 Avenue Of The Cities Moline
227 E McGalliard Rd Muncie
Muncie Mall Muncie
Westridge Court Naperville
Lakeview Plaza Orland Park
Northwoods Mall Peoria
Plainfield Commons Plainfield
Quincy Mall 3255 Broadway Quincy
Village Crossing Skokie
Pine Tree Plaza Sterling
Plaza North Terre Haute
Iowa
Citicentre Plaza Carroll
Kimberly Commons Davenport
Jordan Creek Mall West Des Moines
Kansas
Derby Retail Shopping Center Derby
2326 Industrial Road Emporia
3511 10th St. Great Bend
Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson
Liberal Plaza Shopping Center Liberal
West Ridge Mall Topeka
2570 S Broadway Wichita
Towne West Square Wichita
Kentucky
Florence Mall Florence
2815 Fort Campbell Blvd. Hopkinsville
New Cut Market Center Louisville
Town Fair Center Louisville
Mall St Matthews Louisville
82 Madison Square Center Madisonville
Northside Shoppes Murray
Towne Square Mall Owensboro
Kentucky Oaks Mall Paducah
3928 7th Street Rd Shively
Louisiana
Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center Abbeville
Mall Of Louisiana Baton Rouge
Ascension Plaza Gonzales
East Side Plaza Houma
1715 Elton Road Jennings
4325 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie
Pecanland Mall Monroe
Algiers Plaza New Orleans
Belleview Plaza Shopping Center Plaquemine
2517 Hollywood Ave. Shreveport
Kmart Shopping Center Shreveport
North Shore Square Mall Slidell
610 N. Canal Blvd. Thibodaux
Maine
Broadway Shopping Center Bangor
The Shops At Biddeford Crossing Biddeford
Maine Coast Mall Ellsworth
Aroostook Centre Presque Isle
Westbrook Plaza Westbrook
Maryland
Gallery At Harborplace Baltimore
Mondawmin Mall Baltimore
White Marsh Mall Baltimore
Mall In Columbia Columbia
Uphams Corner Dorchester
Forest Village Park Forestville
Francis Scott Key Mall Frederick
Lakeforest Mall Gaithersburg
Montgomery Village Crossing Gaithersburg
Marley Station Glen Burnie
Valley Mall Hagerstown
Festival At Hyannis Hyannis
Prince Georges Plaza Hyattsville
Natick Mall Natick
Eastover Shopping Center Oxon Hill
Federal Plaza Rockville
Ellsworth Place Mall Silver Spring
White Oak Shopping Center Silver Spring
Towson Town Center Towson
Michigan
Adrian Mall Adrian
Alpena Mall Alpena
Bay City Mall Bay City
Orchards Mall Benton Harbor
Big Rapids Commons Shopping Center Big Rapids
1435 N. Mitchell St. Cadillac
8621 East Point Douglas Road Cottage Grove
12850 Michigan Avenue Dearborn
5616 W. Vernor Hwy. Detroit
Elk Park Center Elk River
Woodland Mall Grand Rapids
Rivertown Crossing Grandville
The Gateway At Detroit Highland Park
3210 E Michigan Avenue Jackson
Madison Place Madison Heights
Medford Outlet Center Medford
The Mall Of Monroe Monroe
Easten Shopping Center Moorhead
Meridian Mall Okemos
Redford Plaza Redford
Apache Mall Rochester
Sterling Ponds Shopping Center Sterling Heights
Lakeside Mall Sterling Heights
Woodbury Commons Woodbury
Mississippi
Loden Center Batesville
981 Brookway Blvd. Brookhaven
832 S. State St. Clarksdale
408 E Sunflower Rd Cleveland
Highland Park Shopping Center Greenwood
712 Bartur St. Hattiesburg
2911 Terry Road Jackson
Pinetree Village Laurel
Edgewood Mall Mccomb
Bonita Lakes Mall Meridian
North Park Mall Ridgeland
Yazooville Shopping Center Yazoo City
Missouri
Water Tower Place Arnold
North Cass Center Belton
Adams Dairy Landing Blue Springs
Chesterfield Mall Chesterfield
Southtown Shopping Center Chillicothe
Columbia Mall Columbia
Truman’s Marketplace Shopping Center Grandview
11115 E. Truman Road Independence
Hastings Plaza Kirksville
Kirkwood Commons Kirkwood
Maplewood Commons Maplewood
Maryville Shopping Center Maryville
Osage Beach Premium Outlets Osage Beach
1758 S. 20Th St. Ozark
Saint Louis Galleria Saint Louis
Southpoint Shopping Center Sikeston
New Hampshire
Epping Crossing Epping
Rochester Marketplace Rochester
Seacoast Shopping Center Seabrook
K Mart Shopping Center West Lebanon
New Jersey
574 Bloomfield Ave. Bloomfield
Acme Plaza Cape May Court House
Cherry Hill Mall Cherry Hill
Mid State Mall East Brunswick
Lowes Shopping Center East Rutherford
Marlboro Plaza Englishtown
Collegetown Shopping Center Glassboro
Hillsborough Promenade Hillsborough
Lyndhurst Towne Centre Lyndhurst
Marlton Crossing Marlton
Moorestown Mall Moorestown
Walmart Center North Bergen
Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany
Phillipsburg Mall Phillipsburg
1705 Wildwood Blvd Rio Grande
Cumberland Mall Vineland
Woodbridge Center Mall Woodbridge
New Mexico
White Sands Mall Alamogordo
Sycamore Plaza Albuquerque
Coronado Center Mall Albuquerque
Mills Plaza Shopping Center Las Vegas
2270 Main Street NW Los Lunas
501 S. Main St. Roswell
Roswell Center Roswell
New York
22‐48 31st St Astoria
Gardiner Manor Mall Bay Shore
2410 Merrick Rd Bellmore
Bridgehampton Commons Bridgehampton
29 W. Fordham Road Bronx
186 W 231st St Bronx
209 E Fordham Rd Bronx
1432 Rockaway Pky Brooklyn
1713 Church Avenue Brooklyn
Georgetown Shopping Center Brooklyn
459 Fulton St # 461 Brooklyn
510 Fulton St Brooklyn
712 Brighton Beach Avenue Brooklyn
3189 County Road 10 Canandaigua
Great Northern Mall Clay
Delaware Plaza Delmar
Shoppingtown Mall Dewitt
Vineyard Plaza Dunkirk
Aurora Village Shopping Center East Aurora
Elmont Shopping Center Elmont
Sky View Shopping Center Flushing
3122 Farrington St Flushing
42‐01 Bell Blvd Flushing
Rockbottom Shopping Center Franklin Square
Roosevelt Field Mall Garden City
Genesee Valley Shopping Center Geneseo
71 Forest Avenue Glen Cove
5999 S. Park Ave. Hamburg
The Hub At Hempstead Shopping Center Hempstead
Central Islip Town Center Islip
37‐40 74th Street Jackson Heights
Tops Mall Lockport
North Massapequa Shopping Center Massapequa
St. Lawrence Centre Massena
Galleria At Crystal Run Middletown
Cortlandt Town Center Mohegan Lake
Harriman Commons Monroe
1 Sangertown Square Mall New Hartford
Lake Success Shopping Center New Hyde Park
219 West 34Th St. #223 New York
175 Dyckman St New York
2143 3rd Ave New York
437 5th Ave New York
556 W 181st New York
600 Avenue Of The Americas New York
Northern Lights Shopping Center North Syracuse
301 Meadow Drive North Tonawanda
137 State Route 104 Oswego
45 E. Main St. Patchogue
Panorama Plaza Rochester
Village Commons Shopping Center Smithtown
South Shore Commons Staten Island
Staten Island Mall Staten Island
Salmon Run Mall Watertown
Century 21 Plaza Westbury
The Galleria At White Plains White Plains
Eastern Hills Shopping Center Williamsville
Eastgate Plaza Williamsville
Yorktown Green Shopping Center Yorktown Heights
Jefferson Valley Mall Yorktown Heights
Nebraska
Vinton Square Shopping Center Omaha
Oak View Mall Omaha
Western Springs Shopping Center Omaha
The Shoppes At Market Pointe Papillion
Nevada
Carson Valley Fair Shopping Center Gardnerville
Westland Fair Las Vegas
The Meadows Mall Las Vegas
North Carolina
Southern Park Mall Boardman
Galleria Shopping Center Charlotte
Lee Harvard Shopping Center Cleveland
3390 S. High St. Columbus
Easton Gateway Columbus
Northgate Shopping Center Fayetteville
Lawndale Crossing Greensboro
Four Seasons Town Centre Greensboro
805 Memorial Drive Lancaster
River Valley Mall Lancaster
East Gate Shopping Center Lima
1932 Lincoln Way E. Massillon
Creekside Commons Mentor
Great Lakes Mall Mentor
71 S Springboro Pike Miamisburg
Shops At Mount Airy Mount Airy
Knox Village Square Mount Vernon
Commerce Center New Bern
2332 Gallia Street Portsmouth
Broad Street Plaza Reynoldsburg
Heritage Crossing Wilson
Oklahoma
Arlington Center Ada
Bunker Hill Shopping Center Altus
1720e S. Broadway Edmond
Edmond Plaza Shopping Center Edmond
Central Mall Lawton
Riverwalk Centre Moore
Damann Plaza Norman
Sooner Mall Norman
2500 Nw 23rd St. Oklahoma City
7401 S Shields Blvd. Oklahoma City
2901 Nw 63rd St. Oklahoma City
Penn Park Shopping Center Oklahoma City
Quail Springs Mall Oklahoma City
Westgate Marketplace Oklahoma City
2720 N. 14th St. Ponca City
Springs Village Sand Springs
321 S. Main St. Sapulpa
2175 S. Sheridan Road Tulsa
Oregon
Clackamas Promenade Clackamas
Clackamas Town Center Happy Valley
Cascade Commons Hood River
11621 Island Ave. La Grande
Milwaukie Market Place Milwaukie
Pacific Plaza Shopping Center Newport
Super Walmart Plaza Salem
Pioneer Plaza Springfield
Gateway Mall Springfield
Pennsylvania
Aliquippa Shopping Center Aliquippa
West Valley Marketplace Allentown
Plank Road Commons Altoona
Logan Valley Mall Altoona
Bristol Commerce Plaza Bristol
Capital City Mall Camp Hill
Kimberly Plaza Shopping Center Cranberry
Barn Plaza Shopping Center Doylestown
Erie Market Place Erie
Exton Square Mall Exton
Rockvale Square Lancaster
Park City Center Lancaster
997 Wildlife Lodge Road Lower Burrell
Countryside Shopping Center Mount Pleasant
Montgomery Square Shopping Center North Wales
Plymouth Meeting Mall Plymouth Meeting
The Court Of Upper Providence Royersford
Viewmont Mall Scranton
Susquahanna Valley Mall Selinsgrove
Galleria At Pittsburgh Mills Tarentum
Bradford Town Center Towanda
Washington Crown Center Washington
Whitehall Mall Whitehall
Wyoming Valley Mall Wilkes Barre
Wilkes Barre Marketplace Wilkes Barre
Wind Gap Plaza Wind Gap
Rhode Island
Providence Place Mall Providence
South Carolina
Magnolia Mall Florence
South Dakota
720 25th Ave. Brookings
Rushmore Mall Rapid City
K Mart Center Sioux Falls
Yankton Mall Yankton
Tennessee
Columbia Mall Columbia
Germantown Pkwy Cordova
500 Highway 46 S Dickson
Dyersburg Mall Dyersburg
2097 S Highland Ave. Jackson
West Towne Shopping Center Jackson
Knoxville Center Knoxville
Maryville Commons Maryville
3122 Lamar Ave. Memphis
Texas
KB Plaza Amarillo
Westgate Mall Amarillo
Four Corners-Angleton Angleton
2664 Demory Lane Aransas Pass
Pioneer Parkway Arlington
Barton Creek Square Austin
Shops At Tech Ridge Austin
9300 South I‐35 Suite A‐300 Austin
Parkdale Mall Beaumont
Eastgate Shopping Center Bellmead
2011 S. Gregg St. Big Spring
1064 Fm 802 Brownsville
Las Tiendas Plaza Brownsville
308 W. Commerce Brownwood
301 Constitution Drive Copperas Cove
1813 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi
Moore Plaza Corpus Christi
Casa View Shopping Center Dallas
Denton Town Crossing Denton
Dumas Center Dumas
100 W. Main St. Eagle Pass
Cielo Vista Mall El Paso
Sunland Park Mall El Paso
119 S. Stanton St. El Paso
1900 N. Lee Trevino Drive El Paso
Sunland Plaza El Paso
500 S El Paso St El Paso
7845 N Mesa St El Paso
Las Palmas Marketplacet El Paso
Highlands Of Flower Mound Flower Mound
Beach Street Commons Fort Worth
3310 Mansfield Hwy Fort Worth
Hulen Mall Fort Worth
El Dorado Marketplace Friendswood
Broadway Plaza Garland
Lake Prairie Crossing Grand Prairie
7715 Wesley Road Greenville
Market Heights Shopping Center Harker Heights
Valle Vista Mall Harlingen
1102 S Expressway 83 Harlingen
9405 Jensen Drive Houston
Telephone Road Shopping Center Houston
Pearland Parkway Village Houston
The Crossing At Fort Bend Houston
Hearthstone Corners Houston
11003 1/2 Market Street Road Houston
9417 Mesa Houston
2219 Fulton St. Houston
Fiesta Shopping Center Houston
10100 Beechnut Drive Suite 130 Houston
Market Square At Eldridge Pkwy Houston
Antoine Town Center Houston
Harrisburg‐Wayside Shopping Center Houston
Northwest Market Place Houston
Shops At Royal Oaks Houston
Willowbrook Mall Houston
Deerbrook Mall Humble
Irving Town Center Irving
Haberle Plaza Jacksonville
Katy Shopping Center Katy
Killeen Mall Killeen
2121 S. Brahma Kingsville
Bay Park Shopping Center La Marque
The Marketplace At Bob Bullock Laredo
Laredo Crossing Laredo
201 Convent Ave. Laredo
2400 E Saunders St Laredo
Lubbock Shopping Center Lubbock
Market At Nolana Shopping Center McAllen
Central Marketplace McAllen
Mckinney Towne Crossing McKinney
The Crossing Mineral Wells
Sharyland Towne Crossing Mission
Palmhurst Shopping Center Palmhurst
Fairway Centre Pasadena
The Center At Pearland Parkway Pearland
Westview Shopping Center Plainview
Collin Creek Mall Plano
Heritage Center Plano
3712 Gulfway Drive Port Arthur
Walmart Subdivision 4524 E Hwy 83 Rio Grande City
Roanoke Crossing Shops Roanoke
Stegertown Crossing Rockwall
4605 Avenue H Rosenberg
Palm Valley Plaza Shopping Center Round Rock
5401 Kenwood Drive Rowlett
Sunset Mall San Angelo
5150 Southland Blvd. San Angelo
Parliament Plaza San Antonio
1020 Sw Military Drive San Antonio
2927 Nogalitos San Antonio
Military Drive Plaza San Antonio
Austin Highway Retail Center San Antonio
Walzem Plaza San Antonio
Madison’s Market Shopping Center San Antonio
100 Soledad San Antonio
Dellview Marketplace San Antonio
North Star Mall San Antonio
11915 Perrin Beitel Rd San Antonio
Brook Corner Shopping Center San Antonio
Buena Vista Plaza San Antonio
Rolling Oaks Mall San Antonio
The Shops At La Cantera San Antonio
Westlakes Shopping Center San Antonio
Westover Place Shopping Center San Antonio
San Benito Plaza San Benito
2201 Texoma Pkwy Sherman
Sherman Town Center Sherman
Allen Central Market South Allen
Spencer Shopping Center South Houston
First Colony Mall Sugar Land
Market Place Shopping Center Temple
The Woodlands Mall The Woodlands
Uvalde Retail Center Uvalde
Crossroads Shopping Center Vidor
Weatherford Commons Weatherford
Sikes Center Mall Wichita Falls
Utah
Castle Rock Shopping Center Price
973 W. North Temple Salt Lake City
9179 Village Shop Drive Sandy
Virginia
Plaza At Landmark Alexandria
Chantilly Crossing Chantilly
Chesapeake Square Chesapeake
Fair Lakes Center Fairfax
Virginia Center Commons Glen Allen
Battlefield Shopping Center Leesburg
Manassas Mall Manassas
Patrick Henry Mall Newport News
Chippenham Forest Square Richmond
Tanglewood Mall Roanoke
Springfield Mall Springfield
Tyson Crossings Vienna
Haygood Shopping Center Virginia Beach
Hilltop North Shopping Center Virginia Beach
46 124 Monticello Marketplace Williamsburg
Vermont
Berlin Mall Berlin
Highgate Commons Shopping Center Saint Albans
Washington
Auburn North Shopping Center Auburn
Bellis Fair Mall Bellingham
Cascade Mall Burlington
Covington Plaza Covington
Commons At Issaquah Issaquah
Three Rivers Mall Kelso
Alderwood Mall Lynnwood
Marysville Kmart Plaza Marysville
14991 N Kelsey St Monroe
College Market Place Poulsbo
South Hill Plaza Puyallup
Westwood Shopping Center Seattle
Northpointe Plaza Spokane
Shadle Shopping Center Spokane
West Virginia
Fox River Mall Appleton
Charleston Town Center Charleston
Oakwood Mall Eau Claire
Valley View Mall La Crosse
6400 N 76th St Milwaukee
Morgantown Mall Morgantown
1925 S Koeller Street Oshkosh
Grand Central Mall Vienna
Wausau Center Mall Wausau
Mayfair Mall Wauwatosa
Wyoming
Eastridge Mall Casper
Camel Plaza Gillette
101 Gateway Blvd. Rock Springs
Puerto Rico
Plaza Del Atlantico Arecibo
Plaza Rio Hondo Mall Bayamon
Rexville Towne Center Bayamon
Plaza Centro I Caguas
Plaza Escorial Carolina
Los Colobos Shopping Center Carolina Pr
Dorado Del Mar Shopping Center Dorado
Plaza Guaynabo Shopping Center Guaynabo
Plaza Del Norte Mall Hatillo
Plaza Palma Real Humacao
Plaza Isabela Isabela
65th Infantry Shopping Center San Juan
Calle Fortaleza San Juan