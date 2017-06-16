Presiona Enter para iniciar tu búsqueda

    VIDEO: Con un embarazo a término reta a su esposo a un “entrenamiento”

    Ser una mamá fitness no es una tarea fácil pero es posible y así lo demuestra esta mujer.
    9:07 am06/16/2017

    (TODO BEBÉ).-Ser una mamá fitness no es una tarea fácil pero es posible y así lo demuestra esta mujer. Ana Strode, comparte en su cuenta de Instagram bubs2bikinis fotos y videos del estilo de vida saludable que combina con la maternidad y la hace lucir espectacular.

    El entrenamiento de esta mami fitness sorprende a todos, incluso a su esposo, pues ella sigue ejercitándose aun con el gran vientre de embarazo, publicó un portal de noticias de habla hispana.

    Su esposo, Rhett, se preguntaba asombrado cómo podía hacer eso y ella solo le sugirió intentarlo; el acepto el reto “workout de embarazo”.

    “Rhett constantemente me miraba con asombro mientras me ejercitaba. Siempre me decía ‘No sé cómo puedes hacer eso’, así que un día simplemente contesté ‘¿Por qué no lo intentas?’. Él se comenzó a reír, pero yo insistí ‘Lo digo en serio, necesitas probarlo'”, explicó Strode al HuffPost.

    Narra Strode en su cuenta de Instagram que, hicieron una rutina juntos y él se colocó un vientre falso para contestarse a sí mismo.

    “Reté a mi marido a un workout de embarazo, y solo digamos que las cosas no salieron muy bien”, escribió Anna junto a un clip de esta rutina de embarazados. Continuó: “En cuanto le coloqué la esfera dijo ‘¡Oh! ¡Ouch! Esto de verdad lastima tu espalda’ y agregó que esta es la razón por la que las mujeres tienen hijos y los hombres no”, confesó.

    Ann espera su primera niña y aun en el tercer trimestre de gestación con un vientre grande y pesado sigue con sus rutinas que ha ido modificando con los meses por su seguridad y la de la pequeña que espera.

    38 weeks 💕 with the bump and just doing what I can to still get a workout in here and there. That pregnancy exhaustion is REALLY starting to hit me HARD! But I do find movement helps keep my energy up – AND I need it to keep up with my two little cheeky monkeys! No stopping them! 💙💙 This was a great little full body burner 💪👊 15 x Double Pulse Squat + Push 15 x Overhead Press with Wall Sit 15 x Dumbbell Squat + Push 15 x Kettlebell Pull Ups 20 x Squat Crosses (10 each side) Repeat 4 times 😋❤️🙌 PS – how cuuuute is Sammy giving kisses to his tiger. These little babes are going to make the BEST big brothers to little sissy 😍💕Who thinks we’ll make it to 40 weeks?! I have NO idea when she’s going to decide to join us but I’m SO EXCITED / NERVOUS / SCARED 💕😂 #pregnant #pregnancyworkout #fitmum #fitmom #homeexercises #mumlife #workout

    A post shared by Anna Strode (@bubs2bikinis) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

    Estos padres y expertos en fitness, esperan en julio la llegada del bebé y quieren que sus 3 pequeños aprendan también a llevar un estilo de vida saludable.






