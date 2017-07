Exjugador de los Broncos de Denver anuncia su retiro

#ThankYouAll After 8 years in the NFL, I am calling it a day in the league. I want to thank everyone who helped me a long the way. This decision did not come easy being that I've done this for so long and my love for the game, but it comes to an end for everyone and mine is on July 24, 2017. Thank you to my family, friends, Pat B., the Bowlen Family, the Broncos, the Redskins and the fans. It's been a hell of a ride and a lot of stories to pass down to future ball players. #MuchLove

