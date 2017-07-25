FOTO: Ella logró vencer la anorexia y se convirtió en fisicoculturista

#MotivationMonday — A few weeks ago a writer named Rebecca Drew at the independent U.K press agency reached out to me and wanted to interview me to feature my story in an article to in hopes to inspire others. It's beyond an honor getting this opportunity to share my past struggles with you all and now to the world. I'd love for you all to read my article and get to know me if you don't know already. This was the very start on how I got into fitness and competing. I don't regret one bit of my past because it brought me strength, the love and joy of working out and learning how to properly fuel myself. Lastly, I know my purpose is to share my story to inspire others and to shed light. Just know you're not alone and you can get out of it. 💪🏼 Link in my bio ❤️ #thelittlefitgirl #racquelsymons #tinybutmighty #tinyturbos #edrecovery #mirroruk

