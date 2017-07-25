FOTO: Ella logró vencer la anorexia y se convirtió en fisicoculturista

(NOTICIAS YA).-Una joven mujer de Orange, California que sufrió anorexia por el acoso de sus compañeras, logró recuperarse y hoy está irreconocible, publicó el portal de noticias Teletica.
Racquel Symons de 20 años, era acosada por sus compañeras del equipo de animadoras, quienes se burlaban de ella por su peso.
“En el equipo de animadoras, yo ocupaba el puesto de voladora (a quien lanzan hacia arriba) y las que formaban la base eran las encargadas de recogerme, ellas se quejaban de que pesaba demasiado”, contó al diario británico Mirror.
La presión social le provocó a Symons ansiedad y desórdenes alimenticios durante más de un año, pero fue tal el acoso que llegó a temerle a la comida. Narra la joven que pesaba 40 kilos; pues solo comía huevos duros, atún en agua y verduras.
Consciente de que su familia sufría con ella, decidió dejar atrás el acoso atrás y contar su historia al mundo.
“Mi madre lloraba, me rompía el corazón, me decía que no solo me hacía daño a mí, también se lo hacía a la familia”, lamentó.
Según Symons, en un intento desesperado, su padre fue quien la acercó al mundo de la nutrición. Y gracias a un nuevo estilo de vida más saludable, retomo su vida y reactivo su metabolismo.
Symons antes y después.
#MotivationMonday — A few weeks ago a writer named Rebecca Drew at the independent U.K press agency reached out to me and wanted to interview me to feature my story in an article to in hopes to inspire others. It's beyond an honor getting this opportunity to share my past struggles with you all and now to the world. I'd love for you all to read my article and get to know me if you don't know already. This was the very start on how I got into fitness and competing. I don't regret one bit of my past because it brought me strength, the love and joy of working out and learning how to properly fuel myself. Lastly, I know my purpose is to share my story to inspire others and to shed light. Just know you're not alone and you can get out of it. 💪🏼 Link in my bio ❤️ #thelittlefitgirl #racquelsymons #tinybutmighty #tinyturbos #edrecovery #mirroruk
Dos años después de salir de la anorexia, ella empezó también a esculpir su cuerpo. Hoy Symons es fisicoculturista y ha ganado nueve competencias en esta disciplina.
My first video of The Bikini Prep 👙Series is currently LIVE on my YouTube!🎥 . 🤔Should or shouldn't you compete in the #NPC? You can watch and hear my thoughts about the sport and why I think you'll love it. Link in my bio! Please go like and subscribe- New videos every week🤗 . @toxicangelzbikinis @rey_ace_
#NPCBikiniAdvice #NPCBikiniStories 👇🏼 – Here is a story for all my bikini girls that hopefully this can benefit and help you girls and guys on your NPC journeys: – These were my last comparison stage pics when I last competed. Left picture was the week before I became pro. This was the show Iron Games where I took 1st in my class! I would always do @musclecontest shows before a National show to warmup and get feedback from the judges going into Nationals. The picture on the right was exactly one week later. I was so upset with how my stomach looked compared to the week before. As you see, I was way tighter with way more definition. I had a very sensitive stomach right after I competed because I think I competed so much. It blew up just days before I flew to Miami for the biggest show in my Bikini journey at the time😱😰 I only ate egg whites and lettuce for a whole week straight to try to get the swelling down. I honestly wasn't nearly as confident as the week before but I still stayed positive and gave it my all for my posing routine!! I couldn't believe I won and become pro… I guess they were looking for a softer look this time around! All in all it was a blessing in disguise that this happened to me. 🙌🏼 To all my competitors out there- you never truly know what the judges are looking for. But I do advise you to ask the judges for feedback and critique so you're always improving and showing them that you care and want this more than anything! – Suit: @toxicangelzbikinis
Esta mujer no se dejó vencer y publica orgullosa en su cuenta personoal de Instagram thelittlefitgirl, el resultado de su mejorado estilo de vida que la ha llevado al éxito.
“Sé que mi propósito es compartir mi historia para inspirar a otros y para arrojar luz. Solo recuerda que no estás solo y puedes salir de la enfermedad”, escribio thelittlefitgirl en su publicación.