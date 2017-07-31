Madre advierte que los golpes de calor no son solo bajo el sol

(NOTICIAS YA).- Este 31 de agosto se conmemora el Día Nacional De Prevención Del golpe de Calor y ya se está hablando de cómo evitar los llamados “golpes de calor” o “insolación”, especialmente al dejar a los pequeños y mascotas dentro de vehículos.
Pero una madre quiere advertir sobre los peligros del calor, que no solo están en los vehículos o bajo el sol, sino también bajo el techo de un hogar.
Una madre de Edmonton, Canada, Jennifer Abma, matuvo a sus dos hijas alejadas de los rayos del sol de la mejor manera que pudo, manteniendolas denro de la casa.
Todo parecía estar bien hasta que su hija Anastasia de 3 años decidió ir a una de las recamaras para tomar una siesta.
90 minutos después, cuando la madre fue a revisar a la pequeña, el terror de la madre inició. La menor no despertaba, pues había sido víctima de un golpe de calor.
Cabe mencionar que un golpe de calor ocurre cuando la temperatura corporal se eleva por encima de 104 ° F (40 ° C).
La madre compartió su experiencia en redes sociales señalando que la recamara en la que estaba la pequeña estaba extremadamente caliente.
Cuando los paramédicos llegaron encontraron que el cuerpo de Anastasia tenía 104 grados F de temperatura y que el cuarto estaba a 122 F.
La intensión de la madre fue crear conciencia sobre los peligros del calor, dentro y fuera de cualquier estructura.
THIS was my evening, this was the scariest moment I've had to imagine, THIS is severe heatstroke. There is nothing scarier than not being able to wake your baby up. THIS is clear proof a child doesn't need to be in the sun to get heat stroke. It took us 20 minutes to wake her up, when ambulance came, they came with investigators because they didn't know what to expect as did I. This was proof how fast things change. Anastasia put herself for a nap, I had no idea how hot her bedroom was until I went to wake her up soaked in sweat, red face, boiling and unable to wake her for 15 minutes, ambulance arrived faster then I could have ever imagined and took her sugars which were 1.2 and should be above 4, they administered sucrose and in minutes she started crying clearly scared. No it is not my fault this happened to her but it is hard not to blame yourself, this is a lesson learnt & hopefully other parents can take something from this & make sure you are checking the rooms in your house because thy can be as dangerous as a hot car. Still I'm shook and I can't imagine what would have happened if I didn't go check on her. We definitely had god on our side yesterday and I am thankful for emergency services and Jay who came as fast as possible to keep me together. ❤️💕🔥 #iloveyou #summertime #heatstroke #reality