Niño prodigio hace impresionantes tatuajes a sus 12 años

My name is Ezrah, but people call me TIBURON, which is spanish for SHARK. I would like to one day call myself a tattoo artist. Right now I am apprenticing which involves lots of drawing, painting and practicing on grapefruits. I just completed my first full tattoo on a real person and that was super exciting. Thanks for all the support I have been receiving ☄️

