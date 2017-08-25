Revela cómo cambió su figura sin dietas milagrosas a los 40 años

(NOTICIAS YA).-Una mujer de Australia empezó a transformar su cuerpo a los 40 años y comparte con el mundo cómo lo hizo.
Belinda Norton Smith reveló en su cuenta personal de Instagram cómo sin dietas ni productos milagro es posible modificar tu cuerpo con solo hacer un cambio radical de tus hábitos, de acuerdo al sitio web Infobae.
A sus cuatro décadas, se ha convertido en un gurú del fitness en Instagram. La australiana detalla los secretos que la llevaron a cambiar su cuerpo de manera saludable:
No necesitas un equipo muy lujoso
“No necesitamos equipo de fantasía para obtener nuestro mejor cuerpo”, asegura Belinda.
Hacer ejercicio cardiovascular en ayunas
“Hacer ejercicio con el estómago vacío y después desayunar provoca que el metabolismo se active y ajuste tu ritmo cardíaco mientras se acelera la distribución de la sangre por todo el cuerpo”, aseguró la hoy especialista en nutrición.
Seis comidas por día
“Las mujeres, sobre todo, necesitan seis comidas al día para estabilizar su metabolismo, por lo que es muy importante hacerlo”, sostuvo la gurú.
No obsesionarse con la balanza
La balanza podría convertirse en una obsesión cuando inicias con una dieta pero según Belinda, “tiene que ser un aliado en tu camino”.
