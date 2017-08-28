Estudiantes saldrán temprano de escuelas de San Diego por ola de calor

(NOTICIAS YA).- Los estudiantes de escuelas que no cuentan con aire acondicionado saldrán temprano de clases este martes a medida que llega a la región una ola de calor que llevará las temperaturas hasta las 3 cifras, anunció el Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Diego.
La alerta por calor excesivo fue emitida a partir de este lunes en los condados de San Diego, Riverside y Condado Imperial y permanecerá activa hasta las 10 de la noche del miércoles.
Considerando que las temperaturas podrían llegar hasta los 108 grados en algunas partes del distrito escolar, las siguientes escuelas tendrán un horario de medio día.
- Adams Elementary
- Alcott Elementary
- Baker Elementary
- Balboa Elementary
- Barnard Elementary
- Bay Park Elementary
- Birney Elementary
- Cabrillo Elementary
- Cadman Elementary
- Carson Elementary
- Challenger Middle
- Chavez Elementary
- Chesterton Elementary
- Clairemont High School
- Clark Middle
- Crown Point Elementary
- Cubberly Elementary
- Dana Elementary
- Dewey Elementary
- Edison Elementary
- Emerson-Bandini Elementary
- Euclid Elementary
- Fletcher Elementary
- Florence Elementary
- Grant K-8
- Jefferson Elementary
- John Muir
- Jones Elementary
- Juarez Elementary
- Kearny High School
- Kimbrough Elementary
- Linda Vista Elementary
- Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
- Longfellow Elementary
- Marcy
- Marston Middle
- McKinley Elementary
- Memorial Prep
- Mission Bay High School
- Montgomery Middle
- Mt. Everest Academy
- Ocean Beach Elementary
- Pacific Beach Elementary
- Pacific Beach Middle
- Perkins K-8
- Riley New Dawn
- Roosevelt Middle
- Ross Elementary
- Rowan Elementary
- Sessions Elementary
- Silvergate Elementary
- Sunset View Elementary
- Taft Middle
- Toler Elementary
- TRACE
- Wangenheim Middle
- Wegeforth Elementary
- Whittier School
- Wilson Middle
Autoridades del Distrito Escolar señalaron que entre las escuelas de la lista, 22 no cuentan con aire acondicionado y el lo tiene en menos del 80 por ciento del campus.