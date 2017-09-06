Foto: MGN
Foto: MGN

Refugios disponibles en el área de Tampa Bay

Estos son los lugares donde podrás estar a salvo con tu familia.

(NOTICIAS YA).- En caso de que tengas que evacuar tu hogar o el área donde resides estos son los lugares donde podrás ir con tu familia para mantenerte a salvo.

LEE: Consejos importantes sobre los seguros ante una catástrofe

Los refugios disponibles por condado son:

Polk: Serán publicados cuando sean anunciados.

Pasco:

Centennial Middle School 38505 Centennial Rd. Dade City
Lacoochee Elementary School 38815 Cummer Rd. Dade City
Pasco Middle School 13925 14th St Dade City
Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter 11611 Denton Ave. Hudson
Sunlake High School 3023 Sunlake Blvd. Land O’ Lakes
Oakstead Elementary School 19925 Lake Patience Rd. Land O’ Lakes
Connerton Elementary School 9300 Flourish Dr. Land O’ Lakes
Pine View Elementary School 5333 Parkway Blvd. Land O’ Lakes
Denham Oaks Elementary School 1422 Oak Grove Blvd. Lutz
Schrader Elementary School 11041 Little Rd. New Port Richey
River Ridge Middle/High School 11646 Town Center Rd. New Port Richey
Longleaf Elementary School 3253 Town Ave. New Port Richey
James W. Mitchell High School 2323 Little Rd. New Port Richey
Trinity Oaks Elementary School 1827 Trinity Oaks Blvd. New Port Richey
Trinity Elementary School 2209 Duck Slough Blvd. New Port Richey
Odessa Elementary School 1874 Ketzal Dr. New Port Richey
Chasco Elementary School 7906 Ridge Rd. Port Richey
St. Leo University 33701 State Road 52 St. Leo
Veterans Elementary School 26940 Progress Pkwy. Wesley Chapel
Seven Oaks Elementary School 27633 Mystic Oak Blvd. Wesley Chapel
Wiregrass Ranch High School 2909 Mansfield Blvd. Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel High School 30651 Wells Rd. Wesley Chapel
Thomas E. Weightman Middle School 30649 Wells Rd. Wesley Chapel
Double Branch Elementary School 31500 Chancey Rd. Wesley Chapel
New River Elementary School 4710 River Glen Blvd. Wesley Chapel
Watergrass Elementary School 32750 Overpass Rd. Wesley Chapel
Raymond B. Stewart Middle School 38505 Tenth Ave. Zephyrhills

Pinellas:

Arpon Springs Middle School 501 N Florida AveTarpon Springs

Brooker Creek Elementary School 3130 Forelock Rd.Tarpon Springs

East Lake High School 1300 Silver Eagle Dr.Tarpon Springs

Carwise Middle School 3301 Bentley Dr.Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor University High School 1900 Omaha St. Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor Middle School 1800 Tampa Rd.

Palm Harbor Dunedin Community Center 1920 Pinehurst Rd. Dunedin

Dunedin Highland Middle School 70 Patricia Ave. Dunedin

Dunedin Elementary School 900 Union St. N.Dunedin.

McMullen Booth Elementary School 3025 Union St.Clearwater.

Safety Harbor Middle School 901 1st Ave N.Safety Harbor.

Clearwater Fundamental Middle School 1660 Palmetto St.Clearwater.

Skycrest Elementary School 10 N. Corona Ave. Clearwater

Belleair Elementary School 1156 Lakeview Rd.Clearwater.

Ross Norton Recreation Center 1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.Clearwater

Oak Grove Middle School 1370 S. Belcher Rd. Clearwater

 

Largo
High School410 Missouri Ave. N.Largo.

High Point Elementary School5921 150th Ave. N.Clearwater

Pinellas Park High School6305 118th Ave N.Largo

Bauder Elementary School12755 86th Ave N.Seminole

John Sexton Elementary School1997 54th Ave. N.St. Petersburg

Lealman Innovation Academy4900 28th St. N.St. Petersburg

New Heights Elementary School3901 37th St. N.St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg High School2501 5th Ave. N.St. Petersburg.

Fairmount Park Elementary School 575 41st St. S.St. Petersburg.

Boca Ciega High School 924 58th St. S.Gulfport

Gibbs High School 850 34 St. S.St. Petersburg

John Hopkins Middle School 701 16th St. S.St. Petersburg

Campbell Park Elementary School 1051 7th Ave. S.St. Petersburg

Jamerson Elementary School 1200 37th St. S.St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg College Midtown Campus1300 22nd St. S.

 

St. Petersburg:

 

Gulfport Elementary School 2014 52nd St. S.Gulfport

Thurgood Marshall Middle School 3901 22 Ave. S.St. Petersburg

James Sanderlin PK-82350 22 Ave. S. St. Petersburg

 

Refugios que aceptan perros en el Condado Hillsborough

Burnett Middle School
1010 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner, FL 33584

Sgt. Smith Middle School
14303 Citrus Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33625

Bartels Middle School
9020 Imperial Oak Blvd., Tampa, FL 33647

Shields Middle School
15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL 33573

 

Hillsborough County Low-Intensity Shelters

Middleton High School

4801 N 22nd St.

 

Tampa Simmons Center

1202 Grant St.

Plant City

 

Shields Middle School

3908 19th Ave. NE Ruskin

 

Pizzo Elementary School

11701 Bull Run Drive, Tampa

 

Cypress Creek Elementary School

4040 19th Ave, Ruskin

 

Hammond Elementary School

8008 N Mobley Road, Odessa

 

Strawberry Crest High School

4691 Gallagher Road, Dover

 

Sessums Elementary School

11525 Ramble Creek Drive, Riverview

 

Bartels Middle School

9020 Imperial Oak Blvd., Tampa

 

Brandon High School

1101 Victoria St., Brandon

 

Smith Middle School

14303 Citrus Pointe Drive, Citrus Park

 

Burnett Middle School

1010 N Kingsway Road, Seffner

 

Valrico Elementary School

609 S Miller Road, Valrico

 

Summerfield Crossings Elementary

11050 Fairway Meadows Dr, Riverview

 

Greco Middle School

6925 E Fowler Ave., Temple Terrace

 

Refugios de alta dencidad en el Condado Hillsborough

 

Wharton High School

20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

 

Armwood High School

12000 U.S. 92, Seffner

 

McKitrick Elementary School

5503 Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz

 

Chiles Elementary School

16541 W Tampa Palms Blvd., Tampa

 

Cimino Elementary School

4329 Culbreath Road, Valrico

 

Bloomingdale High School

1700 E Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico

 

Marshall Middle School

18 S Maryland Ave., Plant City

 

Reddick Elementary School

325 West Lake Drive, Wimauma

 

Tomlin Middle School

501 N Woodrow Wilson St., Plant City

 

McLane Middle School

2306 N. Knights Ave, Brandon

 

Lake Magdalene ES

2002 Pine Lake Drive, Tampa

 

Nelson Elementary School

5413 Durant Road, Dover

 

Carrolwood Elementary School

3516 McFarland Road, Tampa

 

Newsome High School

16550 Fish Hawk Blvd, Lithia

 

Benito Middle School

10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

 

Mulrennan Middle School

4215 Durant Road, Valrico

 

Barrington Middle School

5925 Village Center Drive, Lithia

 

Sheehy Elementary School

6402 N 40th St., Tampa

 

Collins Elementary School

12424 Summerfield Blvd., Riverview

 

Summerfield Crossings ES

11050 Fairway Meadows Drive, Riverview

 

Cork Elementary School

3501 N Cork Road, Plant City

 

Lockhart Elementary School

3719 N. 17th Street, Tampa

 

Canella Elementary School

10707 Nixon Rd, Tampa

 

Turkey Creek Middle School

5000 S Turkey Creek Rd, Plant City

 

Bevis Elementary School

5720 Osprey Ridge Blvd., Lithia

 

Pride Elementary School

10310 Lions Den Drive, Tampa

 

Stowers Elementary School

13915 Barrington Stowers Drive, Lithia

 

Wilson Elementary School

702 English St., Plant City

 

Steinbrenner High School

5575 Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz

 

Knights Elementary School

4815 N Keene Road, Plant City

 

Heritage Elementary School

10900 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa




Las Más Leídas

Las Más Leídas

Queremos saber qué está pasando en tu ciudad

Compártelo, es fácil

Sube tu contenido aqui