Refugios disponibles en el área de Tampa Bay

(NOTICIAS YA).- En caso de que tengas que evacuar tu hogar o el área donde resides estos son los lugares donde podrás ir con tu familia para mantenerte a salvo.
LEE: Consejos importantes sobre los seguros ante una catástrofe
Los refugios disponibles por condado son:
Polk: Serán publicados cuando sean anunciados.
Pasco:
|Centennial Middle School
|38505 Centennial Rd.
|Dade City
|Lacoochee Elementary School
|38815 Cummer Rd.
|Dade City
|Pasco Middle School
|13925 14th St
|Dade City
|Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter
|11611 Denton Ave.
|Hudson
|Sunlake High School
|3023 Sunlake Blvd.
|Land O’ Lakes
|Oakstead Elementary School
|19925 Lake Patience Rd.
|Land O’ Lakes
|Connerton Elementary School
|9300 Flourish Dr.
|Land O’ Lakes
|Pine View Elementary School
|5333 Parkway Blvd.
|Land O’ Lakes
|Denham Oaks Elementary School
|1422 Oak Grove Blvd.
|Lutz
|Schrader Elementary School
|11041 Little Rd.
|New Port Richey
|River Ridge Middle/High School
|11646 Town Center Rd.
|New Port Richey
|Longleaf Elementary School
|3253 Town Ave.
|New Port Richey
|James W. Mitchell High School
|2323 Little Rd.
|New Port Richey
|Trinity Oaks Elementary School
|1827 Trinity Oaks Blvd.
|New Port Richey
|Trinity Elementary School
|2209 Duck Slough Blvd.
|New Port Richey
|Odessa Elementary School
|1874 Ketzal Dr.
|New Port Richey
|Chasco Elementary School
|7906 Ridge Rd.
|Port Richey
|St. Leo University
|33701 State Road 52
|St. Leo
|Veterans Elementary School
|26940 Progress Pkwy.
|Wesley Chapel
|Seven Oaks Elementary School
|27633 Mystic Oak Blvd.
|Wesley Chapel
|Wiregrass Ranch High School
|2909 Mansfield Blvd.
|Wesley Chapel
|Wesley Chapel High School
|30651 Wells Rd.
|Wesley Chapel
|Thomas E. Weightman Middle School
|30649 Wells Rd.
|Wesley Chapel
|Double Branch Elementary School
|31500 Chancey Rd.
|Wesley Chapel
|New River Elementary School
|4710 River Glen Blvd.
|Wesley Chapel
|Watergrass Elementary School
|32750 Overpass Rd.
|Wesley Chapel
|Raymond B. Stewart Middle School
|38505 Tenth Ave.
|Zephyrhills
Pinellas:
Arpon Springs Middle School 501 N Florida AveTarpon Springs
Brooker Creek Elementary School 3130 Forelock Rd.Tarpon Springs
East Lake High School 1300 Silver Eagle Dr.Tarpon Springs
Carwise Middle School 3301 Bentley Dr.Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor University High School 1900 Omaha St. Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor Middle School 1800 Tampa Rd.
Palm Harbor Dunedin Community Center 1920 Pinehurst Rd. Dunedin
Dunedin Highland Middle School 70 Patricia Ave. Dunedin
Dunedin Elementary School 900 Union St. N.Dunedin.
McMullen Booth Elementary School 3025 Union St.Clearwater.
Safety Harbor Middle School 901 1st Ave N.Safety Harbor.
Clearwater Fundamental Middle School 1660 Palmetto St.Clearwater.
Skycrest Elementary School 10 N. Corona Ave. Clearwater
Belleair Elementary School 1156 Lakeview Rd.Clearwater.
Ross Norton Recreation Center 1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.Clearwater
Oak Grove Middle School 1370 S. Belcher Rd. Clearwater
Largo
High School410 Missouri Ave. N.Largo.
High Point Elementary School5921 150th Ave. N.Clearwater
Pinellas Park High School6305 118th Ave N.Largo
Bauder Elementary School12755 86th Ave N.Seminole
John Sexton Elementary School1997 54th Ave. N.St. Petersburg
Lealman Innovation Academy4900 28th St. N.St. Petersburg
New Heights Elementary School3901 37th St. N.St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg High School2501 5th Ave. N.St. Petersburg.
Fairmount Park Elementary School 575 41st St. S.St. Petersburg.
Boca Ciega High School 924 58th St. S.Gulfport
Gibbs High School 850 34 St. S.St. Petersburg
John Hopkins Middle School 701 16th St. S.St. Petersburg
Campbell Park Elementary School 1051 7th Ave. S.St. Petersburg
Jamerson Elementary School 1200 37th St. S.St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg College Midtown Campus1300 22nd St. S.
St. Petersburg:
Gulfport Elementary School 2014 52nd St. S.Gulfport
Thurgood Marshall Middle School 3901 22 Ave. S.St. Petersburg
James Sanderlin PK-82350 22 Ave. S. St. Petersburg
Refugios que aceptan perros en el Condado Hillsborough
Burnett Middle School
1010 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner, FL 33584
Sgt. Smith Middle School
14303 Citrus Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33625
Bartels Middle School
9020 Imperial Oak Blvd., Tampa, FL 33647
Shields Middle School
15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL 33573
Hillsborough County Low-Intensity Shelters
Middleton High School
4801 N 22nd St.
Tampa Simmons Center
1202 Grant St.
Plant City
Shields Middle School
3908 19th Ave. NE Ruskin
Pizzo Elementary School
11701 Bull Run Drive, Tampa
Cypress Creek Elementary School
4040 19th Ave, Ruskin
Hammond Elementary School
8008 N Mobley Road, Odessa
Strawberry Crest High School
4691 Gallagher Road, Dover
Sessums Elementary School
11525 Ramble Creek Drive, Riverview
Bartels Middle School
9020 Imperial Oak Blvd., Tampa
Brandon High School
1101 Victoria St., Brandon
Smith Middle School
14303 Citrus Pointe Drive, Citrus Park
Burnett Middle School
1010 N Kingsway Road, Seffner
Valrico Elementary School
609 S Miller Road, Valrico
Summerfield Crossings Elementary
11050 Fairway Meadows Dr, Riverview
Greco Middle School
6925 E Fowler Ave., Temple Terrace
Refugios de alta dencidad en el Condado Hillsborough
Wharton High School
20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa
Armwood High School
12000 U.S. 92, Seffner
McKitrick Elementary School
5503 Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz
Chiles Elementary School
16541 W Tampa Palms Blvd., Tampa
Cimino Elementary School
4329 Culbreath Road, Valrico
Bloomingdale High School
1700 E Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico
Marshall Middle School
18 S Maryland Ave., Plant City
Reddick Elementary School
325 West Lake Drive, Wimauma
Tomlin Middle School
501 N Woodrow Wilson St., Plant City
McLane Middle School
2306 N. Knights Ave, Brandon
Lake Magdalene ES
2002 Pine Lake Drive, Tampa
Nelson Elementary School
5413 Durant Road, Dover
Carrolwood Elementary School
3516 McFarland Road, Tampa
Newsome High School
16550 Fish Hawk Blvd, Lithia
Benito Middle School
10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
Mulrennan Middle School
4215 Durant Road, Valrico
Barrington Middle School
5925 Village Center Drive, Lithia
Sheehy Elementary School
6402 N 40th St., Tampa
Collins Elementary School
12424 Summerfield Blvd., Riverview
Summerfield Crossings ES
11050 Fairway Meadows Drive, Riverview
Cork Elementary School
3501 N Cork Road, Plant City
Lockhart Elementary School
3719 N. 17th Street, Tampa
Canella Elementary School
10707 Nixon Rd, Tampa
Turkey Creek Middle School
5000 S Turkey Creek Rd, Plant City
Bevis Elementary School
5720 Osprey Ridge Blvd., Lithia
Pride Elementary School
10310 Lions Den Drive, Tampa
Stowers Elementary School
13915 Barrington Stowers Drive, Lithia
Wilson Elementary School
702 English St., Plant City
Steinbrenner High School
5575 Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz
Knights Elementary School
4815 N Keene Road, Plant City
Heritage Elementary School
10900 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa