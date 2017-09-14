Cierre de calles en D.C tras serie de eventos

(NOTICIAS YA).- Si vives en Washington D.C. o piensa circular por la zona este próximo sábado pon atención a la siguiente información impartida por la Policía Metropolitana de la zona.
El sábado 16 de septiembre el Distrito de Columbia será anfitrión de numerosos eventos especiales en la zona del National Mall.
Junto con estos eventos, habrá varios cierres de calles que los automovilistas deben tomar en consideración.
Las calles estarán cerradas desde las 6:00am hasta las 11:00pm.
- Constitution Avenue NW dedsde 18th Street NW hasta la Pennsylvania Avenue NW.
- C Street NW, desde 18th Street hasta 17th Street NW.
- D Street NW, desde 18th Street hasta 17th Street NW.
- E Street NW, desde 18th Street hasta 17th Street NW.
- 17th Street NW, desde New York Avenue, NW, hasta Independence Avenue, NW.
- 15th Street NW, desde Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, hasta Independence Avenue, SW.
- 14th Street, NW, desde Pennsylvania Avenue, NW hasta Independence Avenue, SW.
- 12th Street, NW, desde Pennsylvania NW, hasta Constitution Avenue, NW.
- 10th Street, NW, desde Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, hasta Constitution Avenue, NW.
- 9th Street, NW, desde Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, hasta Constitution Avenue, NW.
- 7th Street, NW, desde Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, hasta Independence Avenue, SW.
- 6th Street, NW, desde Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, hasta Constitution Avenue, NW.
- 4th Street, NW, desde Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, hasta Independence Avenue, SW.
- Madison Drive NW desde 15th Street NW hasta 3rd Street NW.
- Jefferson Drive SW desde 15th Street SW hasta 3rd Street SW.
El túnel de la tercera calle permanecerá abierto.
Todos los cierres de calles y los horarios listados están sujetos a cambios basados en condiciones imperantes o inesperadas.
Los conductores podrían encontrar posibles retrasos si operan en las inmediaciones de este evento y tal vez deseen considerar rutas alternativas.
El Departamento de Policía Metropolitana y el Departamento de Transporte de la C.D. también desea recordar a los conductores en las cercanías de este evento que procedan con precaución, ya que se puede anticipar un mayor tráfico peatonal.