Tiene ocho meses de embarazo y entrena cinco días por semana en el gym

Strong: able to withstand great force or pressure. . Powerlifting always reminds me of what I can overcome. 2017 has been a very challenging year. But, I am determined to stay strong. I share my story because I'm not ashamed of my struggles. I'm not one of those social media accounts that portrays this perfect life no one can match. My life has been messy and difficult, but it's real. I'm a single mom. I'm a survivor of domestic violence. I'm the mother to an angel I never got to hold. But I'm strong. I'm determined. I'm a lover. I'm a Christ follower. I am happy with who I am, and I'll never apologize for that. I hope that somewhere, someone can be inspired to press because of my story. Never give up ❤️ 🎥: @club_iron #pregnantpowerlifter #pregnantlifter #pregnant #deadlift #8monthspregnant #deads #powerbelly #powerlifting #domesticviolenceawareness #survivor #mombod #strongmom #juststrong #fitspo #motivation #fitchick

A post shared by Sarah Strong (@strongsarah) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT