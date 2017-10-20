Tiene ocho meses de embarazo y entrena cinco días por semana en el gym

(NOTICIAS YA).-Una futura madre se ha negado a abandonar su extenuante rutina en el gimnasio y sus videos le están dando la vuelta al mundo.
Sarah Strong, de 29 años de edad, vive las últimas semanas de su segundo embarazo y continúa con su arduo entrenamiento físico, según la publicación del sitio web La Opinión.
Muchas mujeres tienen la necesidad de guardar reposo, pero no Sarah.
Strong: able to withstand great force or pressure. . Powerlifting always reminds me of what I can overcome. 2017 has been a very challenging year. But, I am determined to stay strong. I share my story because I'm not ashamed of my struggles. I'm not one of those social media accounts that portrays this perfect life no one can match. My life has been messy and difficult, but it's real. I'm a single mom. I'm a survivor of domestic violence. I'm the mother to an angel I never got to hold. But I'm strong. I'm determined. I'm a lover. I'm a Christ follower. I am happy with who I am, and I'll never apologize for that. I hope that somewhere, someone can be inspired to press because of my story. Never give up ❤️ 🎥: @club_iron #pregnantpowerlifter #pregnantlifter #pregnant #deadlift #8monthspregnant #deads #powerbelly #powerlifting #domesticviolenceawareness #survivor #mombod #strongmom #juststrong #fitspo #motivation #fitchick
Esta joven es capaz de levantar 275 libras de peso muerto y entrena de cuatro a cinco días por semana, pues dice tener la mejor condición física de toda su vida. Durante los ocho meses no ha dejado de levantar pesas, hacer sentadillas (con peso) y demás ejercicios en los aparatos del gimnasio.
Sarah comparte videos de su entrenamiento en su cuenta de Instagram y ha dejado boquiabiertos a sus seguidores.
Squats with the safety bar felt so much better than traditional back squats. Baby Max is making gains, and mama is working on strengthening the muscles I'll need on his birthing day. Squat every day! 📸 @club_iron . . . . . . . . #pregnantpowerlifter #pregnantlifter #powerbelly #powerlifter #powerlifting #squat #squatlow #squateveryday #asstograss #fitmom #fitpregnancy #healthypregnancy #strongmom #fitchick #legday #8monthspregnant #fitness #momswithmuscles #singlemom #gymlife #beastmode #noexcuses
Aunque ama hacer esto, no recomienda a otras mujeres realizar este tipo de rutinas durante el embarazo, pues podría ser peligroso para muchas.