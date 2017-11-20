Foto: Archivo
Eventos para celebrar el Día de Acción de Gracias en Florida Central

Estos son los mejores lugares para visitar en familia esta semana.

(NOTICIAS YA).- Si estás buscando eventos para celebrar el Día de Acción de Gracias junto a tus amigos o familiares a continuación encontrarás varios eventos locales que podrían ser de tu agrado.

Eventos:

Church St. Bars Thanksgiving Eve Block Party

Noviembre 22, 2017  | 4:00 p.m. | Chillers, Cahoots y Latitudes.

(Downtown Orlando) 33 W Church St. Orlando, FL, 32801

The Night Before Thanksgiving Block Party

Noviembre 22, 2017  | 8:00 p.m. | Wall Street Plaza

(Downtown Orlando)

Pre Thanksgiving Bash

Noviembre 22, 2017  | 5:00 p.m. | Liam Fitzpatrick’s Irish Restaurant and Pub

951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary, FL, 32746

Thanksgiving Concert con Luis Enrique y Toño Rosario

Noviembre 22, 2017  | 8:00 p.m. | Hard Rock Live Orlando

6050 Universal Blvd. Orlando, FL, 32819

Carrera anual del Pavo

Noviembre 23, 2017  | 7:00 a.m. | Avalon Park Foundation

3620 Avalon Park East Blvd, Orlando, FL, 32828

Cena de Thanksgiving en Villa de Flora

Noviembre 23, 2017  | 10:30 a.m. | Gaylord Palms Resorts & Convention Center

6000 W Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL, 34746




