Eventos para celebrar el Día de Acción de Gracias en Florida Central

(NOTICIAS YA).- Si estás buscando eventos para celebrar el Día de Acción de Gracias junto a tus amigos o familiares a continuación encontrarás varios eventos locales que podrían ser de tu agrado.
Eventos:
Church St. Bars Thanksgiving Eve Block Party
Noviembre 22, 2017 | 4:00 p.m. | Chillers, Cahoots y Latitudes.
(Downtown Orlando) 33 W Church St. Orlando, FL, 32801
The Night Before Thanksgiving Block Party
Noviembre 22, 2017 | 8:00 p.m. | Wall Street Plaza
(Downtown Orlando)
Pre Thanksgiving Bash
Noviembre 22, 2017 | 5:00 p.m. | Liam Fitzpatrick’s Irish Restaurant and Pub
951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary, FL, 32746
Thanksgiving Concert con Luis Enrique y Toño Rosario
Noviembre 22, 2017 | 8:00 p.m. | Hard Rock Live Orlando
6050 Universal Blvd. Orlando, FL, 32819
Carrera anual del Pavo
Noviembre 23, 2017 | 7:00 a.m. | Avalon Park Foundation
3620 Avalon Park East Blvd, Orlando, FL, 32828
Cena de Thanksgiving en Villa de Flora
Noviembre 23, 2017 | 10:30 a.m. | Gaylord Palms Resorts & Convention Center
6000 W Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL, 34746