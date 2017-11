Buscan sujeto que atacó a mujer mientras dormía en condado Jefferson

Need help ID'ing suspect of sex assault occurred Nov 20 in the 15000 block of S Golden Rd. He is white or Hisp, mid-30's, 5'8"-5'11", 150 – 160 lbs, thin, brn eyes, long brn wavy hair, a tattoo on his rt shoulder. Call (303) 271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO at (720) 913-7867 if known pic.twitter.com/JljEnmPmh9

— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 28, 2017