(215a) 11000blk Cedarwood Dr, N Bethesda, TH; Cause, Arson, under investigation; 1civ injury; 2 persons displaced; Damage, $40K; police assisted 1 person from house (1civ injured & EMS transported) 45 FFs OS pic.twitter.com/rVmZ8R4Lv5

