Buscan a sujeto que le disparó y robó a un hombre en motel de Orlando

Can you ID? Last night, he robbed a man at gunpoint & shot him outside of the Super 8 Hotel at 5900 American Way. Victim is expected to recover.

Suspect is B/M in 30s, clean shaven, 5’8” average build. If you have any information at all, call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/2UfHcF1iVl

