Arrestan a sospechoso de una balacera y robo en un motel de Orlando

ARRESTED: Bruce Smith, on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder w/Firearm and Robbery w/Firearm for robbing & shooting a man 12/11 at the Super 8 Hotel on American Way. Victim expected to recover.

Smith was released from prison in Oct. History includes 46 felony charges. pic.twitter.com/PJxuUVbv7R

— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 13, 2017