Arrestan a padres que intentaron cambiar a sus hijos por drogas

Our Detectives are seeking witnesses regarding a child endangerment. The suspects were attempting to sell and/or give away their kids for drugs/money. Anyone who was approached by the suspects is asked to call Det. Gore (661)948-8466.https://t.co/pNbgJhkoyK#LASD #AV411 pic.twitter.com/0Ofcma0j7R

— LASD Lancaster Stn. (@LANLASD) December 18, 2017