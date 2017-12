Arrestan a hombre que planeaba ataque terrorista en San Francisco

Breaking: Criminal complaint shows agents stopped Modesto man from Xmas terror plot at pier 39. Documents say he was inspired by NYC truck attack & San Bernardino shooting. Complaint says he is a former Marine with 'sharpshooter' qualification. More: https://t.co/9yYmnyfQNe pic.twitter.com/ZQDMUsKiQs

— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) December 22, 2017