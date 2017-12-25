Estas son las canciones más escuchadas del 2017

(NOTICIAS YA).- Ya no queda nada para que se termine el año y sin duda para muchos artistas este fue su año. Spotify publicó el listado de las 20 canciones más escuchadas en el 2017 a través de la aplicación de música.

El listado está encabezado por Ed Sheeran quien con “Shape of you” logró obtener más de 6,300 millones de reproducciones este año y además es el artista con más seguidores.

Artistas como Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi, Zedd, The Cainsmokers figuran en el listado de artistas más escuchados del año.

Además, Luis Fonsi es otro de los artistas más destacados en el 2017 con “Despacito”, pero a continuación encontrarás el listado completo para que verifiques cuales están en tu lista de canciones favoritas.

20: Imagine Dragons – Believer

19: Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

18: Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

17: Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)

16: Post Malone – Congratulations ft. Quavo

15: Future – Mask Off

14: Charlie Puth – Attention

13: Zedd, Alessia Cara – Stay

12: The Chainsmokers – Paris

11: Lil Uzi Vert – XO Tour Llif3

10: ZAYN, Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

9: Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

8: French Montana – Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee

7: Kygo, Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

6: Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

5: DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

4: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

3: Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

2: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix Audio) ft. Justin Bieber

1: Ed Sheeran – Shape of You