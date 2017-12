3 personas murieron tras accidente en sentido contrario en la I-70

ID of parties in I70/Tower crash:

Driver of Dodge van: Gerald Arnett, 86, Wheat Ridge.

Pass of van: Betty Arnett, 96, Wheat Ridge.

Driver of pickup: Kyle Parker, 24, Strasburg

Pass of pickup: Katie Paul, 24, Strasburg.

Unknown relationships; Parker serious injury.

— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) December 26, 2017