Desaparecen 2 niñas en Texas, fueron raptadas por un presunto asesino

ACTIVE #AMBERAlert Luluvioletta and Lilianais were last seen on December 30, 2017 in Round Rock, #Texas. They may be in the company of Terry Miles. They may be traveling in a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent four door hatchback, with TX plates JGH9845, similar to the one shown. pic.twitter.com/nSClRFhpQ0

— NCMEC (@MissingKids) January 1, 2018