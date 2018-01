Hombre intenta secuestrar a una niña y lo buscan en Tacoma Park

UPDATE lookouts on Attempt Child Abduction: Passenger of vehicle has flower tattoo on his left hand and pimple near his left eye. Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white stripe. VEHICLE: Damage is NOT to rear, but dents on the side of the vehicle. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rHU5lFbZgO

— Takoma Park Police (@TakomaParkPD) January 2, 2018