Estado de Maryland da información de Centros de Refugio

Many counties have opened warming centers to keep you safe from the cold. You can learn about what your county is doing by visiting your local health department's website. Find a full list on our partners page: https://t.co/fZt6QC17Sl#MdWinterSafety pic.twitter.com/YeU5TtxpLU

— MarylandResponds/OPR (@MarylandOPR) January 4, 2018