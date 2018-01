La Tormenta Grayson causa accidentes e inundaciones en MA

#MAicerink? This is the #MassPike in #Ludlow, no it is not an ice rink, but just as slippery as one! 🏒

Stay off the roads if you don’t have to go out. #MAtraffic #MAsnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/DMlZjGbzUy

— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 4, 2018