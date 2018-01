Buscan a asaltante que amenazó a empleada en negocio de Hagerstown

#WANTED @mdsp searching for suspect in armed robbery that occurred at 3 am on 1/9/18 at the Pilot on Greencastle Pik in Hagerstown. If you have any information, please contact Cpl. Angermeier at 301-766-3838. pic.twitter.com/53LsSevRj1

— MD State Police (@MDSP) January 9, 2018