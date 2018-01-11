Después de 7 hijos muestra su impresionante figura

Whoever said a "pregnancy transformation" isn't a "REAL" transformation has probably never given birth🤷🏻‍♀️Not only does a woman's uterus stretch to 500 times it's pre-pregnancy size, then has to contract {often painfully} to shrink back down, but gaining weight to varying degrees usually comes with the territory too! I went HAM on eating my first pregnancy because I had NO IDEA my body would gain so much fat. I literally got home from the hospital and immediately put on my pre-pregnancy jeans only to find they wouldn't go any farther than mid-thigh 👌🏼This is when extreme fear 😳 & a little depression set in. 😭 It never occurred to me that my body wouldn't just bounce back in a New York minute. What have I learned about myself after giving birth seven times? 1. It's normal for your belly to feel like jello for awhile after birth. 2. I usually didn't feel like "myself" for about a year after giving birth 3. I always made it a priority to lose the "baby weight" before getting pregnant again 4. Every pregnancy is different for everyone. I felt very sick the first 3 months of each pregnancy, but this just made it too difficult to workout regularly & I ate All. The. Time. It was the only thing that actually seemed to help the nausea. I wasn't one of those "can't keep anything down" women; I was "what can I put down" to get rid of this horrible feeling in my gut? 😩 And it never totally helped, but it felt better than not eating, so I ate a lot. 5. Breastfeeding didn't help me lose weight. I personally dropped it faster once I quit. This may be different for everyone. 6. YES! You! ALL OF YOU that have given birth can be just as strong or stronger than before giving birth! Just stay consistent and if you fall off the wagon, just brush it off and get back at it as soon as you are able! 💪🏼😘 #flashbackfriday #bbgmom #mealprep #bbgcommunity #trainlikeagirl #utahfitness #utah #fitover30 #fitspo #fitness #bbgover30 #fitover40 #weightloss #bodyafterbaby #mombod #beforeandafter #girlswhoworkout #fitnesstransformation #fitmom #fitmum #bbgbabe #bikinibody #warriorfuel #girlswithabs #pregnancy #postpartum #homeworkout #gymlife #fbf

