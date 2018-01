Hispano se despide de su familia tras deportación el día de MLK

After years living in the U.S. for 30 years, a 39-year-old immigrant in metro Detroit was deported this morning to Mexico. Escorted by ICE agents, he said bye to wife and 2 kids before boarding. He was brought to US from Mexico when he was 10-yrs-old, too old to qualify for DACA: pic.twitter.com/KFPeweaMbG

— Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) January 15, 2018