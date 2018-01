Aseguran que El Paso es la ciudad más segura gracias al muro de Trump

Walls have nothing to do with it. We’ve been ranked 1st, 2nd or 3rd safest city for last 20 years, including before any wall. In addition to great law enforcement, our safety is connected to the fact that we are a city of immigrants. We treat eachother with respect & dignity. https://t.co/VS6XQyEEFs

— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 16, 2018