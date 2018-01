Alertan a estudiantes de UCF por otra agresión en el campus

#UCFAlert: UCFPD alerts you an attempted battery that took place on campus tonight. Details are below.

Remember, if you see activity that looks suspicious, say something. UCFPD can be reached 24/7 by calling 407-823-5555 or 911 in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/VcObaCReFF

— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) January 22, 2018