El robo de un vehículo ocasionó un accidente en Washington DC

Armed Carjacking at 2255 hrs in the 3100 block of 36th Street, NW. Lookout is for 14 wht Subaru Impreza bearing PA. tag KKL5602. OCC: by 3 B/Ms late teens wearing dark caps and dark hoodies with one armed with a handgun pic.twitter.com/iAb9dd06df

— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 23, 2018