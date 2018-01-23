Estos son los nominados a los Oscar 2018

(NOTICIAS YA).- Los nominados a la estatuilla más codiciada en Hollywood y el mundo para 2018 se anunciaron este martes en Los Ángeles. The Shape of Water, del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro recibió 13 nominaciones.
Los premios se entregarán el 4 de marzo. Esta es la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor Película:
Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Actor Principal:
Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz Principal:
Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Meryl Streep, The Post
Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
Mary J. Blige, Mother
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Mejor Director:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Nominados a cinematografía:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkerke
The Shape of Water
Mudbound
Mejor documental:
Mejor Película Extranjera:
Mejor Documental Corto:
Mejor Canción Original:
Mighty River, de Mudbound
Stand up for something, Marshall
This is me, The Greatest Showma
Remember Me, Coco
Mejor Guión Original:
The Big Sick
The Shape of Water
Get Out
Lady Bird
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Guión Adaptado:
Call me by your name
Molly’s Game
The Disaster Artist
Mudbound
Logan
Mejor Diseño de Producción:
La Bella y la Bestia
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkerke
Shape of Water
Mejor Película Animada:
Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
Mejor Edición de Sonido:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor Banda Sonora:
Dunkirk
Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedia
Fantom Thread
Three Billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Corto de Acción:
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
The Eleven o’clock
Wate Wote/All of US
My nephew Emmett
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Phantom Thread
Mejor mezcla de sonido:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejores efectos visuales:
Mejor edición:
Baby Driver
The Shape or Water
I, Tonya
Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri
Maquillaje y peinado:
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder