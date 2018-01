San Valentín en El Paso: Películas desde tu auto

#icymi The drive-in showing of A Christmas Story was 👌🏻 Stay tuned for our next drive-in at the park! 📽 #ascaratepark #ascaratedrivein #epcountyparks #elpaso #juarez #achristmasstory #driveinmovie

A post shared by 🌳Ascarate ⚾️Sportspark 🍿Events (@epcountyparks) on Dec 14, 2017 at 7:16am PST