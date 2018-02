Madre e hijo son asesinados en Prince William

Detectives with the LCSO are investigating an apparent double homicide at a home in the Aldie area. If you have any information regarding this case please contact Detective A. Perry of the at 703-777-0475. For more information please click here: https://t.co/iS3j2Iuk87 pic.twitter.com/cPIvdQNPT5

— Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) February 1, 2018