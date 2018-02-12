VIDEO: Emotiva reacción tras verse con maquillaje

Thank you all the world! 🌍❤ @parishilton, @hudabeauty, @makeupbymario I thank all users @instagram and @facebook and millions of other pages, that I did not even have time to see, for not being indifferent and receiving my social message! Because of wars, terror and tragedies of a global scale, I almost lost faith in people, but I was wrong … People are beautiful! They know how to support! I am very glad that there are doctors who took my beauty on theirself! I hope someday I'll take this picture away, as we all together, holding hands, as one, could take the complexes from her life away! And with courage I write here Narmin's words: "Thank you! After all this I have become much less of my appearance." Believing in God, someday I will share her foto with a new face! Səsimizə səs vərən, bizə dəstək olan bütün dünyaya təşəkkürümü bildirirəm!🌍❤ @parishilton , @hudabeauty , @makeupbymario simasında sosial mesajımıza Laqeyd qalmayan bütün @instagram və @facebook istifadəçilərinə və millionlarla başqa səhifələrə, hansılara ki, hətta çatdırıb baxa da bilmədim, minnətdaram!Dünyada baş verən müharibələrə, terrorlara və dünya səviyyəsində olan dəhşətlərə görə insanlar olan inamımı itirmək üzrəydim, amma yanılmışammış… İnsanlar möhtəşəmdir! Onlar dəstək olmağı və dərdə şərik olmağı bacarırlar! Çox şadam ki, gözəl modelimə sahib çıxan həkimlər də tapıldı! Ümüdvaram bir gün bu şəkili siləcəm, necə ki, biz əl ələ verərək, bir olaraq, onun komplekslərini onun həyatından silə bildik! Cəsarətlə Nərminin sözlərini sizə çatdırıram: "Təşəkkür edirəm! Sayənizdə biraz da olsa görüşümdən utanmamağa başlamışam". Inşalla bir gün Nərminin yeni simasının şəkilini paylaşaram! #anar_agakishiev #azerbaijan #baku #aroundtheworld #news #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupartistsworldwide #transformation #makeupfanatic1 #makeup #makeupartist #makeupbyme #mua #vegas_nay #brian_champagne #slave2beauty #undiscovered_muas #makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeupjunkie #makeupmafia #makeuplook #maccosmetics #norvina #anastasiabrows #makeupforever #makeupart #dressyourface

A post shared by Anar Agakishiev (@anar_agakishiev) on Feb 9, 2018 at 8:36am PST