VIDEO: Emotiva reacción tras verse con maquillaje

(NOTICIAS YA).- Maquillistas invaden las redes sociales con su maravilloso trabajo. El antes y el después del maquillaje impresiona a más de una. Sin embargo, recientemente apareció un video que se está haciendo viral por la reacción de una joven que participó como modelo de una maquillista.
Anar Agakishiev, maquillista profesional que trabaja exclusivamente con celebridades y modelos decidió comenzar un proyecto donde cambia el look de mujeres comunes y corrientes.
En los videos de los cambios aparece una mujer que a los 11 años sufrió un accidente que le marcó el rostro. Por esta razón decidió nunca usar pinturas. En esta ocasión decidió ser parte de este proyecto que se viraliza en Instagram. Tras el toque final, su reacción de felicidades por el cambio de look conmueve.
Thank you all the world! 🌍❤ @parishilton, @hudabeauty, @makeupbymario I thank all users @instagram and @facebook and millions of other pages, that I did not even have time to see, for not being indifferent and receiving my social message! Because of wars, terror and tragedies of a global scale, I almost lost faith in people, but I was wrong … People are beautiful! They know how to support! I am very glad that there are doctors who took my beauty on theirself! I hope someday I'll take this picture away, as we all together, holding hands, as one, could take the complexes from her life away! And with courage I write here Narmin's words: "Thank you! After all this I have become much less of my appearance." Believing in God, someday I will share her foto with a new face! Səsimizə səs vərən, bizə dəstək olan bütün dünyaya təşəkkürümü bildirirəm!🌍❤ @parishilton , @hudabeauty , @makeupbymario simasında sosial mesajımıza Laqeyd qalmayan bütün @instagram və @facebook istifadəçilərinə və millionlarla başqa səhifələrə, hansılara ki, hətta çatdırıb baxa da bilmədim, minnətdaram!Dünyada baş verən müharibələrə, terrorlara və dünya səviyyəsində olan dəhşətlərə görə insanlar olan inamımı itirmək üzrəydim, amma yanılmışammış… İnsanlar möhtəşəmdir! Onlar dəstək olmağı və dərdə şərik olmağı bacarırlar! Çox şadam ki, gözəl modelimə sahib çıxan həkimlər də tapıldı! Ümüdvaram bir gün bu şəkili siləcəm, necə ki, biz əl ələ verərək, bir olaraq, onun komplekslərini onun həyatından silə bildik! Cəsarətlə Nərminin sözlərini sizə çatdırıram: "Təşəkkür edirəm! Sayənizdə biraz da olsa görüşümdən utanmamağa başlamışam". Inşalla bir gün Nərminin yeni simasının şəkilini paylaşaram! #anar_agakishiev #azerbaijan #baku #aroundtheworld #news #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupartistsworldwide #transformation #makeupfanatic1 #makeup #makeupartist #makeupbyme #mua #vegas_nay #brian_champagne #slave2beauty #undiscovered_muas #makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeupjunkie #makeupmafia #makeuplook #maccosmetics #norvina #anastasiabrows #makeupforever #makeupart #dressyourface
