Paramédico y paciente mueren en accidente de ambulancia en LV

It is with heavy hearts that NHP Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving an AMR ambulance. A patient and first responder are confirmed deceased. Our hearts go out to the patients family and our first responders at AMR. #⚫️🔴⚫️ #⚫️🔵⚫️ #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/CK06vQUj6e

— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 13, 2018