Despiden a locutor por comentarios sexuales sobre atleta menor de edad

Nothing is more important @barstoolsports than trying to bring humor to our fans lives. Occasionally we miss the mark. Most of the time we don’t. Regardless we won’t let advertisers, crybabies and jealous people dictate what we do. You don’t like us? Don’t listen, watch or read. https://t.co/twYZRJGZlr

— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 14, 2018