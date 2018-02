Mujer le disparó fatalmente a un hombre tras una pelea en la autopista

Graciela Paulino, 20, of Lowell, has been charged w/ murder in connection w/ yesterday's fatal shooting in Lowell. She will be arraigned this morning in Lowell District Court following an invest w/ @LowellPD & Mass State Police assigned to our office https://t.co/kN0aKiaZni

