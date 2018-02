Sobrevivió tiroteo escondiéndose en armario igual que su abuelo en 1949

Carly Novell, 17, hid in a closet yesterday while a lone gunman took the lives of many of her classmates and bystanders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In 1949, Novell's grandfather, Charles Cohen, also hid in a closet to evade a lone gunman:https://t.co/VeSf97kDEj

